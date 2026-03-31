Skipping Store-Bought Blueberries With A White Coating? Think Again

We have more good news about blueberries. You already know the superfood fruit is praised by nutritionists and medical experts for being full of nutrients and antioxidants. Here's another thing to know about one of the healthiest fruits out there — they often have a natural coating called a bloom. Even though it sounds a bit weird, bloom acts as a protective barrier and helps shield blueberries from moisture loss, bacteria, and environmental stress. It's basically the fruit's own little built-in defense system and sunscreen.

The next time you're shopping for berries, you don't need to be concerned about the fruit's dusky coating. Bloom is actually a good indicator that the berries are fresh and have been handled gently. When blueberries are harvested and transported, the bloom can easily rub off through washing and excessive handling. In fact, organically grown berries often have more bloom than conventional. So if you see berries with a visible, powdery coating, that's a good thing. In fact, bloom is one of the three features you should look for when buying blueberries.

Because it looks matte and slightly dusty, people sometimes mistake bloom for mold. But the two are very different. Mold on blueberries tends to look fuzzy, patchy, or wet, and is usually accompanied by soft or shriveled fruit. Bloom, on the other hand, is dry and evenly distributed across the surface of the berry.