17 Best NYC Bars To Watch The 2026 World Cup

New York City is proud of just about everything attached to its name — iconic NYC foods, world-renowned museums, and our teams. Passion is the city's fuel, and sports are no exception. Locals cheer for the Yankees, the Knicks, and the Giants, but this year, we have some footy to celebrate. For the first time since 1994, the World Cup is being hosted in the U.S., and New Yorkers are ready to get a front-row seat (from the bar).

There doesn't need to be a special occasion to find community at an NYC watering hole, but the World Cup is bringing out an unmatched energy (pun intended). As the country's original melting pot, nearly every other New York haunt has different origins, and every single competing country has fans cheering them on from New York. The city has plenty of incredible cocktail bars and restaurants, but the best World Cup watching experience is about more than just a good drink and one TV screen.

All across Manhattan, Brooklyn, and some corners of Queens, these bars are guaranteed to exude big World Cup energy with watch parties, celebratory drinks, and some legendary New York City camaraderie. I've grabbed a beer at a handful of these bars myself, while the rest earned their high rankings through enthusiastic recommendations from soccer-obsessed friends and NYC locals.