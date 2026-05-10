The 2-1-1 Rule You Should Follow For The Best Margarita This Summer

If there's ever a way to capture summer in a glass, it would probably taste like a margarita. Or, to be more precise, a well-made margarita. Crafting the perfect margarita is a lot more intricate than we think, and a lot of it comes down to the ingredient ratio. Two parts tequila, one part lime juice, and one part simple syrup — keep this simple mantra in mind whenever you feel like shaking up a classic margarita.

This golden ratio applies to a single serving of a margarita. For example, for every 2 ounces of tequila, match it with 1 ounce of lime juice and 1 ounce of sweetener. Two parts liquor, one part sour, and one part sweet is how this tried-and-true ratio strikes gold with every margarita you make. With two full parts of tequila at the base, the drink showcases all of the spirit's best qualities, from its tart brightness to underlying peppery, grassy nuances. Still, there's a hint of lime juice that cuts through them, delivering that familiar zesty spark we've come to love in margaritas. And of course, there's a little sweetness to finish each sip on a satisfying note — not so much that it overwhelms, only enough to temper the sharper edges and round out the taste profile.