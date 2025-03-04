Food Safety Myths You Need To Stop Believing, According To An Expert

You can tell if chicken is fully cooked when the juices run clear. The doneness of a steak or burger can be accurately judged based on the color of the meat. We've all heard these statements before. Many of us may even follow them as hard and fast rules when preparing cooking in the kitchen or over the grill. Unfortunately, the ability to determine whether meat or poultry is fully cooked based on how it looks is a myth that you'll want to stop believing.

Dr. Bryan Quoc Le says, "It's best to use a thermometer, as different meats and cuts may have different appearances depending on the temperature." If you rely solely on appearances, you could end up serving undercooked meat, which will put you and your guests at an increased risk of getting foodborne illness. Instead, look for an instant-read thermometer (like the Alpha Grillers Instant Read Meat Thermometer) or a model that stays in the meat as it cooks (like the ThermoPro Wireless Meat Thermometer) and alerts you when it has reached the desired internal temperature.

As a reminder, the recommended internal temperature will vary based on the type of meat, poultry, or fish you are cooking. For example, all poultry should be cooked to a minimum internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit, while fish and shellfish should reach a minimum temperature of 145 degrees Fahrenheit. Fresh beef, veal, pork, lamb, and other red meats should reach a minimum of 145 degrees Fahrenheit.