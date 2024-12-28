8 Common Mistakes To Avoid When Freezing Soup

There's nothing better than enjoying a warm bowl of soup when the temperature outside starts to drop, except being able to enjoy your soup even when you don't have time to make it from scratch. Freezing your favorite soup makes that possible. Freezing soups is an easy way to meal prep, preserve leftovers, and ensure you have a delicious homemade option ready whenever you crave it. Whether you're partial to Thai chicken noodle soup, spicy black bean soup, or classic broccoli cheddar soup, you can put your freezer to use so it's always soup season in your kitchen.

As a personal chef, a big part of my job was filling my clients' freezers with meals they could easily thaw and enjoy over the course of several weeks or even months. I've frozen all kinds of soup in individual and large portions to suit each family's needs. You can be your own personal chef and keep your freezer full of your favorite soups with ease if you know how to freeze them properly. Freezing them incorrectly can cause freezer burn, separated textures, and a loss of flavor. You can dodge a sad soup situation and enjoy soups that taste just as good as they did when they were first made if you avoid these common mistakes people make when freezing and thawing soup.