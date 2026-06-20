One Of The Best New Tequilas Of 2026 So Far Comes From A Very Popular Brand

Whether you're taking shots or sipping margaritas, the sheer number of tequila brands can be kind of overwhelming — not to mention the many different types of tequila within each brand. So, when you're looking for the ideal option to buy at the liquor store, we found that the popular brand Patrón has come out with one of the best new tequilas of 2026. It's is a popular brand that we consider one of the best in the business, and it recently released Patrón 100. Whereas most tequilas, including Patrón Silver, are 80-proof, Patrón 100 is the company's first 100-proof small-batch blanco, or silver tequila.

The tequila is made using a tahona stone wheel that crushes the blue weber agave, separating the the juice from the pulp. The tahona stone is a more historic and authentic processing tradition that is also used in mezcal production and results in a sweeter and smoother profile than the more common modern roller mills most distilleries use. However, since Patrón 100 is 100-proof, the brand proclaims its robust, agave-forward flavor with notes of sweet, cooked agave, earthiness, peppery spice, and minerality. Also, because of a higher alcohol content, you'll probably feel a stronger alcoholic heat on the finish. The company created Patrón 100 to honor the changing focus of consumers who are more interested in the production and quality of ingredients of their spirits. A bottle of Patrón 100 sells for around $50 nationwide, which is a reasonable price for quality of ingredients and production, according to many customers.