One Of The Best New Tequilas Of 2026 So Far Comes From A Very Popular Brand
Whether you're taking shots or sipping margaritas, the sheer number of tequila brands can be kind of overwhelming — not to mention the many different types of tequila within each brand. So, when you're looking for the ideal option to buy at the liquor store, we found that the popular brand Patrón has come out with one of the best new tequilas of 2026. It's is a popular brand that we consider one of the best in the business, and it recently released Patrón 100. Whereas most tequilas, including Patrón Silver, are 80-proof, Patrón 100 is the company's first 100-proof small-batch blanco, or silver tequila.
The tequila is made using a tahona stone wheel that crushes the blue weber agave, separating the the juice from the pulp. The tahona stone is a more historic and authentic processing tradition that is also used in mezcal production and results in a sweeter and smoother profile than the more common modern roller mills most distilleries use. However, since Patrón 100 is 100-proof, the brand proclaims its robust, agave-forward flavor with notes of sweet, cooked agave, earthiness, peppery spice, and minerality. Also, because of a higher alcohol content, you'll probably feel a stronger alcoholic heat on the finish. The company created Patrón 100 to honor the changing focus of consumers who are more interested in the production and quality of ingredients of their spirits. A bottle of Patrón 100 sells for around $50 nationwide, which is a reasonable price for quality of ingredients and production, according to many customers.
Best uses for Patrón 100
We found many glowing reviews from customers on Reddit for Patrón 100. One customer wrote, "what I appreciate most about this is how wild and unrefined it seemed. Instead of being a soulless 'base template' of what tequila should be, this felt like it had some personality." Instead of simply a harsh burn that you expect to completely overwhelm the tasting notes of a young tequila, customers could actually pick up on the agave forward flavors as well as the nuanced tasting notes. Another Redditor was impressed, stating that the 100-proof tequila had "complexity, body, and finish that I didn't know Patron was capable of."
While a 100-proof tequila may not be the most enjoyable to sip neat, Patrón 100 has the complexity to elevate classic tequila cocktails. Despite the addition of syrups and citrus juices, you'll still be able to taste the agave, while mitigating the harshness of the higher alcohol content. Patrón 100 is an excellent choice for margaritas. If you want to play up the peppery spice, try it in this spicy jalapeño margarita. Make an even more complex spicy margarita with the help of chili paste. A sweet and bitter Paloma is another great cocktail to benefit and showcase the flavors of Patrón 100. Of course, you can bring out the agave-forward flavors of this spirit by using agave nectar instead of simple syrup in your next cocktail, whether it's a margarita, paloma, or this tequila old fashioned recipe.