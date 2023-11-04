Sweeten Margaritas With Honey For A Thicker Consistency

The beauty of a classic margarita is in its simplicity. All you need is tequila, limes, Cointreau, and salt to create one of the most popular cocktails in the world. However, those who enjoy things on the sweeter side often add some simple syrup or sugar to round out those flavors. While these options work well enough, we have another recommendation that will elevate the texture of your margarita in addition to its taste. For a cocktail with a velvety, full-bodied mouthfeel and a sweet taste, try adding a little bit of honey.

While there is nothing wrong with traditional sweeteners, honey offers something that they do not: high viscosity. Viscosity is, in simple terms, the thickness of a liquid. The higher the viscosity, the thicker the liquid. In your mouth, high viscosity translates to sensations of heaviness, softness, and sometimes even stickiness. By adding honey to your margarita, you are not only bringing a more complex sweetness to your drink but also a new layer to the sensory experience when the cocktail hits your tongue.