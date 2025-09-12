Ina Garten Has A Budget-Friendly Twist That Makes Margaritas Stand Out

Few drinks feel as fun and celebratory as the margarita. Perfect for summer gatherings, outdoor lounging, and poolside sipping, these sunny-hued libations are bright, cool, and refreshing with just the right balance of sourness, sweetness, and saltiness to delight the senses. If you enjoy making margaritas at home, Ina Garten's budget-friendly tip of using inexpensive tequila is sure to make these puckery potions pop in an unexpected way.

In a throwback video of "Barefoot Contessa" shared by Food Network, Garten whips up margaritas for a clambake and makes a surprising confession. She explains, "The curious thing about margaritas that I've found is that they don't come out very good if you use really good tequila." At first, this statement may seem confusing — why would less expensive tequila equal better flavor? She clarifies, however, sharing that it's best to avoid "dark, golden tequila."

What she's likely referring to are aged tequila variants like reposado (aged two to twelve months) and añejo (aged one to three years). These oak-aged tequilas can boast complex flavor profiles with hints of caramel, vanilla, honey, clove, and cinnamon. They often cost a premium price, making them best enjoyed neat. Not only would these richly spiced flavors clash with a fresh margarita, but the nuanced subtleties of these pricier tequilas would also get lost in the cocktail. So, what the Barefoot Contessa is actually suggesting is to know your mixed drink, know its individual components, and don't overspend if there's really no need to. It's great advice, much like abiding by Garten's extra step that will change your margaritas forever.