Rub Toasted Bread With Garlic To Give Any Sandwich An Upgrade

Garlic bread is more than just a tasty accompaniment to soups, salads, and pasta. Use it to make a grilled cheese sandwich and you'll see how the slight twist enhances the overall flavor. In fact, toasted garlic bread can upgrade any sandwich by making it extra savory and adding a satisfying crunch.

To make garlic toast, you don't have to go through the whole process of making garlic butter, slathering it on sliced bread, and then toasting it in the oven. If you're pressed for time, simply rub a clove of raw garlic on toast. Toasting the bread first is crucial though, so it has a firm and coarse texture that can "grate" the garlic. As small pieces of garlic scrape off and stick to the bread, it will release its aromatic juices to be absorbed by the toast. This not only infuses the bread with that delicious garlic flavor but also brings it some much-needed moisture so your toast isn't totally dry.

For extra flavor, you can butter your homemade garlic toast or drizzle some olive oil on the garlicky surface. You can also reverse the steps and coat the toast with butter or olive oil before rubbing it with raw garlic. Sprinkle some Parmesan cheese on top for extra flavor. Place your choice of meat or vegetables between two slices of homemade garlic toast and experiment with a variety of spreads to discover your new favorite sandwich.