Ina Garten's Iconic Giant Cosmos Get An Irresistible Summer Twist With One Juice Swap

One of Ina Garten's favorite dinner party moves is to prepare cocktails in big batches to make hosting easier. This technique ensures there's plenty to go round and takes all that last-minute pressure off, guaranteeing that every guest can be graced with a drink on arrival. One such cocktail that Garten prepares in a pitcher is a cosmopolitan. However, her version of this classic beverage includes an irresistible twist by using watermelon juice instead of cranberry.

A cosmo is traditionally made with vodka, lime juice, cranberry juice, and an orange-flavored triple sec, such as Cointreau. The combination of the lime and cranberry lends this mixed drink a tangy and refreshing character that walks the line between sweet, tart, and fruity. However, according to the recipe on Garten's website, she subs the cranberry for watermelon juice to create a cocktail that has a relaxed, summery vibe and a paler pink color, which isn't as tart as a regular cosmo.

While you can buy cartons of watermelon juice at the store, Garten makes her own by pressing fresh watermelon through a food mill rather than blitzing it up in a juicer. The benefit of using a food mill is that the juice can be extracted from the pulp and seeds, which results in a smoother end product that seamlessly disperses itself through the alcohol. After discarding the pulp, Garten stirs the vodka, Cointreau, and lime into her watermelon juice before decanting the whole lot into a cocktail shaker and mixing it up with ice.