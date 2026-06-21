The 13 Hands Down Best Italian Restaurants In Seattle

As a Seattle local, I couldn't be a bigger fan of the Washington State food scene. Its emphasis on sustainable, fresh, and locavore-friendly ingredients makes the region's foodway one of the most vibrant, bright, and environmentally thoughtful. It gives the cultural cuisines that have found a home here that distinct Washingtonian touch: Japanese sushi featuring geoduck, Mexican tacos gleaming with stonefruit salsas, and Danish pastries studded with organic rhubarb. But while visitors flock to famous fish n' chips joints, omakase tasting experiences, and viral teriyaki counters, locals know Seattle harbors some of the best Italian restaurants in the country.

Ironically, the reason Italian restaurants in Seattle are so great is, in part, because of Washington's Nordic heritage. Scandinavians specifically brought a proud dairy tradition with them when they flocked to the Evergreen State in the 1800s, and by the turn of the century, these skilled communities made up Washington's largest ethnic group. Not only did they establish a thriving dairy ecosystem, but they also fueled the rich baking know-how that continues in Seattle today. Paired with the surrounding landscapes' bountiful produce, herbs, and grape vines, the whole state was practically set up for great Italian food.

I'm sharing my favorite eateries, along with those that my fellow Seattleites praise on Reddit, regional publications, social media, and other online reviews. The best Italian restaurants in Seattle serve informed menus with house-made noodles and local ingredients, so keep reading to find out which establishments made the list.