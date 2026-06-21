Aldi Fans Are Calling These New Frozen Foods The Best Of 2026 So Far
We're halfway through 2026, and while June marks the start of summer for some, we take it as a chance to celebrate six glorious months of new Aldi releases. The grocery retailer mostly restocks items favored by customers in times past, but occasionally, we get a brand-new item to fall in love with.
Every now and then, an overrated Aldi product appears on the shelves (looking at you, cheesecake sampler), though plenty of new releases are worth the hype, especially those in the freezer section. The chain's frozen food aisle rivals grocery giants such as Walmart, as well as cult-favorite specialty stores like Trader Joe's. Aldi gives classic dishes like pizza a gourmet twist, offers quality desserts, and carries plenty of weeknight dinner staples at a competitive price — what's not to love?
Though its revolving door of goods makes obsessing over the store's offerings even harder, there are a few new frozen foods from Aldi we can see becoming go-to items. As is the case with plenty of Aldi Finds, some items may be out of stock, but that doesn't mean they won't pop back up at your local store in the coming months.
Bremer Pepperoni Pizza Rollups
We just named this new pizza product as an Aldi must-have for June 2026, and it already has a growing fanbase. This frozen food, which is basically a cross between pizza and taquitos, packs cheesy goodness into a crunchy exterior. According to fans on Facebook, the rollups have plenty of flavor on their own but are even better when dipped into ranch or marinara sauce.
You can find these Bremer Pepperoni Pizza Rollups at Aldi for $4.99.
Specially Selected Wild Caught Patagonian Scallops
Aldi's frozen seafood aisle is filled with gems, and one in particular is bound to be a customer favorite. If the price of the store's premium jumbo scallops is too steep for you, these new Patagonian scallops offer more flavor at almost half the price. The bite-sized mollusks are renowned on Facebook for their delicate flesh and sweet taste.
You can find these Specially Selected Wild Caught Patagonian Scallops at Aldi for $8.99.
Sundae Shoppe Chocolate Stroopwafel Ice Cream Sandwich
The vanilla stroopwafel ice cream sandwiches have been an Aldi fan favorite for years, and now, the grocery retailer is expanding the collection with a chocolate addition. The creamy ice cream fixed between airy, crisp stroopwafels keeps customers coming back for more. Even with the delicious fix of dulce de leche in each stroopwafel, the ice cream sandwich isn't saccharine (according to fans on Facebook), making it the perfect dessert to enjoy all summer long.
You can find a four-pack of these Sundae Shoppe Chocolate Stroopwafel Ice Cream Sandwiches at Aldi for $5.39.
Whole & Simple Edamame Energy Bowl
No 2026 food roundup is complete without the obligatory protein option, but Whole & Simple's Edamame Energy Bowl offers more than just 21 grams of the nutrient. Made with rice and quinoa, mixed vegetables, edamame, and black sesame seeds, the bowl is chock-full of whole grains in each flavorful bite. Apart from loving the flavor-packed sesame sauce that comes with the bowl, Aldi customers on Reddit say the meal makes for an easy, filling lunch.
You can find this Whole & Simple Edamame Energy Bowl at Aldi for $3.19.
Specially Selected Wood-Fired Garlic Provola Flatbread
When Aldi itself highlights something as a Best New Product of 2026, you just know it's worth its weight in gold. This garlic flatbread delivers a substantial dose of garlic (of course), balanced by savory cheese and herbs. It heats up quickly and develops a nice crust, and at under $5, it works as an inexpensive appetizer for parties or a fuss-free dinner to pair with a simple arugula salad and a nice bottle of red wine (also from Aldi).
You can find this Specially Selected Wood-Fired Garlic Provola Flatbread at Aldi for $4.39.
Fremont Bavarian Pretzel Breaded Shrimp
We love making a low-effort McDonald's Filet-O-Fish dupe with Aldi Finds, but one of the store's newest seafood products may be turning our heads. According to fans on TikTok and Facebook, this tender shrimp comes wrapped up in crushed Bavarian pretzels, complete with both a crunchy finish and that classic pretzel taste. Dip the shrimp in cocktail or remoulade sauce, or pile them onto a tortilla to make cilantro lime shrimp tacos.
You can find these Fremont Bavarian Pretzel Breaded Shrimp at Aldi for $5.99.