The Absolute Best Way To Thaw And Reheat Frozen Soup

You'll never go wrong with making a double batch of soup. Even if you live solo, storing extra portions of this comfort dish guarantees that you can have a filling and nourishing meal anytime. Just dedicate a day to do the prep work and store it properly in the freezer. Making frozen leftover soup taste as good as the day it was cooked requires a little effort, though. Thawing and reheating it correctly will bring out its flavor and consistency to give you the cozy nourishment that soup is known for.

You can thaw frozen soup in two different ways. The first is by defrosting it in the refrigerator for six to eight hours. For quicker thawing, you can use the microwave. Transfer frozen soup into a microwave-safe container and set the machine to the defrost setting. Check after five minutes to see if the food is still solid. If it is, let it heat up for a couple more minutes. Otherwise, stir the soup to dissolve any remaining gelatinous portions.

If the microwave doesn't have a defrost setting, set it to medium power for one minute. After 60 seconds, stir the soup to help distribute the heat more evenly then let it thaw again for one minute. Repeat the process until the liquid reaches your desired consistency. Remember to thaw only the amount of soup you're planning to eat. Defrosting and reheating frozen soup more than once will degrade its quality and raise the risk of harmful bacteria growth.