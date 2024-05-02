How To Properly Store Wonton Soup For Later To Avoid A Mushy Mess

If you're planning to savor wonton soup over the next few days, cooking up a big batch can be as simple as using frozen, store-bought wontons or making everything from scratch. It's crucial to store the extra portions properly so that both the broth and the wontons maintain their flavor. Wontons, especially, need careful storage to retain their texture.

Cooked wontons are best eaten as soon as possible, but to store leftover ones, you must remove them from the broth so they don't become waterlogged and mushy. Place them on a flat surface to cool down for about 15 to 20 minutes before deciding whether to store them in the fridge or the freezer. For short-term storage, arrange the wontons in a single layer inside an airtight container — ensuring to leave some space between each one so their wrappers don't touch and stick together — and place them in the fridge. Consume them within three days.

Wontons have thinner wrappers than dumplings, but you can use the same method for freezing cooked dumplings. This involves wrapping each piece snugly in plastic wrap or parchment paper to prevent them from sticking together. Place them in a single layer on a tray, and freeze them for two to three hours. Next, transfer them into an airtight container, and return them to the freezer. Freezing helps cooked wontons retain their quality for up to three months.