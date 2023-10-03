The Stars Of It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia Debut New Whiskey Brand

The stars of "It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia" have already created TV history with the longest-running live-action sitcom of all time, and now they are looking to spin their bar-centric stardom into a new brand of whiskey. Named Four Walls, the idea for the whiskey came after Glenn Howerton, Rob McElhenney, and Charlie Day introduced a limited-time drink to raise money for the bartending community last year. The product was announced in a press release, and consumers can get a laugh viewing the commercial that depicts Four Walls' comedic origin story. It features the stars sharing a drink at a bar before accidentally spilling American rye into a glass of Irish whiskey, creating the unique Four Walls blend.

True to the video, Four Walls is an Irish-American 80-proof blend, which mixes an Irish whiskey with a bold American rye. The drink is described as "smooth enough for shots," and also able to "hold up in cocktails — a true utility whiskey." The name and inspiration for the whiskey come from all the time the three stars spent together in bars. In a statement published on PR Newswire, McElhenney shares, "The three of us have come up with some of our best ideas and had some of our most memorable nights out together in unassuming rooms where great bartenders made us feel like a million bucks when we probably didn't have a hundred between us."