The Best Time To Wash Your Blueberries For Long-Lasting Freshness

Gone are the days of picking wild berries and popping them straight in your mouth for the freshest taste ever. We know too much now about potential contaminants, whether naturally occurring or via commercial production practices. This forces us to take wise precautions such as thoroughly washing fruit and properly storing it for long-lasting freshness. When it comes to delicate little blueberries, a gentle touch goes a long way, as does timing.

Washing fruit is crucial for removing field debris, pesticides, bacteria, germs from harvesters' hands, and contaminants from the shipping and storage process. With leafy greens, it's common to find labels such as pre-washed or triple-washed, but less so with berries. It's up to you to make those nutritious, delicious blueberries work magic in your snacking or recipes, and it all starts with proper washing. The truth is that "when" to wash is just as important as "why" you do so. Unfortunately, rinsing blueberries right away so they'll be ready and waiting in the refrigerator is not the way to go.

Blueberry skins have a natural protective barrier that is compromised by washing, leaving them vulnerable to damage, deterioration, and moisture. When rinsing the berries before storing, any residual moisture on the skins can shorten the lifespan of the fruits. For fresher berries all around, it's best to wash them just prior to consuming. However, you do want to inspect blueberries right away, removing ones with signs of decay before it spreads to fellow carton mates.