Every Iced Starbucks Matcha Drink, Ranked

While I typically grab a coffee drink when visiting Starbucks, the company offers a wide range of selections, including various teas and lemonades. Rather than trying every single beverage option, I decided to narrow it down by trying, and ranking, every matcha beverage Starbucks has to offer.

Now, there are a couple of options that you can get hot, but I decided to stick with all the iced versions. Additionally, I primarily focused on the overall flavor profile when ranking the beverages. I was looking for something delicious, balanced, and easy to drink. A lot of the matcha options have a very similar base with some minor flavorings thrown in, and I'll explain some of these differences so you can find something that calls to you.

Starbucks has expanded its matcha menu over the years, too, and I wanted to sample everything I could get my hands on. After all, you could only find four matcha options on the menu in 2023, but the brand says it has tripled that number as of 2026. Whether you're in the mood for something fruit-forward, floral, or rich in protein, there's a matcha flavor ready for you. Here is my ranking of every iced Starbucks matcha beverage.