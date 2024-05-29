Powers Irish Rye Whiskey: The Ultimate Bottle Guide

Historically, Ireland and the United States have had an extremely close relationship. A large portion of the U.S. is a proud part of the Irish diaspora, after all — celebrations of St. Patrick's Day in places like Chicago put many European efforts to shame — and many on both sides of the Atlantic like to drink. This special relationship has been explored and reinforced by numerous proudly Irish American whiskeys, including Powers Irish Rye.

Powers Irish Rye Whiskey first came about in 2023 and is made from a 100% rye mash bill. Now, most Irish American whiskeys involve a U.S. company giving their spirits an Irish twist. However, Powers has decided to go the other way, and produced an American-made spirit that's 100% Irish. In fact, every grain of rye used in this whiskey is grown in Ireland — on a farm close to Powers' ancestral home.

Can an Irish distillery take a traditionally American spirit (like rye whiskey) and produce something that will win over a purist? Well, if you're as curious as we were, read on to find out all there is to know about Powers Irish Rye Whiskey.