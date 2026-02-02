What $15 Gets You At Burger King Vs McDonald's In 2026

Despite being old news at this point, food inflation is still painful to deal with, and fast food has been hit by it even harder than grocery stores. While the cost of groceries has surged 29% since 2020 on average, many fast food items have jumped 50% or more in that same period. But we all need a quick meal every now and then, and you'll probably be shopping around for a spot where a dollar still goes far. So if you're in the mood for a fast food burger or chicken nuggets, here's what you can get for under $15 at Burger King and McDonald's right now. These prices are based on Texas locations outside of Dallas, which have some of the most average fast food prices in the country, so locations near you may be slightly more expensive.

While the dollar menu may be a thing of the past pretty much everywhere, value meals and combos at both chains do still offer some good deals. Burger King is currently still offering its Duo and Trio Combos, which let you mix and match between a Whopper Jr., bacon cheeseburger, chicken sandwich, medium fries, medium chicken fries, or a drink. The Trio is currently only $7, so you could get six items for around $15.