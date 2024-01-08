Sometimes An Added Crunch Is All You Need To Improve Leftovers

Whether we've intentionally made a big batch of food to last us for a few meals, or we simply ordered or cooked too much, all of us are familiar with leftovers. Aside from being economical, eating leftovers can be delicious if you know how to prepare them. When the flavors of the ingredients and seasonings allowed to set in, some even say that soups, stews, pot roasts, and other leftovers taste better the next day.

Sometimes, though, the texture of a reheated dish gives away its leftover status. Leftover meat may become more tender over time when allowed to sit in a sauce, but vegetables will no longer be as firm and fresh-tasting. Leftover noodles and rice can also become soggy. Since texture is a major component in our enjoyment of a dish, garnishing leftovers can make a world of difference. Add some crunch to a reheated dish and you can trick your senses into believing that it's freshly-cooked.

For some easy ideas, top reheated soup with croutons and toasted nuts or seeds. Toasted minced garlic or onions are also crunchy and flavorful toppings that suit all kinds of dishes. For a fresher pop of taste and texture, make the Italian condiment gremolata. Its main ingredients are parsley, garlic, and lemon zest, but you can customize gremolata by adding crushed nuts and seeds for a pleasing bite. Use it to add a punch to your leftovers, whether the dish came from the stove or the microwave.