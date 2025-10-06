Why The McDonald's Happy Meal Menu Options Don't Include A Cheeseburger Anymore

McDonald's is always changing its menu with shifting tastes, but the Happy Meal seems like it will be a stalwart forever. Introduced in 1979, the kids meal has become an iconic part of McDonald's cultural impact. With its playful red and yellow box and the McDonald's Happy Meal toys calling out to children, the company sells a reported 2.7 million kids meals a day worldwide. For years, the meal options remained the same — including the choice between either a burger, cheeseburger, or Chicken McNuggets, with small fries and a small drink. But in 2018, McDonald's announced some of the biggest changes to the Happy Meal menu: the removal of cheeseburgers as an option.

The move came about because of the pressure on the burger chain to improve the nutrition of the kid's meals. This involved swapping out soda for reduced-sugar juice and milk — but one the biggest targets was the overall calorie count. As part of the changes, McDonald's committed to getting all of its Happy Meals under 600 calories, with no more than 20% of those calories coming from saturated fat and sugar, and no more than 650 mg of sodium. The changes were intended to result in a 50% reduction in added sugars and a 17% reduction in sodium on top of the reduced calorie count. Ultimately, the cheeseburger's added calories and sodium made hitting those targets impossible, and so one of McDonald's top ranked food items was decidedly axed from the Happy Meal menu options.