Every Iced Starbucks Matcha Drink, Ranked
While I typically grab a coffee drink when visiting Starbucks, the company offers a wide range of selections, including various teas and lemonades. Rather than trying every single beverage option, I decided to narrow it down by trying, and ranking, every matcha beverage Starbucks has to offer.
Now, there are a couple of options that you can get hot, but I decided to stick with all the iced versions. Additionally, I primarily focused on the overall flavor profile when ranking the beverages. I was looking for something delicious, balanced, and easy to drink. A lot of the matcha options have a very similar base with some minor flavorings thrown in, and I'll explain some of these differences so you can find something that calls to you.
Starbucks has expanded its matcha menu over the years, too, and I wanted to sample everything I could get my hands on. After all, you could only find four matcha options on the menu in 2023, but the brand says it has tripled that number as of 2026. Whether you're in the mood for something fruit-forward, floral, or rich in protein, there's a matcha flavor ready for you. Here is my ranking of every iced Starbucks matcha beverage.
11. Caramel Protein Matcha
To start, I can say that most of these drinks aren't particularly problematic, and there might be an occasion when you want to drink any one of them. However, the caramel protein matcha seemed the most unsuccessful to me. Starbucks uses matcha (which is ground green tea), then sweetens it with a sweetener depending on the drink. In this case, we see caramel syrup, milk, protein powder, matcha, and ice as the foundation of this beverage.
The main issue is how strong the caramel profile is. It completely overwhelms the senses, and you lose track of the tea flavor as a result. Additionally, the protein element distracts from the matcha's intensity, so this is the least matcha-tasting and the most intensely flavored out of all the drinks I tried — and not in a good way. It doesn't help that I don't particularly find caramel to be a good partner to matcha. It seems a little too complex and overwhelming to pair with the earthy, grassy notes of the green tea.
This iced matcha drink also had the strongest aroma, which swamps the matcha. I recommend skipping this Starbucks matcha drink in place of literally anything else on this list. However, I should mention that people seem to like this flavor profile. Some customers say they like caramel soy matcha or get a bit of added caramel sauce added to the cup.
10. Matcha Creme Blended Frappuccino
The matcha creme blended Frappuccino uses whole milk, matcha powder scoops, and classic syrup to create the foundation of this blended beverage. It gets a little bit of whipped cream on top, and you're ready to go. I found the blended aspect a little too distracting. Instead of tasting matcha, I had to focus on chewing the drink. It's not that it tastes bad. It just wasn't as pleasant to sip as the upcoming beverage, plus the ice distracted from the overall flavor.
In a regular iced matcha drink, you're not necessarily eating the ice, though it may slowly water it down if you leave it untouched. In this case, the ice is incorporated into the beverage; this imparts an icy texture and watery flavor that dilutes the matcha. I could see this being a good treat on a hot day, but I wouldn't feel inclined to get it again. Luckily, it's much more palatable than the caramel protein matcha, so it avoids last place.
9. Sugar-Free Caramel Protein Matcha
As you might have gathered, sugar-free caramel protein matcha didn't fare all that much better than the regular caramel matcha. The foundational flavor combination is still too strange. There's a sweet, buttery profile that doesn't quite complement the matcha's depth, at least in my opinion. However, I found that the sugar-free caramel flavoring was considerably better than the standard sweetened caramel.
The sugar-free caramel sweetener Starbucks uses is considerably less potent and less intense in its caramel flavoring. It's almost like they added less caramel sweetener, which I appreciate, but it still has a similar sweetness level. I suspect this is due to the use of sucralose instead of sugar, and the ingredient list lists "natural flavors" plural, while the caramel lists only "natural flavor." I can't pinpoint anything, but it tastes better.
Still, the matcha is extremely light and doesn't yield a balanced beverage. I won't purchase the sugar-free caramel drink again, but we're making progress in flavor options. As a note, the drink itself is not sugar-free, only the sweetener. The grande size contains 10 grams of sugar due to the milk.
8. Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Matcha
As we slowly make our way up to the list, the Sugar-Free Vanilla Protein Matcha ends up in eighth place. Here, the vanilla sugar-free vanilla just adds a pleasant, mellow layered sweetness. It doesn't particularly overwhelm the senses like the previous options, but it isn't all that noticeable either. The protein powder and sugar-free vanilla flavoring are mixed into the beverage itself, making the matcha less intense.
Of course, this might be what you're going for. However, I like the taste of matcha, particularly with a milky touch of a matcha latte. I find this doesn't satisfy the matcha craving as much as other options coming up. Given that this is the highest-ranking item with the lowest amount of sugar (there are no other sugar-free options above this one), this might be the way to go if you're looking for something less sugary. Plus, you get added protein, which can help keep you feeling fuller for longer. As it is, this was neither bad nor impressive.
7. Iced Lavender Cream Latte
Surprisingly, the Iced Lavender Cream Latte suffered from the opposite problem to the caramel matcha. Instead, the lavender is a little too muted; you can catch it if you're paying attention, but it isn't too prominent. The primary reason for this is that the lavender is in the foam, not in the drink itself. All the previous matchas had flavoring directly mixed into the drink.
The lavender beverage is made with matcha powder scoops, 2% milk, classic syrup, ice, and the Lavender Cream Cold Foam. This can be a win-win if you want something a little more nuanced. I think the floral flavors work well with the earthiness of matcha tea. Together, they provide a nature-inspired beverage that's whimsical, plus you get the very barely-there purple-pink-grey hue of the lavender cold foam. I would have liked to taste more lavender; if this is the case, it would probably have ranked two or three spots higher.
Lavender drinks aren't exactly new to Starbucks, but they aren't a long-term mainstay either. They were introduced in the spring of 2024 and returned in the spring of 2025 after much success. It's in its third year in 2026, and seems to remain a springtime flavor — given it's floral and all. It might not be around very long into the summer, and I'd be pleased to see it year-round, though. In fact, I look forward to tasting other lavender iterations in the future.
6. Protein Matcha
I can appreciate the overall overarching flavors of the Protein Matcha. It's relatively simple. Here we get all the essentials, including matcha green tea, the classic syrup, and 2% milk, but that protein powder adds a little nutritional boost to the mix. I also find that the protein adds a neutral, muted note to the green tea, mellowing the overall earthiness I usually want. I find this happens with protein drinks, even among other brands.
Unlike other protein powders, like pea protein, which can be overwhelming and make themselves known, this protein is mild. It is made with whey protein isolate and sunflower lecithin, so it's more milky than anything. That said, there's milk in the drink and in the protein powder, which ultimately cuts down on the grassy profile of the tea. I certainly like the idea of getting 31 grams of protein in my morning beverage, but I wouldn't necessarily seek this drink out even if it tastes good enough. This could be a good introductory drink if you are new to matcha and want something with added nutrients.
5. Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha
Based on my preferences, I thought this Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha would be a top contender. It ranks pretty well, sure, but it wasn't as drool-worthy as I anticipated. In this drink, we see that it's the most indulgent in terms of calories and sugar out of everything I tried, if that's something you keep track of. That is because it has the standard matcha scoops, 2% milk, and ice, but instead of classic syrup, we get a pistachio sauce. On top of that, there's a rich chocolate cream cold foam and a Salted Brown-Buttery Topping.
Personally, I found the topping was more of a "bottom-ing" — as in, it sank and didn't add much to my drink. I can't say what flavor it was meant to impart or if it would even benefit the drink. In that sense, it didn't exactly deliver. I can appreciate the pistachio and chocolate notes, which create a rich and complex iced drink; I find that it's a tasty combination in drinks, desserts, and beyond. But it also felt like a lot was going on in this drink: chocolate, pistachio, and matcha. Everything was competing for attention.
If you want to get this, see if they can place the Salted Brown-Buttery Topping on the side or just skip it entirely. I think the combination is more interesting and tastier than the Protein Matcha and anything so far, but some other matcha options are better. We expressed similar sentiments in Tasting Table's review of the drink when it launched in January 2025 — it was good, but not excellent.
4. Matcha Latte
The classic Matcha Latte ranks near the top thanks to its dependability. It is well-made and is the drink that started it all (at Starbucks). This is the simplest and most matcha-forward drink I tried. Keep it as is or ask for another scoop of matcha or less classic syrup if you prefer a more classic matcha latte.
To get an Iced Dubai Chocolate Matcha or a protein-infused matcha, we had to start with the basic Matcha Latte. The drink laid the foundation for plenty of customer customizations over the years. If you're a little more familiar with the Starbucks menu, I would suggest getting a basic matcha and customizing it to your liking.
You can switch up the milk and use anything from vanilla sweet cream to oat milk. You can ask for more matcha scoops, a different sweetener, a blend of sweeteners, various cold foams, the world is your oyster. People seem to like matcha with brown sugar syrup instead of the classic syrup it typically uses, or mixing it with chai. This could theoretically rank first because the matchas above it are just iterations of this matcha latte. Since I'm ranking based on flavorful, interesting options, the next three are a little more drool-worthy, flavorful, and joyful.
3. Iced Mango Cream Matcha
If you're in the mood for something fresh and captivating without being too powerful, I suggest Iced Mango Cream Matcha. It uses the standard matcha latte base topped with Mango Cold Foam. This means it isn't heavily mango-flavored; it is actually pretty subtle, which is something I noted when I tried the then-new mango drinks in a previous review. The mango flavoring remains on top, which means that you get a little whiff of it every time you take a sip, and as it comes in contact with the matcha base.
The tropical fruit makes a fragrant and tasty pairing that doesn't overpower your senses. I like the uplift and the unique flavor compared to some more obvious pairings like vanilla. I would actually like a little bit more mango flavor, but even if it had, it wouldn't rank any higher because I prefer the flavors of the next two considerably more. However, the barista who took my order this time made his favorite matcha.
2. Iced Double Berry Matcha
Berry-flavored matcha is one of the more popular flavor combinations I've seen. You can find many recipes online, buy it at local coffee and tea shops, as well as see it pre-made, ready-to-drink products. The Starbucks version, called the Iced Double Berry Matcha, uses a strawberry puree to line the bottom of the cup, the matcha latte base, and then a Raspberry Cold Foam to top it all off. I'm pleased to report that this fruity matcha is much better than when I tried it for my Starbucks Valentine's Day drink review.
There, it lacked the strawberry puree element. As you can see from this photo, though, it's very prominent and brings a delightful berry essence to the drink that goes beyond simply flavoring the cold foam. The foam can only impart so much flavor, and perhaps you get the most noticeable fruit flavor once the drink starts to melt and settle; the creamy berry flavor develops as it mixes into the drink. I really enjoy this sipper, and it feels like a light, fresh beverage that is ideal for a hot day, or any time of the year, really. Thankfully, it's part of the permanent year-round menu.
1. Iced Banana Bread Matcha
I tried the Iced Banana Bread Matcha in the aforementioned Valentine's Day drink review, and it stood the test of time. That's good because it's also part of the year-round menu as of this writing. Granted, it's only been a few months, but it's just as tasty as the last time I tried it, which is why it takes the top spot.
I've had other banana bread-flavored drinks, and I think that having the banana flavoring only in the cold foam can make it more approachable for those unsure about the combination. You get a hit of creamy banana, then a creamy matcha latte as you sip from your cup. It's not overwhelming like the caramel; it's subtle and balanced. If it were any more potent, it would likely take over the entire drink.
If you're skeptical about banana matchas, let me convince you. Another Tasting Table writer felt similarly when they sampled protein drinks from the coffee chain in September 2025, but concluded the flavors work better than they initially thought. Frankly, the banana makes itself known without making it overly fruity, and you can clearly taste the matcha. Even Starbucks barista like it and have some tasty recommendations, such as adding one pump of brown sugar syrup and a sprinkle of cinnamon to make it taste like Bananas Foster. If you have an adventurous palate, I would suggest trying this. It's my favorite of the 11 drinks I tried, after all.
Methodology
I based my ranking of Starbucks iced matcha drinks on the balance and execution of the flavors. Nearly all of these included some additional flavor element, so the drink needed to have balance. I needed to taste the add-in, but it shouldn't be so overpowering that it overwhelmed the taste of matcha.
Iced matcha beverages that ranked higher delivered on the added flavor and had a delicious harmony, while lower ranking ones faced considerable issues. I also broke my matcha taste test into two trips. The first included all the flavored specialty matcha drinks, and my second trip was to try the classic and protein options. That way, I could taste similar things side by side — such as the caramel and sugar-free caramel options. I got a medium (AKA grande) size for every drink and ordered them as they came, without modifications.