Your Ice-Cold Glass Is Making That Premium Beer Taste Cheap

On a hot summer day, the thought of an ice-cold beer served in a frosty mug is so appealing. But in reality, you should think twice about this practice if you care about the flavor and quality of the beer you are about to drink. That's because the cold temperature affects the flavor and texture of the brew, and an ice-cold glass can suppress the primary qualities of a premium beer.

With the revival of craft brewing in the U.S. and the growing selection of imported beers, the options for carefully crafted brews are widespread. There are many types of beer out there, with their own characteristics and flavor profiles. Each style has specific palate notes and volatile aromatics, which are masked when the brews are served too cold.

So, why would you order a nice craft beer only to ruin it by erasing its flavor? Not to mention the fact that, while in the freezer, the glass can absorb unwanted flavors — think of your home freezer and how food that's been in there too long ends up tasting. Moreover, a beer poured into a frozen glass will likely overfoam, as the ice crystals in the glass will cause the beer to release carbon dioxide, leaving you with a pour that's more foam than actual beer.

Cheaper macro brews (we won't name names, but you know who they are) are lighter in body and lacking in flavor — some actually taste horrible — so drinking out of an ice-cold glass with a squeeze of lime can make them more palatable. If you're sitting outside on a hot day chugging a mass-produced brew that's meant to be more refreshing than flavorful, a frosty glass will do the trick.