Why You Should Undercook Vegetables In Soup You Plan To Freeze

To kick it off, decide whether you want to make all of the soup for the freezer or for half to be eaten now, and half frozen for a later date. If the entirety of the soup is destined to be frozen, you'll proceed with the recipe as normal, only making sure to remove the soup from the heat a good five to 10 minutes before the potatoes, carrots, and other starchy vegetables are ready. If you want to freeze only half, ladle out half of the broth into containers with the undercooked veggies before the soup is finished. You'll then cook the other half as directed.

Keep in mind that different vegetables have different cooking times. Carrots and potatoes may take a good bit longer to soften up, peas and green beans need half that amount of time. So consider staggering the order of when you add in your different varieties. This is particularly true when adding in leafy greens, like spinach or kale, as they should be added just before the broth is pulled from the heat to keep their texture. With this timing in mind, you'll never suffer from a soup with mushy veggies ever again.