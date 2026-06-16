The 8 Absolute Best Cocktails To Order With Burgers

Burgers and cookouts go together like tacos and Cinco de Mayo. That combination just can't be beat. But no matter what entrée you choose for your meal, there's one more thing you'll need to make it complete: a drink with which to wash it all down.

While there are definitely several beers that pair particularly well with a rich, thick burger, cocktails are a great choice as well. The only question is what kind? Should the drink be served up or on the rocks? Should it include bubbles? And what about the liquor? We spoke to five different experts who know their way around a drink-and-burger pairing to find out.

Mia Mastroianni, "Bar Rescue" consultant; Desmond Edson, lead bartender at the California Surf Club; Brynn Smith, bar director at Bar Next Door; Eddie Gonzalez, bar manager at Oy Bar; and Glen Will, spirits manager at Muskellounge and Sporting Club, all know immediately what they would reach for when enjoying a burger and fries. These drinks run the gamut from whiskey to gin. Some have bubbles and some don't. Read on to see which cocktails made the list so that you can enjoy the perfect drink the next time you're grilling up your favorite burger.