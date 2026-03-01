The Steakhouse Chain Lobster Mac And Cheese That's Worth The Splurge
Macaroni and cheese is decadent enough, thanks to the copious layers of gooey cheese, carby pasta, and, if you're lucky, a baked crumb topping. But one of the only ways to make it taste even better? Add lobster. And if you aren't so keen on handling the seafood at home, there are a fair number of steakhouses where you can order this dish, including one restaurant that serves a version worth splurging on a little.
Luckily, you don't have to shell out (pun intended) too much money to get a delicious crock of lobster mac and cheese. One of the steakhouse chain lobster dishes most worth ordering is The Capital Grille's lobster mac and cheese. For $26 (depending on the location), you can get a hefty portion of creamy pasta with the buttery crustacean and a unique cheese blend of cream cheese, mascarpone, parmesan, and Havarti. But the cheese doesn't stop there; on top of the lobster and decadent noodles is a white cheddar and Grano Padano crust. For a steakhouse that is known for its succulent ribeye and dine-in experience, the fact that it has an excellent lobster mac and cheese on its menu is even better.
Where luxury meets fresh-from-the-sea flavor
The Capital Grille's lobster mac and cheese gets tons of positive press from satisfied customers. "Capital Grille has a lobster mac & cheese with a special kind of crunchy, cracker-like topping that is absolutely delicious," said one Reddit user, noting that it was "none like I've had elsewhere." On another thread, a user who was not a fan of seafood even took a liking to The Capital Grille's dish, as did their family. Folks have also taken to TikTok to share their love of this dish. One user declared that The Capital Grille's mac was one of the best in NYC — a big compliment, seeing that the Big Apple has its fair share of quality steakhouses. "This mac and cheese is by far the best mac and cheese I've ever had," said another TikTok user.
The steakhouse dish is so popular that it's caused some folks to share copycat recipes. Nutmeg, smoked paprika, and garlic powder are some of the suggested seasonings in several of them to nail the dish's rich flavor. Though, if you want a true Capital Grille experience, you may just have to pay the restaurant a visit yourself.