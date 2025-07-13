Why You Should Only Wash Your Fresh Strawberries If You're Ready To Eat Them

Strawberries are sweet, refreshing, and outrageously short-lasting. As soon as we bring them home from the store or the farmer's market, the clock starts ticking. Then, we're nervously inspecting them every day, hoping they'll stay fresh for just a little longer. If you find that your strawberries are going bad at a record speed, you might not know that keeping them dry is one of the best ways to keep strawberries fresh. That means washing all the berries at once, way before you're actually going to eat them, is a big no-no.

Now, there's no doubt that rinsing strawberries (and all of your other produce, for that matter) is necessary — you never know what the fruit came in contact with throughout the supply chain. Strawberries are very porous, meaning their surface is full of small holes that can easily be penetrated, which is why the berries need to be washed extra well. It's precisely that porous nature, paired with the fruit's thin and delicate exterior, that leads strawberries to go bad when exposed to water and put in the fridge.

You're much better off washing them as you go, to ensure you're getting the freshest fruit over a longer period of time. By the same token, you also shouldn't be pre-cutting the berries or removing their green leaves, either.