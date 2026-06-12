Crab Boil-Inspired Corn Ribs Recipe
Corn ribs are having a moment right now and giving plain corn on the cob a run for its money. Cutting the corn lengthwise into long quarters gives you more surface area to take on seasonings and allows you to get some serious char courtesy of the grill. The corn ribs curl into savory pieces that resemble grilled ribs, and are more fun and easier to eat than corn on the cob. The magic happens during an easy 3-step process. First, the corn gets a cast-iron sear, then it heads into a pot of beer and bay leaves to braise and soak up all the flavors, and it finishes on a hot grill to get the final blast of flavor. We're pairing the corn ribs with a creamy, garlicky sauce that ties it all together. You might never go back to eating plain corn on the cob again.
Recipe developer Miriam Hahn brings us this recipe and says, "One of my favorite things about this recipe is the sear and braise steps, which make the corn cob cutting safer and easier. This recipe screams summer, and everyone who tries it will be begging for the recipe."
Gather the ingredients for crab boil-inspired corn ribs
To make this recipe, start in the produce aisle and grab ears of corn, a yellow onion, garlic, and a lemon. For the braising step, you'll need a bottle of beer and bay leaves. For the delicious sauce, you'll need mayonnaise and Worcestershire. To make this recipe vegetarian and vegan, look for or make vegan Worcestershire sauce and vegan mayonnaise. Then check your condiment and spice cabinet for avocado oil, salt, pepper, and Old Bay seasoning.
Step 1: Add oil to a skillet
Add the avocado oil to a cast iron skillet and bring the heat to medium-high.
Step 2: Add the cobs to the skillet
Add the whole cobs to the skillet for 8 minutes, turning frequently to get a light char.
Step 3: Make the braising liquid
Combine the beer, onion, bay leaves, ½ teaspoon salt, and about ½ cup of water in a large, wide pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat.
Step 4: Add the corn cobs
Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low and add the whole corn cobs.
Step 5: Cover and braise
Cover and braise for 15-20 minutes, until the cobs are just tender enough to pierce with a knife.
Step 6: Let the corn cool
Transfer the corn to a cutting board and let it cool for 5 minutes. Discard the braising liquid.
Step 7: Preheat the grill
Heat the grill to medium-high heat.
Step 8: Cut the corn into quarters
Cut each cob in half lengthwise, then into long quarters.
Step 9: Season the corn ribs
Brush the corn rib planks with the olive oil and shake on the Old Bay seasoning and black pepper.
Step 10: Place the ribs on the grill
Place the corn ribs on the grill grates and grill for 4 minutes per side, until they're charred and beginning to curl.
Step 11: Make the sauce
Whisk together the mayonnaise, garlic, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt in a small bowl.
Step 12: Serve the corn ribs with sauce
Serve the corn ribs with the dipping sauce.
What can I serve with corn ribs?
Crab Boil-Inspired Corn Ribs Recipe
Our crab boil-inspired corn ribs are braised in a savory beer broth with bay leaves and Old Bay seasoning and then charred to crispy perfection on the grill.
Ingredients
- 1 tablespoon avocado oil
- 4 ears of corn, husked
- 1 (12-ounce) can or bottle of beer
- 1 yellow onion, cut into large chunks
- 3 bay leaves
- 1 teaspoon salt, divided
- 3 tablespoons olive oil
- 2 teaspoons Old Bay seasoning
- ¼ teaspoon black pepper
- ½ cup mayonnaise
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 1 tablespoon lemon juice
- 1 teaspoon Worcestershire sauce
Directions
- Add the avocado oil to a cast iron skillet and bring the heat to medium-high.
- Add the whole cobs to the skillet for 8 minutes, turning frequently to get a light char.
- Combine the beer, onion, bay leaves, ½ teaspoon salt, and about ½ cup of water in a large, wide pot or Dutch oven over medium-high heat.
- Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to medium-low and add the whole corn cobs.
- Cover and braise for 15-20 minutes, until the cobs are just tender enough to pierce with a knife.
- Transfer the corn to a cutting board and let it cool for 5 minutes. Discard the braising liquid.
- Heat the grill to medium-high heat.
- Cut each cob in half lengthwise, then into long quarters.
- Brush the corn rib planks with the olive oil and shake on the Old Bay seasoning and black pepper.
- Place the corn ribs on the grill grates and grill for 4 minutes per side, until they’re charred and beginning to curl.
- Whisk together the mayonnaise, garlic, lemon juice, Worcestershire sauce, and remaining ½ teaspoon salt in a small bowl.
- Serve the corn ribs with the dipping sauce.
Nutrition
|Calories per Serving
|333
|Total Fat
|24.7 g
|Saturated Fat
|3.6 g
|Trans Fat
|0.0 g
|Cholesterol
|7.5 mg
|Total Carbohydrates
|24.9 g
|Dietary Fiber
|2.9 g
|Total Sugars
|4.2 g
|Sodium
|452.6 mg
|Protein
|3.4 g
What are some other ways to season the corn ribs?
You have plenty of options when it comes to seasoning the corn ribs before they hit the grill, and they all go well with the beer-and-bay leaf braise. To start, elote-style — the seasoning combo that turns corn on the cob into a popular Mexican street food — is a great flavor that lends itself to fresh corn. Instead of the Old Bay, use a mixture of chili powder, cumin, and smoked paprika to brush on with the olive oil, and then top with cotija cheese and lime juice after grilling.
For an Italian twist, add garlic powder and Italian seasonings to the corn ribs before grilling, then add grated Parmesan for serving. For Cajun-style corn ribs, use a Cajun spice blend or make your own with spices in your cabinet. For a sweet-and-spicy combo, drizzle some honey on top of the olive oil and squirt on some sriracha sauce. Once it grills, the sweetness of the corn will come out, and balance the heat. For a heavier smoky taste, stir some adobo sauce into the olive oil before brushing, and top with a little chipotle powder.
Can I make the corn ribs without an outdoor grill?
You have other options for making these delicious corn ribs, even if you don't have access to an outdoor grill. If you have a grill pan, you can make these on your stovetop. Oil the grill pan well and set the heat to medium-high. Let the corn ribs sit undisturbed until each side chars. Another option is to use a cast iron skillet. You'll also want to bring this to medium-high heat and wait until the pan is hot before adding the corn ribs. The only downside to this method is that you'll have to work in batches based on the size of the pan.
Another solid option is to use the broiler in your oven. Once the oven is hot, spread out the seasoned corn ribs on a baking sheet, and cook them for roughly 4-5 minutes, then flip and cook about 4-5 more minutes. You'll know they are done when they start to curl. Make sure to avoid using parchment paper, as it can scorch, and stay close by because things can go from done to burnt very quickly.