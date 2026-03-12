The Absolute Best Irish Pub In Every State

You may have heard that oft-repeated bit of wisdom that Guinness always tastes better in Ireland, but is it true? It absolutely is, and there have even been studies done on precisely why that's the case. A lot of things come together for the perfect pour, including temperature and the cleanliness of lines. Bottom line? Yes, it's all better in Ireland.

However, that's not to say there aren't some outstanding Irish pubs in the U.S., because there are. We wanted to know who was taking that experience of Irish traditions and bringing it to the States, so let's talk about the best places to go in each state.

And it was tough. Every single U.S. county has residents who claim Irish heritage, and more Americans claim Irish ancestry than there are people living in Ireland — by a lot. America takes its Irish connections seriously, so how did we choose the best pubs? We looked for those going above and beyond to pay homage to their Irish counterparts. That meant being lauded as a place of community and camaraderie, as well as hosting things like regularly scheduled music. We looked for those serving traditional foods and pouring legit pints of Guinness the correct way, while avoiding offensive but oft-seen drinks like the black and tan. These are the places that — in some cases — have gone as far as importing entire pubs from Ireland, for an experience that feels like you're walking into some of the finest pubs around.