The 13 Hands Down Best Italian Restaurants In Seattle
As a Seattle local, I couldn't be a bigger fan of the Washington State food scene. Its emphasis on sustainable, fresh, and locavore-friendly ingredients makes the region's foodway one of the most vibrant, bright, and environmentally thoughtful. It gives the cultural cuisines that have found a home here that distinct Washingtonian touch: Japanese sushi featuring geoduck, Mexican tacos gleaming with stonefruit salsas, and Danish pastries studded with organic rhubarb. But while visitors flock to famous fish n' chips joints, omakase tasting experiences, and viral teriyaki counters, locals know Seattle harbors some of the best Italian restaurants in the country.
Ironically, the reason Italian restaurants in Seattle are so great is, in part, because of Washington's Nordic heritage. Scandinavians specifically brought a proud dairy tradition with them when they flocked to the Evergreen State in the 1800s, and by the turn of the century, these skilled communities made up Washington's largest ethnic group. Not only did they establish a thriving dairy ecosystem, but they also fueled the rich baking know-how that continues in Seattle today. Paired with the surrounding landscapes' bountiful produce, herbs, and grape vines, the whole state was practically set up for great Italian food.
I'm sharing my favorite eateries, along with those that my fellow Seattleites praise on Reddit, regional publications, social media, and other online reviews. The best Italian restaurants in Seattle serve informed menus with house-made noodles and local ingredients, so keep reading to find out which establishments made the list.
Mioposto
Mioposto is one of the best pizza joints in Seattle, but it's more than that. The service is always kind, the portions are beyond generous, the wine recommendations never miss, and the dessert selection is divine. It's perhaps the best Italian restaurant in Seattle to dine at with a group, as the whole menu features a wide variety of near-perfect dishes. Vegetarians and vegans alike will find dazzling plates that feel like anything but an afterthought, and the elegant yet approachable venues ooze warmth and linger-longer energy.
Don't skip the house-baked bread, served warm with silky olive oil. Other hot pre-entree treasures include the bright Castelvetrano olives, sage and cayenne-peppered chickpeas, dressed-up roasted calamari, and marinated eggplant with tender mozzarella and a slathering of basil-mint salsa verde. The Hood Canal clams could also serve as a meal in their own right — this pound of locally harvested bivalves come roasted and drenched in white wine, salty butter, garlic, olive oil, and a shower of fresh herbs.
Local ingredients give the bigger bites a uniquely Puget Sound bend, while the pizza is an obvious treasure. The Mushroom Hunter is a gem, and a true Pacific Northwest classic with its medley of portobello, cremini, and oyster mushrooms married to caramelized onions, thyme, garlic, chili flakes, fontina, mozzarella, and a base sheet of olive oil. Just ensure you save room for dessert, because literally everything on the menu is flawless (I have a special place in my heart for the apple crostata à la mode).
Multiple locations
Spinasse
There's a reason Spinasse has been going strong since 2008, when communal seating and handmade pastas made this Italian trattoria an immediate hit among locals. Here, the spotlight is on the Piedmont; chefs employ traditional techniques from the region, and pair them with Pacific Northwest ingredients sourced from small farms and artisans. The curated wine list celebrates Northern Italy, the dishes are seasonal, and the pasta is handmade.
The English peas with creamy ricotta and chive blossoms are a must-order to start if available. It's bright, balanced, and simple in the best way. Follow this up with one of the perfect pasta plates and a rich glass of wine. From the velvety fine hand-cut egg yolk pasta to the risotto to the cavatelli, the noodles keep up Spinasse's reputation for fine dining-worthy craftsmanship.
The dessert lineup continues this achievement, regardless of what you order. I suggest the gorgeous pavlova, which artfully comes adorned with citrus, saskatoon fool, elderflower-lemon droplets, and chervil. Many consider this the gold standard for Italian restaurants in Seattle, so make sure to book a reservation weeks in advance.
(206) 251-7673
1531 14th Ave, Seattle, WA 98122
Pasta Casalinga
One of the best places to eat at Pike Place Market, this is the place to come if you love pasta (as the name suggests). Bringing together Italian home cooking and handmade noodles with Pacific Northwest ingredients, Pasta Casalinga is rustic, seasonally informed, and approachable.
Locals love this spot for weeknight meals, offering a casual atmosphere, natural light, and views of the market. Weekly menus are divided by "From the Ocean," "From the Farm," and "From the Garden" sections, reflecting the freshest selection of seafood, meat, and vegetables. For example, the garden offering at the time of writing involves trottole coated with spinach-almond pesto and flagship cheese from Seattle's Beecher's.
Additionally, there's always a lasagna dish, as well as the classic pasta with Sardinian tomato sauce. Consider grabbing a bottle of wine while you're there, and check out the Italian goodies for sale up front.
(206) 445-2987
93 Pike St, Seattle, WA 98101
Bar Del Corso
Serving the neighborhood of Beacon Hill since 2011, Bar Del Corso is famous for its wood-fired Neopolitan pies, gorgeous seasonal produce, house-made bread, desserts, and cocktails. The pizza oven was imported from Italy, where the people behind it have spent some serious time getting to know the cuisine. Here, the blistered crust is a highlight, not a vessel.
The menu constantly changes to reflect what's at its peak of freshness. One week could bring about rhubarb spritzes and roasted asparagus taleggio, while another could promise chanterelle mushroom-topped pizza and white negronis.
As for small plates, the Supplì al Telefono, the fried risotto and cheese balls, are practically famous around here. They're crispy, creamy, and salty in a combination that feels impossible to stop eating. You may want to make a reservation before you come, or expect a wait that can last nearly an hour.
(206) 395-2069
3057 Beacon Ave, Seattle, WA 98144
Lioness
This Phinney Ridge neighborhood spot is prime for those who like a good al fresco moment. The outdoor seating here is great, and adds to this restaurant's leisurely, stay-a-while feel that's only further fed by the exquisite Italian wine menu. And as for food, Lioness follows in the seasonal tradition of its fellow Sea Creatures restaurant group eateries (which include one of the best Seattle oyster spots). Expect handmade pasta, local seafood, and plenty of shareable plates to go around.
The citrus-marinated olives are an easy first bite, best followed by one of the seafood aperitifs. The Hama Hama oysters are confidently served with just black pepper and olive oil — they don't need more than that. The cold plates and salads are all stunning, but the roasted rhubarb-topped burrata with lemon agrumato, black pepper, and mint is a must-order if they have it. And take your pick between lemon-bathed pastas and saffron broth-steamed clams for a main course that leans into both Pacific Northwest and Italian flavors.
The desserts, meanwhile, deserve attention because whether you prefer a fruity moment like me or crave chocolate decadence, both sides of the spectrum are done justice. Snag a reservation here if you can, too, as seating is limited, and even weeknights are busy.
(206) 703-2201
7009 Greenwood Ave N, Seattle, WA 98103
The Pink Door
The Pink Door is practically mythic at this point, rising to fame behind an unmarked and appropriately painted pink door at Pike Place Market. At this point, it's known as one of the best date night restaurants in Seattle. It also happens to serve some of the finest Italian food in the city, if not the whole state. The service is attentive, the entertainment is colorful, and the space itself promises really beautiful views of Elliott Bay. Expect organic Pacific Northwest vegetables on the plate and, potentially, trapeze performers overhead.
The lasagna here is locally beloved and best enjoyed with a robust glass of red wine. Impressing with red, white, and green layers of Beschamell, spinach pasta, pesto, and a lid of marinara sauce, this baked masterpiece is an absolute must-order. Pro tip: Order the fettunta, the garlic-rubbed and olive oil-soaked grilled bread, beforehand, so that by the time your lasagna comes out, you have sturdy bread for sopping up all of the gorgeous sauces. Start with the Dungeness crab-topped crostini and arancini dunked into the Calabrian chili sauce, but only if you think you'll still have space for the lasagna (it's that good).
The same goes for the glorious desserts, which range from rhubarb shortcake to fried ricotta zeppole with Pacific Northwest huckleberry sauce. Additionally, making reservations a few months ahead is recommended, but you can always try your luck during off-hours.
(206) 443-3241
1919 Post Alley, Seattle, WA 98101
Altura
For a special occasion Italian restaurant in Seattle, nothing beats Altura. The nine-course seasonally-driven tasting menu is shaped by what local farmers, foragers, the house garden, and the ocean come up with. These meals begin with stuzzichini, or Italian small bites. Along the way, a trio of beverage pairings acts as complements, but a curated wine list and à la carte blends are available too.
Menus can include Salish Sea halibut, house-made sourdough with cultured butter, wild asparagus, preserved cherries, Dungeness crab, and other Pacific Northwest goodies, transformed via Italian sensibilities and compositions. For dessert, a candied orange gelato affogato or vanilla semifreddo with strawberry sorbetto concludes the meal in a dance between rich and light; tart and creamy. From start to finish, the tasting experience masters the art of balance, both between flavors and between cultures.
(206) 402-6749
617 Broadway E, Seattle, WA 98102
Cafe Lago
If you're looking for a bit of 1990s-era Seattle, come to Cafe Lago. Massive windows welcome light inside this longtime Montlake neighborhood staple. There's a real timelessness to the space, and the Tuscan fare begs to be shared. With seasonal produce from regional farmers and local dairy purveyors (like Samish Bay Cheese), this is a must-visit for sustainable diners.
The house bread comes with butter, olive oil, and flaky salt, so don't overlook it. Get it with the pickled seasonal vegetables to start, for something that hits those tangy, creamy, and salty notes that wake up the taste buds. The green panzanella is ultra-savory while remaining light, the handmade linguini feels like a taste of home (even if you aren't Italian), the Copper River sockeye salmon is a show-stopping entree, and the entire pizza menu is worth exploring.
The desserts here are also noteworthy, including the mouth-watering lemon tart, which comes topped with caramelized meringue. The wine recommendations here are always on point, so make sure to ask about them.
(206) 329-8005
2305 24th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112
Occhi Belli
Named after the founder's debut book, Occhi Belli encourages guests to linger, savor, and enjoy the ambiance in Wallingford. It's about the details here, where handcrafted pastas and ingredients sourced from humane farms and a wine menu that brings together Washingtonian and Italian vineyards make for a dining experience that feels both intimate and international.
The salads come with gorgeous additions like house-made croutons, goat cheese, rainbow-hued berries, and roasted vegetables. And there's something for everyone on the pasta menu, including freshly crafted gnocchi. Mushroom plates, Totten Inlet mussels, and house rosemary focaccia, meanwhile, paint a delicious picture of the surrounding region's foodways.
Desserts should be required here, because they're all perfect meal-enders. Even the simple cream brulee shines, clearly made with a lot of care. Try the coffee gelato if Seattle's espresso culture is calling to you instead.
(206) 888-8995
1427 N 45th St, Seattle, WA 98103
Cafe Juanita
Home to some of the most exciting Italian fare and best seafood in Seattle, Cafe Juanita does just about everything perfectly and makes it look like art in the process. Situated in Kirkland in the Seattle area, locals love this spot for its seasonal ingredients from the Pacific Northwest, unctuous and imaginative Northern Italian dishes, and the fact that it has a garden out back.
Featuring Northern Italy dishes, there are vegan, vegetarian, omnivore, and pescatarian prix-fixe seasonal tasting menus to choose from. Note that they're all super customizable, so if you find yourself eyeing something that's not on the menu you pick, just ask your server — they're super kind here, and are happy to blend menus for you. And don't be surprised if you're served a special made just for you after mentioning favorite ingredients they have on hand. You're in store for gems like roasted porcinis, sweet scallops, dark breads, and olive oil chiffon cake with strawberries. Make sure to add wine pairings to the lineup for a truly rounded out meal.
I strongly recommend reservations for this place, as it's definitely not a secret. Keep in mind that the vibe is elegant, so you might want to keep the flip-flops at home. And cell phone usage is heavily discouraged.
(425) 823-1505
9702 NE 120th Pl, Kirkland, WA 98034
Il Nido
Thanks to its Alki location inside a century-old cabin, Il Nido exudes warmth. This home-turned-restaurant has kept the log-built charm alive, from the antler chandeliers to the cross-hatched corners to the stone fireplace. And the food is just as noteworthy, revolving around expertly-made pastas and local produce presented on seasonal menus. Locals love this spot for special occasions, but don't be afraid to make it a weekday dinner with friends if you just want some fantastic food and a cozy setting.
The focaccia always comes studded with lovely ingredients like sunchokes. Soak it in the herbaceous olive oil for a really welcoming start to the meal. The salads are consistently perfect thanks to the high-quality produce and mix of textures, and the marinated olives are worthy of coming back to. Ask about the nightly seafood special for something salty and, likely, smoky. Otherwise, the pastas are the star, from the thick ribbons of fazzoletto nestled in mushroom ragu to the cuttlefish ink spaghetti. Desserts are must-orders as well, so just save room for dreamy cakes, silky panna cotta, or something iced like sorbetto.
Reservations are required for the main dining space and can fill up fast, so try to book ahead. But the patio and bar do take walk-ins.
(206) 466-6265
2717 61st Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
Assaggio Ristorante
Tucked inside Hotel Ändra, a Nordic-style stay in Seattle, Assaggio Ristorante adds central Italian flair to the space. The atmosphere is always lively, the plates are great for sharing, and local Café Umbria dark roast is the ultimate partner to the amazing dessert menu.
House-made pastas, local Macrina Bakery bread, and perhaps the best eggplant parmesan in the city serve as the foundation for the dining experience. The bruschetta gleams with fresh tomatoes, the calamari is never rubbery, and the white wine-soaked Penn Cove mussels make the antipasti menu just as worth perusing as the pasta showcase (come with a group so you can sample lots of noodle dishes like the house-made gnocchi).
Anyone with a sweet tooth will appreciate the many options on the dessert lineup. Zeppole, fried balls of dough with a snowfall of cinnamon sugar and mascarpone cream, are ridiculously good — try them dunked in the aforementioned local espresso. Red wine-poached pears, meanwhile, bring a spiced levity that, with the help of vanilla gelato and toasted almonds, reads smooth, balanced, and festive.
(206) 441-1399
2010 4th Ave, Seattle, WA 98121
San Fermo
This family-owned Ballard trattoria slings regional Italian dishes with locally-sourced ingredients from around the Pacific Northwest. Freshness and landscape feel like the true theme, as San Fermo runs a 34-acre farm up north near La Connor, a town along the Skagit River. But the fact that the Seattle Italian restaurant takes up residence inside a house built in the 1850s should definitely not go unnoticed either — though originally in what's now the international district, it was literally picked up and moved to Ballard in the 1970s.
No matter the time of year, expect the selection to reflect the surrounding landscapes. Make sure to snag a porch table if you can, as nothing goes better with pan-seared British Columbia halibut, homemade paccheri, and rhubarb lilac pavlova than sunlight. You'll also find really lovely snacks and starters like local Sea Wolf Bakery baguettes, fennel pollen olives, farinata with seasonal preserves, and really beautiful seasonal salads on the menu.
Locals love picking this spot as the setting for celebratory meals. And don't overlook the tableware, as, in true pioneer home fashion, this restaurant serves up its dishes on timeless, colorful china.
(206) 342-1530
5341 Ballard Ave NW, Seattle, WA 98107
Methodology
This list was assembled by considering both my personal favorite authentic Italian restaurants in Seattle and those of my fellow Seattle diners via Reddit, regional publications, social media, and online reviews (Yelp, Google Reviews, and TripAdvisor).
These restaurants are not ranked, but each has strong tomato-based dishes, house-made or local noodles, great vegetarian options, unbroken sauces, informed menus (regional Italian specialties are served or proper Italian names are listed), and use local produce, seafood, and/or dairy amidst inviting atmospheres.
Outside of these basics, these are the best Italian restaurants in Seattle because they have a solid wine program, entrees and antipasti that don't feel like afterthoughts to pasta, delicious desserts and espresso, and local or house-baked bread.