The 2 Boozy Beverages Ina Garten Always Has In Her Fridge

We've let foodies in on Ina Garten's 16 essential tips for the best cocktails. Now, we're back with another boozy tip straight from The Barefoot Contessa's home bar. When a daily cocktail hour or an impromptu celebration strikes, our patron saint of home cooking is never caught unprepared. As Garten shared in a 2019 interview with Food & Wine, she always keeps bottles of "vodka and good French champagne" stocked.

It's no mystery why Garten keeps a bottle of the versatile neutral spirit on hand. With workhorse vodka, foodies can whip up a quick yet elevated two-parter martini with just a splash of vermouth. Vodka also forms the base of Garten's signature giant cosmos, which swaps the traditional cranberry for bright, cheerful watermelon. When it comes to entertaining, a cocktail can be more than a drink; it can also be an invitation for guests to relax and enjoy themselves. You can use that vodka in the kitchen, too. A slug is all it takes to make an impressive homemade vodka pasta sauce. To help you out, we've rounded up 20 popular vodka brands to stock in your home bar. Also, with a bottle of champagne on hand, hosts have an instantly sophisticated, fuss-free way to provide a festive beverage when the occasion calls for it without having to spend the evening making drinks for people or buying a bunch of ingredients.