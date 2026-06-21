10 Myths About Berries Shoppers Keep Believing

Fresh berries bring plenty of sweet-tart goodness and bold color to the table, whether you're scattering them onto breakfast bowls, blending them into smoothies, or baking them into desserts. Ideal for packing nutrients into meals and snacks, these vibrant fruits are a staple for many, with blueberries, strawberries, raspberries, and other juicy delights featuring on the grocery list week after week.

When you're selecting a punnet of berries at the store, you may well have a few ideas about what makes one container better than the other. While there are indeed telltale clues that can indicate fresher and more flavorful fruits, there are also many common misconceptions. And, once the berries make it back to your kitchen, you'll likely have your go-to methods of storing and preparing them. But are these habits really as effective as they seem?

To help you get the best out of your berries, we've uncovered 10 of the most common myths that often lead shoppers astray. So, let's find out what really matters, and which assumptions you can leave behind. You'll soon be browsing the fruit aisle with confidence, and whipping up berry-packed treats that deliver on taste, presentation, and nutritional value.