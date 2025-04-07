Add Some Extra Heat To Your Spicy Margarita With This Pepper Swap

You don't need to be a cocktail connoisseur to know spicy margaritas are not for the faint of heart. Unlike regular margaritas, it's not merely zingy and crisp. Tongue-tingling heat has become this drink's defining feature and undeniably, main allure. From the moment it meets your palate all the way until the aftertaste, the burn is simply divine. More often than not, it's jalapeños that lay the groundwork for this spiciness, but what if you want something more intense? Adding more jalapeños won't do the trick. No, what you need is a swap to something even higher on the Scoville scale, something like serrano pepper.

Clocking in at between 10,000 and 25,000 SHU, serranos are about twice as spicy as your average jalapeños, which usually sit in the mild category of between 2,500 and 8,000 SHU. That said, they don't simply offer aggressive heat like many other types of chile peppers. Serranos share some of jalapeños' brightness, although they lean strongly on the grassy side. They also don't hijack your taste buds immediately, but rather slow-burn through a momentary wait before the heat fully kicks in. Muddled into margaritas, this chile pepper leaves room for the citrusy lime and sweet tequila to shine while its vibrant heat remains front and center.