7 Irish American Whiskeys You Should Know About, According To A Whiskey Enthusiast

Ireland and the United States are two countries with a deeply intertwined history and heritage. Over the centuries, millions of Irish citizens have crossed the Atlantic, some not by choice, some fleeing famine and poverty, and others simply looking for opportunities. Despite the move, those people and their descendants' links to the Emerald Isle have remained strong — which can be clearly seen in cities like Boston, New York, and Chicago.

Naturally, St. Patrick's Day is a major occasion, both for Irish Americans and others who enjoy Irish culture or just like a good drink. What better way to celebrate than with an Irish American whiskey? The relatively new but rapidly growing concept is simple: Take the traditional spirit and add an American twist somehow. The twist in question can be added by blending distillation methods, aging a traditional whiskey in a New World way, or just throwing a liberal amount of American spirit into the mix.

Drinking whiskey is a long-standing hobby of mine. I've sampled many a dram from both Ireland and the United States. I've also written about the magical liquid, read even more about it, and never need an excuse to go on a distillery tour. Here's a selection of unique Irish American whiskeys I've highlighted, along with how each distillery has managed to celebrate Irish American culture and history with its product. So whip up some Irish cuisine, slap "Thousands are Sailing" by The Pogues on, and raise a glass of something distinctly Irish American this St. Paddy's Day.