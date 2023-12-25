The Absolute Best Way To Store Frozen Soup

Soup is a great dinner option, but one that almost always leads to copious leftovers. Thus, storing frozen soup for future use can save loads of time in busy households, providing a convenient solution for quick and hearty meals. But freezing soup in most containers, such as Tupperware or deli containers, takes up valuable space in conventional freezer compartments. For those who want to make the most of this limited space, think outside the box and reach for your freezer bags.

To get started, you want to first let the soup drop in temperature, as placing hot soup in the freezer can affect the quality of other frozen items and potentially damage your freezer. Once cooled, the next step is ladling the soup into freezer bags. Opt for high-quality, durable bags to safeguard your culinary creations. Another key step is to remove as much air as possible from the bags before sealing them. This minimizes the risk of freezer burn and ensures maximum use of space during storage.

To maximize freezer space and facilitate easy stacking, freeze the soup flat. Lay the filled freezer bags on a flat surface, spreading the soup evenly across the bag's interior. This saves space by allowing you to stack the thin bags of soup one on top of the other. Finally, consider labeling the bags with the date and type of soup to keep track of your frozen inventory.