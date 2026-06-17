8 Chain Restaurant Pasta Dishes Customers Order On Repeat
When you're in the mood for something hearty and comforting, there's nothing quite as satisfying as a big bowl of pasta. Luckily, there are many places serving great pasta dishes, including various chain restaurants. One of the great things about restaurant chains is that you can find locations somewhat close to you, but also sprawled across the U.S. (broadly speaking, of course). For the most part, you can assume the chain's dish to be the same across locations, so you can expect reliability and familiar flavors, no matter which location you visit.
And there are some incredible pasta dishes that customers tend to order time and again at chain restaurants. We looked at review websites and online forums to see what fans had to say. We picked some of the dishes we saw mentioned most frequently. We did not want just a one-time favorite from one random person on the internet. These are highly regarded and enjoyed by many who say they're repeat orderers, so hopefully you'll find at least a couple of new-to-you dishes to order on your next night out.
Shrimp Scampi - Olive Garden
The shrimp scampi from Olive Garden is one pasta dish that customers say they always order when they visit the chain. It's unique because it incorporates so many fresh ingredients. Even Olive Garden considers it one of the lighter spins on such a classic recipe, which is a major reason people love it. It's loaded with shrimp, asparagus, and tomatoes, which give it a fresher feel. Then, everything is mixed in with angel hair pasta for a more delicate pasta base.
The shrimp are succulent and scrumptious, sauteed in a fragrant garlic sauce that makes every bite delicious. Of course, you can choose your desired side, whether that's soup or salad; that means you can eat part of the pasta and save some for later. People say they really like the fresh elements, which add a boost of color and texture. If you don't like the shrimp protein, you can swap it with chicken; that way, you still get all the tasty garlic and veggies but with a different protein source. It's such a popular dish that there are loads of Olive Garden shrimp scampi copycat recipes online.
Chicken Tortelloni Alfredo - Olive Garden
After some research, we found that Olive Garden's Chicken Alfredo Tortelloni was also highly recommended — perhaps you want to get two top pasta dishes at OG! This meal is made with grilled chicken and pasta stuffed with Asiago cheese. The pasta gets coated in Alfredo sauce that blends different Italian cheeses and breadcrumbs. Although people sometimes call it tortellini, there is no chicken tortellini Alfredo on the menu, just tortelloni. Many customers say that it's their favorite pasta dish, while others say it's their favorite meal ever.
Even our Tasting Table writer deemed this their top Olive Garden pasta dish because everything was perfectly cooked, wonderfully flavored, and seasoned well. Fans say it's quite a heavy dish, but it turns out to be pretty cost-effective since it can be split into four servings. People even create recipe replicas because they say the tortelloni is just that delicious. This seems to be a big-time favorite, and customers have insights on how they like to order it. Adding red chili pepper flakes is a popular method, but others suggest getting it with crispy chicken. No matter how you customize it, it's clearly frequently ordered and much loved. Some even go as far as to say it's the only dish they get at Olive Garden.
Veal Osso Bucco Ravioli - Ruth's Chris Steak House
When you think of Ruth's Chris Steak House, you're probably picturing steak or perhaps one of its delectable sides, but you're missing out if you haven't tried the pasta. The Veal Osso Bucco Ravioli is beloved by customers, who say it's severely underrated and loved by all family members. The dish has saffron-flavored pasta plus some sauteed baby spinach, all rounded off with a rich white wine demi-glace. Fans use various superlatives to describe this dish.
The saffron imparts a unique flavor, turning simple pasta into a memorable dish, while the veal osso bucco offers a savory richness that's filling even though it's considered an appetizer. If you're unfamiliar, veal osso bucco would take hours to make at home, so this pasta-fied version from Ruth's Chris is a wonderful option to spare yourself time in the kitchen. People say that while it may be expensive, it's worth every penny. "The Ravioli was pure heaven on a plate," says one TripAdvisor review. "I probably could have had three plates full." Everything works together to create such a scrumptious dish that many people love to order over and over.
Ultimate Cajun Pasta - Chili's
While Chili's menu may seem overwhelming, you can at least feel comfortable ordering the Ultimate Cajun Pasta – a dish that gets plenty of high remarks. The dish marries grilled chicken and shrimp with penne pasta. Everything has a rich Alfredo sauce coating for an ultra-rich bite, then a sprinkle of chili spices for a pang of heat. The garlic toast acts as a mop to soak up the creamy sauce, but you can load it up with chicken or shrimp for a savory, crunchy toast as desired. This dish came in second place in a Tasting Table tasting of Chili's entrees because the sauce was fantastic — creamy, peppery, and full of garlic.
Additionally, the sauce is thick. It's not that sad, runny stuff you might get at other restaurants. "I always get that because it's amazing and I can't see anything else beating that dish," says one Facebook comment about the pasta. People say it's one of their favorite items at Chili's, and that it's the only thing they order from the eatery, while others suggest it as a tasty introductory dish for a first-timer. But as we know now, that first time will turn into many subsequent orders.
Lobster Mac 'N' Cheese - The Capital Grille
The Capital Grille may be the best steakhouse to eat at, but you don't have to only stick with land mammals for your dining experience. Customers consistently rave about lobster mac and cheese. It's an ultra-luxurious spin on a classic comfort food, and the chic steakhouse is the perfect place to introduce yourself to a seafood-based mac. The pasta retains a bit of chew because it's al dente, but then it's mixed with a dairy quad made of cream cheese, mascarpone, Parmesan, and havarti.
It has a crunchy topping made from white cheddar and Grada Padano cheese that stays in people's heads rent-free because it's so tantalizing — this lobster mac and cheese is certainly worth the splurge. People say it's top-tier, delectable, and out of this world. Plus, it's on the rotation of dishes people frequently order from the steakhouse chain. "I've had lobster mac n cheese from several restaurants but Capital Grille is THE BEST hands down," says one customer on Facebook. You might want to order this the next time you visit, if it's not already on your radar.
Lobster Ravioli - Carrabba's Italian Grill
Carrying on with the lobster theme, Carrabba's Italian Grill's Lobster Ravioli is a phenomenal dish that elevates ravioli. Here, we see lobster and Romano cheese stuffed into the ravioli, which is then topped with white wine cream sauce and garnished with tomatoes. It's delightfully decadent and something many customers seem to consistently order. Even chefs like this dish because it does a good job of balancing the lobster's signature sweetness with other rich components.
It's an incredible combination of pasta and seafood that makes for a flavorful, filling meal. People share that it's their favorite and that they order it every time they visit. "I had this on our recent visit to our Carrabba's; first time but not the last — delicious!" one fan comments on Facebook. It's even recommended to order extra sauce if you happen to order it to go, while some like to swap the white wine cream sauce for the shrimp scampi lemon butter sauce for a tangy uplift.
Louisiana Chicken Pasta - The Cheesecake Factory
It's totally okay to feel overwhelmed by The Cheesecake Factory's seemingly endless menu. It's even harder to narrow things down once you realize that most of the dishes at The Cheesecake Factory are made from scratch (save for the cheesecakes and some other minor players). Well, the Louisiana Chicken Pasta is a terrific place to start. This dish combines the salty, nutty notes of Parmesan crusted chicken with fresh ingredients like mushrooms, peppers, and onions, all served over a bed of pasta. The spicy New Orleans sauce makes things even more complex and delicious.
It comes with a lot of customer recommendation, with many people saying it is their favorite dish to order at the factory of cheesecakes. Others share they get it all the time or that it's been a staple of theirs for years. The beautiful blend of fresh produce, starchy pasta, and crisp, crusted chicken creates a drool-worthy combination that's worth ordering over and over. It's even recommended by a former employee who said it was one of their favorites to prepare.
Chicken Bellagio - The Cheesecake Factory
It shouldn't come as a surprise that there's at least one more iconic pasta option at The Cheesecake Factory. The Chicken Bellagio frequently pops up in online discussions about the chain's best pasta dish that people get on repeat. Fans say that it's their family's favorite and that they thoroughly live for the meal. This has a rich, herbal profile thanks to the basil pasta base. It also has crispy chicken and a rich Parmesan cream sauce, topped with prosciutto and arugula salad.
It's surprisingly colorful and dynamic, which sets it apart. Don't be scared if it feels like there's too much going on; people say it works and that it all comes together. The flavors and textures mesh beautifully to create an unforgettable pasta dish that you won't find in most places. In fact, customers recommend asking for extra sauces on the side; they're that good. "I get this 99% of the time. It's my go-to," says one fan on Reddit.
Methodology
We scoured the internet, including review websites such as Yelp and TripAdvisor, social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok, forums like Reddit, as well as previous Tasting Table rankings to see what people had to say about chain restaurant pasta. We wanted to find the most popular dishes and those that customers said they ordered frequently.
When someone said it was their favorite dish at the restaurant, we took it to mean they order it often or whenever they visit. Since we are mainly looking for highly regarded and frequently mentioned dishes, we didn't particularly care about the ingredients. Pasta shape, added proteins, or other add-ins were not factors, so we didn't particularly seek out a diverse range of options — although we still hit on various options, including everything from ravioli and angel hair to lobster and veal.