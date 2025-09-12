Ina Garten Has A Budget-Friendly Twist That Makes Margaritas Stand Out
Few drinks feel as fun and celebratory as the margarita. Perfect for summer gatherings, outdoor lounging, and poolside sipping, these sunny-hued libations are bright, cool, and refreshing with just the right balance of sourness, sweetness, and saltiness to delight the senses. If you enjoy making margaritas at home, Ina Garten's budget-friendly tip of using inexpensive tequila is sure to make these puckery potions pop in an unexpected way.
In a throwback video of "Barefoot Contessa" shared by Food Network, Garten whips up margaritas for a clambake and makes a surprising confession. She explains, "The curious thing about margaritas that I've found is that they don't come out very good if you use really good tequila." At first, this statement may seem confusing — why would less expensive tequila equal better flavor? She clarifies, however, sharing that it's best to avoid "dark, golden tequila."
What she's likely referring to are aged tequila variants like reposado (aged two to twelve months) and añejo (aged one to three years). These oak-aged tequilas can boast complex flavor profiles with hints of caramel, vanilla, honey, clove, and cinnamon. They often cost a premium price, making them best enjoyed neat. Not only would these richly spiced flavors clash with a fresh margarita, but the nuanced subtleties of these pricier tequilas would also get lost in the cocktail. So, what the Barefoot Contessa is actually suggesting is to know your mixed drink, know its individual components, and don't overspend if there's really no need to. It's great advice, much like abiding by Garten's extra step that will change your margaritas forever.
The perfect type of tequila for the best margaritas
If you watch the Food Network video carefully, you will notice that Garten uses a bottle of clear Jose Cuervo tequila in her margaritas. While the brand itself is not important — though it does rank high in our round-up of popular tequila brands – the fact that it's a white tequila is key. In fact, white tequila is exactly what Garten's recipe for Real Margaritas calls for.
White or blanco (also called silver) tequila differs from the other two in that it's aged under two months, if at all. As such, its flavor doesn't have the depth of a reposado or añejo. It's smoother, crisper, and brighter with notes of citrus that make it perfect for margaritas as it blends seamlessly with the citrus and triple sec that characterize the drink. And because blanco tequila doesn't go through a long aging process, it generally has a less hefty price tag. Hence, what the Food Network star is getting at when she says, "You have to use inexpensive tequila, and then they come out great."
Although tequila is not one of two boozy beverages that Ina Garten always has in her fridge, her advice on selecting the right spirit for a given cocktail can be applied to other drinks. So, the next time you're thinking about splurging on a more expensive liquor, ask yourself first, can this drink flourish without breaking the bank?