How To Tell If Your Strawberries Have Gone Bad, Even If There's No Mold

Even if you've assembled all the ways to use up your fresh strawberries, you might not make it in time. These fickle little fruits have an earlier expiration date than many of us would like, but the worst part is, they don't even always go moldy when they're beyond the point of being fine to eat. Fortunately, there are still a few other tried and true ways to tell if you should add that strawberry to the compost bin or use it in one of the many strawberry dessert recipes. For this, you'll want to focus on the taste, smell, and texture.

Whole strawberries should have a firm texture throughout. If yours are mushy in spots, it's only a matter of time before mold starts growing. In fact — exemplifying one of several food safety myths you should stop believing — mold can exist inside the fruit before its bloom ever shows up on the surface. Likewise, if your strawberries don't have that signature light and floral scent, or if the berry tastes off when you take a bite, it's best to eliminate the risk and toss it.