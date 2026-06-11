17 Best NYC Bars To Watch The 2026 World Cup
New York City is proud of just about everything attached to its name — iconic NYC foods, world-renowned museums, and our teams. Passion is the city's fuel, and sports are no exception. Locals cheer for the Yankees, the Knicks, and the Giants, but this year, we have some footy to celebrate. For the first time since 1994, the World Cup is being hosted in the U.S., and New Yorkers are ready to get a front-row seat (from the bar).
There doesn't need to be a special occasion to find community at an NYC watering hole, but the World Cup is bringing out an unmatched energy (pun intended). As the country's original melting pot, nearly every other New York haunt has different origins, and every single competing country has fans cheering them on from New York. The city has plenty of incredible cocktail bars and restaurants, but the best World Cup watching experience is about more than just a good drink and one TV screen.
All across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and some corners of Queens, these bars are guaranteed to exude big World Cup energy with watch parties, celebratory drinks, and some legendary New York City camaraderie. I've grabbed a beer at a handful of these bars myself, while the rest earned their high rankings through enthusiastic recommendations from soccer-obsessed friends and NYC locals.
Uncle Roger's
Crown Heights was in desperate need of a bar, and then Uncle Roger's miraculously arrived. It hasn't even been open six months, and every New York sports game has had the place overflowing out the open doors. The lack of seats doesn't stop fans from spilling into the street, and it doesn't get much more New York than that.
It's a sports bar disguised as a retro bar, and it feels like your cool older sibling's friend's basement. It has a great vibe with more than 15 TVs at every corner, including a mini throwback one behind the bar, and it's much more spacious than you'd expect from a Brooklyn bar. There is a variety of seating, like booths, high tops, and lots of bar seats. They also have smash burgers in the back, a pool table, and a spacious backyard — but no screens for the game back there.
704 Nostrand Ave, Crown Heights, NY 11216
Old Mates Pub
Proper Australian bars are hard to come by in NYC, and after The Australian shut its doors a few years back, there wasn't a solid place to celebrate the land down under — that is, until Old Mate's Pub opened. With the help of a slew of celebrity investors (including Hugh Jackman), the Aussie pub opened its doors down in the financial district in 2025, and now it's one of the best places to catch a game.
With a 60-foot-long bar and multiple floors of entertainment, this is the premier spot to grab a frosty Coopers Pale Ale (one of the most underrated beers) and cheer on Australia's Socceroos. The Sydney and Melbourne energy is high — this is a must-stop for any Australian, but also any soccer fan.
170 John St, New York, NY 10038
Bar Bianchi
Bar Bianchi has earned a reputation as one of the East Village's buzziest gathering spots, attracting a stylish crowd with its European-inspired aesthetic, cocktails, and lively atmosphere. While it may not be one of NYC's traditional sports bars by any means, it's proven to embrace major NYC sporting moments. When the Knicks were deep in the playoffs, Bar Bianchi rolled out the TVs, and they plan to do the same with the World Cup.
Pair your must-watch matches this summer with some upscale Italian food, fine cocktails, and a balanced energy fit for all kinds of soccer fans. Italy may not have qualified for the World Cup, but Bar Bianchi will still be watching — likely rooting hardest for Argentina.
5 Avenue A, New York, NY 10009
FancyFree
FancyFree is the kind of lively pub where you could spend an entire afternoon watching the game and make dozens of new friends. It's on the smaller side, but that doesn't shrink the game day enthusiasm one bit. The local feel just adds to the cozy atmosphere, and it doesn't have the boisterous energy of some sports bars, but the crowd may grow if regulars Spike Lee or New York's own Mayor Zohran Mamdani drop by.
You'll have to show up the moment the bartenders crack the door open to score a seat, but if not, you won't be the only one standing. Fans gather at this Fort Greene bar to watch every game under the sun, and the World Cup will be one of the most exciting events yet. Even if you come just for the game, you'll stay for the tasty food and great service.
(347) 763-0024
71 Lafayette Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11217
Legends
Football Factory at Legends is like a big soccer festival every day of the week, so you can only imagine how lively and potentially rowdy the bar will get during this year's World Cup. Tucked in one of Midtown's sports bars on West 33rd Street in the shadow of the Empire State Building, this bar has been wholly dedicated to soccer since day one.
They screen more than 100 live matches every week with enthusiastic supporters from all over the globe. While other bars are most excited for a few specific games to cheer on their home team, Football Factory at Legends is about the love of the game above all else. This is for the serious soccer fans who are ready to start watching a game right at 7 a.m. on a Saturday when they open their doors.
(212) 967-7792
6 W 33rd St, New York, NY 10001
McHale's
Like Football Factory, The Soccer Republic at McHale's is completely dedicated to the sport. Also in Midtown, this bar has a massive international crowd, and it might be the closest you'll feel to actually being in the stadium.
The original McHale's was a fixture of NYC's bar scene for over 50 years before it closed in 2006. This West 51st St. location popped up in 2012 and reminded everyone of what they had been missing. Before, during, and after any soccer tournament, the second story of McHale's turns into a soccer-cheering frenzy, with screens at every corner and soccer scarves dangling from the ceiling.
(212) 957-5138
251 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019
The Fox Harlem
If you're further up in Manhattan, the Fox Harlem will be cheering Team USA on during the World Cup. The neighborhood sports bar is always quick to announce watch parties and specials for every event, and this is the one they've been waiting for. They'll be playing every single match on their 13 TVs, and the World Cup fun won't die down until after the final game on July 19th.
It's fully accessible, seating is first-come-first-served, and it's the kind of welcoming space that makes a big tournament feel like a community event. Harlem brings its own tremendous energy to any sporting occasion, and The Fox has been officially listed on NYC Tourism's World Cup events page as a top destination. If you want to be in a neighborhood that genuinely feels the game — not just watches it — make your way uptown.
(212) 500-6175
2224 Frederick Douglass Blvd, New York, NY 10026
Brooklyn Bowl
Despite the name, Brooklyn Bowl is not just for knocking down pins. It's a massive venue in Greenpoint that also features live music, good food, and good drinks. For the World Cup, they're hosting an official watch party on July 2 as part of Brooklyn's broader summer programming.
This isn't a bar where you quietly sip a pint watching the big screen with an occasional "woohoo" — Brooklyn Bowl goes all out. If you want your World Cup viewing to feel like the event that it is, with a crowd that's there to celebrate and not just spectate, Brooklyn Bowl delivers that energy in a big, energetic package.
(718) 963-3369
61 Wythe Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11249
Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden
The U.S. has a lot of treasured beer gardens perfect for enjoying a good brew, but in New York, patrons will always be down to come together for a game. Bohemian Hall & Beer Garden is one of the most energetic corners of Astoria, and they seem to love soccer just as much as they love beer. If you want to revel in the summer sun, head to this beer hall to watch the World Cup outside on one of their many picnic tables. A fixture of the Queens neighborhood since 1910, this community-adored bar has survived decades of changes in the city, and it's still standing strong.
The outdoor space is vast and laid out with long communal tables under warm string lights, so you'll never feel lonely. For the World Cup, they're showing all the matches on big screens, and the atmosphere is guaranteed to be memorable. Astoria has a famously diverse crowd, which means the garden fills up with fans from across Europe and beyond.
(718) 274-4925
29-19 24th Ave, Astoria, NY 11102
11th St. Bar
Since opening in the late 1990s, 11th Street Bar has earned a reputation as one of the city's most beloved soccer bars. It might not be one of the country's oldest Irish pubs, but it has the same home-away-from-home feel as old-school pubs. Located in the East Village, the cozy venue combines neighborhood charm with a deep appreciation for the world's game. Unlike larger sports bars filled with dozens of screens, 11th Street Bar embraces the classic pub experience. Although just because it's a tad cozier doesn't mean fans don't gather shoulder-to-shoulder.
The bar is known for attracting big-time Premier League followers and international soccer fans, giving it credibility among supporters who watch the sport year-round. During the World Cup, that experienced crowd helps elevate the atmosphere without making it feel exclusive, welcoming everyone who walks through the door with a high five and a cold beer. Between the aesthetics and the friendly banter, it's easy to identify most of the Irish pubs in the U.S., and 11th Street fits the mold. Irish pubs and soccer have always been a natural, expected pairing, and 11th Street Bar is the epitome of that connection.
(212) 982-3929
510 E 11th St, New York, NY 10009
The Red Lion
The Red Lion has been a fixture on Bleecker Street for over 40 years, and it might be the most genuinely British bar experience in the city. By day, it shows soccer on more than 10 HD screens, but once the sun goes down, The Red Lion focuses on music with three different bands performing on any given night.
The bar has declared itself "the official NYC home of Brentford FC," but it's also the only bar in the city dedicated to said fans. On match days, all the Brits of NYC seem to gather here and fill the room with real football culture that you'd never find at a basic American sports bar. The Red Lion will be showing every single World Cup match, with doors opening at 11 a.m. on match days.
(212) 260-9797
151 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10012
Blondies
Blondies has a fun, divey vibe that you don't always find at a sports bar, and it's the go-to for any Upper West Side football fans. The woman-owned bar has been around since the '90s and has become an undeniable stop on West 79th Street. Like one Reddit user said when asked where to watch a big game, "Blondies UWS is always the right answer."
Blondies is a classic American sports bar, complete with non-stop howling and a food menu full of all things cheese-stuffed and fried. Between huge platters of nachos, Wisconsin cheese curds, and "World Cup wings," Blondies sports bar has everything you'll crave mid-game. New York is full of hole-in-the-wall restaurants worth trying, but bars like Blondies aren't to be dismissed either.
instagram.com/blondiessportsny
(212) 362-3311
212 W 79th St, New York, NY 10024
Banter Bar
Banter might look like a typical Brooklyn bar, but it's actually one of Williamsburg's most respected sports bars, and certainly the borough's number one soccer bar. The long bar can comfortably fit dozens of viewers, but that doesn't stop fans from shuffling in and filling out the entire space. The 2026 World Cup is the event of the century for folks at Banter. Soccer is woven into the bar's identity year-round with Premier League mornings and Champions League afternoons.
The international crowd reflects Williamsburg's diverse community, and during the tournament, you'll find supporters from every team coming together to celebrate. For soccer fans who want to stick with a neighborhood feel with some character, head to Banter for the 2026 World Cup.
(347) 457-6621
132 Havemeyer St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Brooklyn Public House
Brooklyn Public House is a well-known sports bar, but it's slowly evolved into a serious soccer destination. They're committed to showing soccer matches all year round, so obviously, they've been all geared up for the World Cup for months. The bar already has a loyal following of soccer fans, and they'll all be packing the bar for every match.
Located in Clinton Hill, the high-energy bar is the perfect balance of sports bar and relaxed hangout. There are plenty of televisions throughout the venue, ensuring good sightlines from nearly every seat, while the friendly, welcoming atmosphere won't make any casual or novice fans feel isolated or out of the loop. A great place for both intense and mellow fans, Brooklyn Public House is a great spot to root for Team USA.
(347) 227-8976
247 Dekalb Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11205
Berry Park
Berry Park is another beer garden with a lot of soccer-fan crossover. If you want to soak up the sunshine before a big match, snag a seat on the outdoor terrace at this Williamsburg hangout. You'll still have a good view of one of the many TV screens, but a bonus vista of the Manhattan skyline. As a beer hall, there's naturally a lot of German influence, so aside from tons of pilsners and hefeweizens, the vast menu includes staples like Bavarian pretzels and bratwurst, but also classic bar food like wings and burgers.
The long tables bring everyone together — even fans of opposing teams. Show up early enough for a $5 happy hour draft and clink with one of your new like-minded football fans. The huge space has a range of diverse offerings, as the website notes that the space caters to both sports fans and music lovers, with local DJs frequently performing.
berryparkbk.com
(718) 782-2829
4 Berry St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Smithfield Hall
Smithfield Hall is a soccer bar every day of the year, and they're taking reservations for guaranteed seats to watch the World Cup. Fans will be floating in by the minute, snagging a seat at the bar (first-come, first-served), so prepare to get cozy. The beloved Chelsea soccer bar is often declared one of the city's best, and with heated outdoor seating, 26 big-screen TVs at every corner, and the same level of spirit you'd find in the stadium, it makes perfect sense.
The cozy brick interior has a rustic vibe that makes it easy to spend all day getting lost in the game at Smithfield Hall, and the bar's dedicated following is nearly as loyal as football fans are to the World Cup. You'll find some of the most steadfast fans seated at Smithfield Hall, so if you're a fellow fan or just looking to learn a thing or two about the game, this bar is the spot to watch the World Cup in NYC this year.
(212) 929-9677
138 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001
The Quarter Club
I don't expect any NYC sports bar to be necessarily quiet during the World Cup, but if you want to actually get a view of the game and possibly even a seat, the Quarter Club always has a slightly more mellow energy that's just as celebratory. The relaxed sports bar is lined with TVs that keep Williamsburg locals engrossed for hours, and the tasty food is just a bonus. Affordable places to drink in NYC are few and far between, but hunker down here in time for happy hour, and you'll score $4 beers and well drinks.
The spirit should be alive and well, but you might be able to actually watch the game without weaving your head between shoulders to catch a glimpse of a screen. Grab a cold beer and an order of mozzarella sticks, slide into one of their bright turquoise booths, and tune into the World Cup at the Quarter Club this summer.
(347) 384-2904
312 Grand St, Brooklyn, NY 11211
Methodology
To determine the best NYC bars to watch the 2026 World Cup, I started with sports bars I've personally had a great time at, reached out to football fans for recommendations, and scoured Reddit and social media. Aside from simply playing the game (which won't be streaming anywhere for free), these bars draw an enthusiastic crowd that makes watching game-day matches feel like an event rather than just something playing in the background. To finalize this list, I considered the type of crowd and energy level, any specific World Cup watch parties or specials, drink and food quality, and the general atmosphere.