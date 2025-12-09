Add A Touch Of Spice To Your Margarita With This Unexpected Condiment

There are few problems that can't be fixed with a spicy marg. Whether you prefer a classic recipe or opt for a fun variation — like our spicy grape mezcal margarita recipe — you know that you're getting a punchy hit from the jalapeños and citrusy contrast of the spirits. However, if you want to make an off-the-hook spicy margarita, you're going to want to turn to a different heat source entirely.

In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Jaime Salas, Head of Advocacy & Legacy for Jose Cuervo, recommended adding chili paste to a spicy margarita. He notes that this addition adds both spice and nuance to this drink, and can even introduce smokiness or sweetness, depending on the variety you select. "Unlike fresh peppers, many pastes contain garlic, vinegar, or fermented elements that add layered complexity," he says. "The concentrated form means you can achieve bold flavor with just a small amount, and the paste distributes evenly throughout the cocktail." This simple swap will add some extra heat to your cocktail and, per Salas' suggestion, can be balanced with reposado or blanco tequila.

Start by adding between a half to a whole teaspoon of your chili paste of choice to the shaker. If you're a novice, you may want to start out with sambal oelek — an Indonesian red chili paste balanced with the acidity of rice wine vinegar and salt. From there, you can experiment with more aromatic, smoky, or unique blends to craft your perfect spicy marg.