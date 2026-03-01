The Steakhouse Chain Lobster Mac And Cheese That's Worth The Splurge

Macaroni and cheese is decadent enough, thanks to the copious layers of gooey cheese, carby pasta, and, if you're lucky, a baked crumb topping. But one of the only ways to make it taste even better? Add lobster. And if you aren't so keen on handling the seafood at home, there are a fair number of steakhouses where you can order this dish, including one restaurant that serves a version worth splurging on a little.

Luckily, you don't have to shell out (pun intended) too much money to get a delicious crock of lobster mac and cheese. One of the steakhouse chain lobster dishes most worth ordering is The Capital Grille's lobster mac and cheese. For $26 (depending on the location), you can get a hefty portion of creamy pasta with the buttery crustacean and a unique cheese blend of cream cheese, mascarpone, parmesan, and Havarti. But the cheese doesn't stop there; on top of the lobster and decadent noodles is a white cheddar and Grano Padano crust. For a steakhouse that is known for its succulent ribeye and dine-in experience, the fact that it has an excellent lobster mac and cheese on its menu is even better.