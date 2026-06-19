11 Fast Food Burger Chains, Ranked By Affordability

When you visit your favorite fast food burger chain, you expect food to be prepared quickly and sold at an affordable price. And while that remains true for the most part, the landscape has changed considerably since White Castle paved the way for fast food burgers. We now have chains like Shake Shack and Five Guys that identify as "fast-casual," use premium ingredients, and charge way more than traditional chains like McDonald's and Burger King. Or at least, did before fast food prices in general started skyrocketing. At their current rate, the terms fast-casual and fast-food might as well be interchangeable.

There may be several reasons for the rising costs, from COVID-19 and inflation to an increase in rental prices and minimum wage. Whatever the cause, it's customers who must bear the brunt of paying more and more for items that, by definition, should be affordable. To help save you a few bucks, I ranked fast food burger chains from least to most affordable. I focused primarily on prices in Los Angeles, with the exception of one regional Midwestern chain. To determine the correct rankings, I compared popular menu items and standard go-tos from each chain against the available savings. Consider this a guide to getting more fast food bang for your buck.