Add A Touch Of Spice To Your Margarita With This Unexpected Condiment
There are few problems that can't be fixed with a spicy marg. Whether you prefer a classic recipe or opt for a fun variation — like our spicy grape mezcal margarita recipe — you know that you're getting a punchy hit from the jalapeños and citrusy contrast of the spirits. However, if you want to make an off-the-hook spicy margarita, you're going to want to turn to a different heat source entirely.
In an exclusive interview with Tasting Table, Jaime Salas, Head of Advocacy & Legacy for Jose Cuervo, recommended adding chili paste to a spicy margarita. He notes that this addition adds both spice and nuance to this drink, and can even introduce smokiness or sweetness, depending on the variety you select. "Unlike fresh peppers, many pastes contain garlic, vinegar, or fermented elements that add layered complexity," he says. "The concentrated form means you can achieve bold flavor with just a small amount, and the paste distributes evenly throughout the cocktail." This simple swap will add some extra heat to your cocktail and, per Salas' suggestion, can be balanced with reposado or blanco tequila.
Start by adding between a half to a whole teaspoon of your chili paste of choice to the shaker. If you're a novice, you may want to start out with sambal oelek — an Indonesian red chili paste balanced with the acidity of rice wine vinegar and salt. From there, you can experiment with more aromatic, smoky, or unique blends to craft your perfect spicy marg.
An upgraded take on the spicy margarita
Besides adding the chili paste directly to your shaker, you can also follow Salas' advice and turn it into a simple syrup. This will help better disperse the chili paste into the cocktail, and the sweetener — like sugar, agave, or honey — can mellow out its flavor. It can be used as a replacement for the simple syrup your margarita recipe calls for, per Salas. He also shares that you can thin out the paste with a bit of water or lime juice and rim your glass with it. Not only will this make your marg look more showy, but the chili paste will also be the first ingredient that touches your lips.
One of the biggest things that you'll need to keep your eye on when preparing and assembling these funky spicy margs is their texture. David Kravitz, beverage director at The Group Hospitality, shared in an interview with Tasting Table that chili paste doesn't always dissolve smoothly into the margarita, which can lead to an off-putting texture. Luckily, Salas offers a tip to prevent this: Double-straining the cocktail through a fine mesh strainer before serving.