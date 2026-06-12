Crab Boil-Inspired Corn Ribs Recipe

Corn ribs are having a moment right now and giving plain corn on the cob a run for its money. Cutting the corn lengthwise into long quarters gives you more surface area to take on seasonings and allows you to get some serious char courtesy of the grill. The corn ribs curl into savory pieces that resemble grilled ribs, and are more fun and easier to eat than corn on the cob. The magic happens during an easy 3-step process. First, the corn gets a cast-iron sear, then it heads into a pot of beer and bay leaves to braise and soak up all the flavors, and it finishes on a hot grill to get the final blast of flavor. We're pairing the corn ribs with a creamy, garlicky sauce that ties it all together. You might never go back to eating plain corn on the cob again.

Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "One of my favorite things about this recipe is the sear and braise steps, which make the corn cob cutting safer and easier. This recipe screams summer, and everyone who tries it will be begging for the recipe."