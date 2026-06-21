9 Oldest Irish Whiskey Brands Still Available In 2026

Along with rolling green hills, cheery pubs, and lilting brogues, whiskey is often one of the first things that comes to mind when we think of Ireland. The spirit is deeply entwined with the nation's history, culture, and even its language. Even the word whiskey stems from the phrase "uisce beatha," a Gaelic term meaning "water of life."

There are several different types of Irish whiskey, too, with the most common being single malt, single pot still, grain, and blended. In order to be legally labeled as Irish whiskey, the spirit must be produced, distilled, and matured in Ireland. It also has to be made from a mash of cereal grains, and aged in wooden casks for a minimum of three years.

From amateur distillers to monks producing it for medicinal purposes, Irish whiskey has a long, complicated history that stretches back many centuries. The earliest written record dates back to 1405, though many believe the Irish were making whiskey much earlier. While countless producers have come and gone since that first record of Irish whiskey, several of the country's earliest distilleries are still in operation. Unclear and unreliable record-keeping can make it tough to determine the precise dates the oldest distillers were established — those responsible for recording this history were making whiskey after all — but the following Irish whiskey brands have been churning out the water of life for at least a century.