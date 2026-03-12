The Absolute Best Irish Pub In Every State
You may have heard that oft-repeated bit of wisdom that Guinness always tastes better in Ireland, but is it true? It absolutely is, and there have even been studies done on precisely why that's the case. A lot of things come together for the perfect pour, including temperature and the cleanliness of lines. Bottom line? Yes, it's all better in Ireland.
However, that's not to say there aren't some outstanding Irish pubs in the U.S., because there are. We wanted to know who was taking that experience of Irish traditions and bringing it to the States, so let's talk about the best places to go in each state.
And it was tough. Every single U.S. county has residents who claim Irish heritage, and more Americans claim Irish ancestry than there are people living in Ireland — by a lot. America takes its Irish connections seriously, so how did we choose the best pubs? We looked for those going above and beyond to pay homage to their Irish counterparts. That meant being lauded as a place of community and camaraderie, as well as hosting things like regularly scheduled music. We looked for those serving traditional foods and pouring legit pints of Guinness the correct way, while avoiding offensive but oft-seen drinks like the black and tan. These are the places that — in some cases — have gone as far as importing entire pubs from Ireland, for an experience that feels like you're walking into some of the finest pubs around.
Alabama: Callaghan's Irish Social Club
Callaghan's Irish Social Club opened way back in 1946, and after a change in ownership in 2002, Callaghan's became known for award-winning burgers and being one of the state's premier music venues. It's the kind of place that regularly hosts rising stars — and occasionally, music legends like Led Zeppelin frontman Robert Plant. Music has always defined the Irish pub experience, and those outstanding burgers and delicious po'boys also help make for an incredible night out.
(251) 433-9374
916 Charleston St, Mobile, AL 36604
Alaska: O'Brady's
Anchorage has been turning to O'Brady's for a little taste of Ireland for decades, and while the menu here leans hard into American dishes, you'll also find shepherd's pie and beers, including Guinness and Harp. In true Irish fashion, it's the comfort food classics that shine here, and both the pot roast and the shepherd's pie have earned a fair share of fans.
(907) 383-1080
1501 Huffman Rd, Suite 190, Anchorage, AK 99515
Arizona: Tim Finnegan's Irish Pub & Restaurant
Corned beef and cabbage taquitos might not be traditional, but Tim Finnegan's appetizer is so good that it landed this place a spot on "Diners, Drive-ins & Dives." Don't worry, though, as you'll definitely find some traditional favorites on the menu — like shepherd's pie made with lamb. And it's absolutely spot-on, getting rave reviews alongside the bread pudding. The Guinness is ultra-smooth, and here, it's all about customers and community.
(602) 875-8331
17045 N 59th Ave, Glendale, AZ 85308
Arkansas: McGarity's Restaurant & Irish Pub
Anyone who's a fan of a proper Guinness should check out McGarity's, as it takes things very seriously — starting with importing the draft system from Ireland. This place earned itself national attention for promoting the idea that when establishments give back to the community, everyone becomes stronger. There's also a shepherd's pie that some call the best thing they've ever ordered from a restaurant, along with outstanding bangers and mash and colcannon.
(479) 363-6038
2070 E Van Buren, Eureka Springs, AR 72632
California: The Auld Dubliner
The result of a partnership between natives of Long Beach and Co. Limerick, there's a lot going on at The Auld Dubliner. That starts with live music almost every night and one of the largest whiskey selections in California, and continues with rave reviews for the fish and chips and the boxty. Opt for a whiskey flight, and you're not going to go wrong with the full Irish breakfast. Expect a lively crowd and a super-fun time all around.
(562) 437-8300
71 South Pine Ave, Long Beach, CA 90802
Colorado: Nallen's
The family behind Nallen's hails from Co. Mayo and takes pride in the fact that they've been welcoming people to a slice of Denver-based Ireland for decades. There's also an outstanding cross-section of various types of Irish whiskey on offer, and the bar staff oversees an ultra-welcoming place while pouring a stellar Guinness. Don't overlook the drink specials, and don't be afraid to settle in for the night.
(303) 572-0667
1429 Market St, Denver, CO 80202
Connecticut: Vaughan's Public House
Founder Johnny Vaughan is a Dublin native who poured his heart into opening his pub — so much so that almost everything from the flooring to the bar and the photos was imported right from the Emerald Isle. That attention to detail extends to the food, with even the house-made potato chips getting a shout-out in reviews. The Guinness lamb stew is delightful, classic cocktails are served by attentive bar staff, and it earns high marks from those who know a truly great Irish pub should feel like home.
(860) 882-1560
59 Pratt St, Hartford, CT 06103
Delaware: Catherine Rooney's
It's all about family at Catherine Rooney's, the Wilmington pub named for the owning family's matriarchs. You won't find much in the way of televisions, but you will find delightful music and a setup that's meant to encourage guests to relax, be comfortable, and enjoy the company of others. It's a vibe that delivers, and so do dishes like the mussels, roast beef sandwiches, and burgers.
(302) 654-9700
1616 Delaware Ave, Wilmington, DE 19806
Florida: The Field Irish Pub and Eatery
Florida's climate might be far from Ireland's, but The Field still feels special. That has something to do with the fact that it's a converted cottage nestled under the sprawl of a massive banyan tree, and it's also host to regularly scheduled live music performances and trivia nights. It's got the beautiful atmosphere down to a science, and the shepherd's pie is outstanding as well. The potato soup? On point.
(954) 964-5979
3281 Griffin Rd, Fort Lauderdale, FL 33312
Georgia: Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub
Back in 2015, the Olde Blind Dog Irish Pub took home a major award, earning top honors as the Irish Pub of the Year from the Dublin-based Irish Pubs Global Federation. Years later, it's still getting love from customers who love everything from the cozy, private-feeling booths and the vibrant decorations, to food options like the Irish stew, Scotch eggs, fish and chips, and the Guinness onion soup.
(678) 624-1090
12650 Crabapple Rd, Milton, GA 30004
Hawaii: Murphy's Bar & Grill
There are a lot of iconic Hawaiian foods you need to try at least once, but what about those times you find yourself in the mood for a Guinness? Look no further than Murphy's Bar & Grill, which opened as an Irish pub back in 1987. It's called a must-try, with an old-school pub vibe and shepherd's pie that exceeds expectations. You never know who you'll see, but you do know you'll be welcomed with open arms. Don't skip the bread pudding.
(808) 531-0422
2 Merchant St, Honolulu, Oahu, HI 96813
Idaho: The Harp
If an Irish pub that's serving dishes made from family recipes and soda bread that's scratch-made fresh every day sounds like the place to be, you'll love The Harp in Meridian. It's also taking pride in the number of beers on tap at any given time, and that soda bread gets rave reviews, as you might expect. The Guinness lamb stew does, too, just save room for Bailey's mousse for dessert.
(208) 297-2856
1435 N Eagle Rd, Suite 110, Meridian, ID 83642
Illinois: The Kerryman
The Kerryman has been name-dropped as a Chicago spot frequented by celebrities like Johnny Depp, and it's gotten noticed by the Irish press, too. Opened by three men from Kerry in 2005, it's become a home away from home for other Irish immigrants landing in Chicago, recognized for helping to guide them toward success. Irish-American dishes like the corned beef sandwich are guaranteed to please, and more traditional favorites like the shepherd's pie are delish, too. The bread pudding is so good that it might be the highlight of a trip to the Windy City.
(312) 335-8121
661 N Clark St, Chicago, IL 60654
Indiana: Golden Ace Inn
Family owned and operated since the end of Prohibition, the Golden Ace Inn is one of the oldest Irish pubs in the U.S. Photos of the founders still hang in the lovely community meeting place they opened, and it's long been the place go-to place for great food in a welcoming atmosphere. Live music sessions are always fun, and you should definitely grab a cheeseburger while you're there.
(317) 632-0696
2533 E Washington St, Indianapolis, IN 46201
Iowa: Pat & Fran's
Love a dash of whiskey with your meal? Pat & Fran's has you covered, with a whiskey selection of more than two dozen. There are almost as many beers on tap, along with events like brunches, bingo, and trivia nights. Also? Every Wednesday, a portion of the proceeds is donated to charity. The fish and chips are said to be the best around, but don't discount the Big Lou: The sandwich comes loaded with steak, peppers, mushrooms, and a garlic-whiskey aioli.
(319) 351-1459
808 5th St, Suite 8, Coralville, IA 52241
Kansas: O'Larney's Pub
Honestly, this one had us sold at the words "rooftop bar," but it turns out that customers are also planning on coming back because of the outstanding sandwiches. (Try the Jurassic pork, with capicola, mortadella, peppers, and mozzarella.) The Guinness pours are legit, and karaoke nights are guaranteed fun.
(316) 251-0243
126 N Mosley, Wichita, KS 67202
Kentucky: The Irish Rover
Louisville's The Irish Rover has long been under the stewardship of a couple hailing from Co. Clare, and it's the kind of place where customers turn into lifelong friends. There's pride taken in recipes that made their way over from Ireland, and it's the Scotch eggs that are regularly called the dish not to miss. Bangers and mash is another standout, and don't forget a slice of Guinness chocolate cake.
(502) 899-3544
2319 Frankfort Ave, Louisville, KY 40206
Louisiana: Molly's at the Market
Molly's at the Market has become a mainstay on Decatur Street since opening in 1974, and it's the kind of place that holds parades and stays open during natural disasters and the times that the community needs it the most. Imagine an Irish pub that got placed in the middle of New Orleans, and has begun to blend in a bit, and you're there. The standout drink is the perfect example of what we mean. Order a frozen Irish coffee, and you'll find the drink some call one of the best little secrets New Orleans has to offer. (And yes, you can order an extra shot of Jameson.)
(504) 535-5169
1107 Decatur St, New Orleans, LA 70116
Maine: Paddy Murphy's
Paddy Murphy's has some progressive policies in place — like donating all food waste and cooking oil to farms and biofuel producers. The beers on tap are a delightful mix of Irish classics and local brews, a dichotomy that's reflected in the menu. That includes everything from cottage pie and Galway fish and chips to a clam chowder that gets a ton of love from customers. Definitely add an order of soda bread.
(207) 945-6800
26 Main St, Bangor, ME 04401
Maryland: Galway Bay
Galway Bay is one of a series of Irish pubs run by the Irish Restaurant Company, and it's been pulling in the awards for everything from its whiskey experience to being the best Irish pub around, full stop. It boasts the state's largest whiskey selection, and Guy Fieri stopped in for the corned beef-stuffed cabbage wraps. That's just one of the must-try dishes, with customers also giving frequent shout-outs to the fish and chips, boxty, crab cakes, and the corned beef poppers.
(410) 263-8333
63 Maryland Ave, Annapolis, MD 21401
Massachusetts: J.J. Foley's Cafe
It goes without saying that Boston has a ton of great Irish pubs, but the best? We're going to give honors to J.J. Foley's Cafe, one of the U.S.'s oldest Irish pubs. It was founded in 1909 and more recently, has gotten noticed for serving some of the best pints of Guinness in the country. The clam chowder is incredible, and so are the fries (with a must-have side of curry).
(617) 728-9101
117 E Berkeley St, Boston, MA 02118
Michigan: The Old Shillelagh
If you judge an Irish pub on the enduring popularity of its St. Patrick's Day celebrations, Old Shillelagh is for you — 2025 marked the 50th annual party. It's gotten people's choice awards for a while, with customers loving everything from the vibe to the plant-based menu. Go on a night there's live music, and while the vegan options are an across-the-board win, so are the burgers and Reubens.
(313) 964-0007
349 Monroe St, Detroit, MI 48226
Minnesota: O'Donovan's Irish Pub
O'Donovan's is a labor of love: Every piece was imported from Ireland, from the chairs to the bar — and everything in between. Helmed by an Irish native, this pub takes tradition seriously, from a whiskey selection that gets a ton of love to decor you're going to want to linger and look at. The tap selection is respectable, and so is the chicken curry.
(612) 317-8896
700 N 1st Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55403
Mississippi: Ash's Irish Pub
Opened in 2024, Ash's takes its inspiration from Ireland. The focus here is on generously portioned comfort food dishes and a sense of community, and according to fans, it delivers. Ultra-fresh fish and chips are enjoyed in a warm and welcoming atmosphere, where everyone feels like a regular. Stay a while, and enjoy a Guinness — or any other of the rotating beers on tap.
(662) 607-9182
9200 Goodman Rd, Olive Branch, MS 38654
Missouri: John D. McGurk's Irish Pub & Garden
When John D. McGurk's opened its doors in 1978, the idea of an Irish pub offering regular live music was a bit of a novelty. It did, and it worked: This hotspot is now called an institution. You'll still find live music almost every day, and it's a guaranteed good time. The Guinness stew gets rave reviews for tender beef and a true flavor of the stout, and the potato soup is legit, too.
(314) 776-8309
1200 Russell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63104
Montana: The Celtic Cowboy
The Celtic Cowboy offers a lot, from a massive whiskey selection to trivia nights, live music, and more than 30 beers on tap. It's no wonder this place has gotten the attention of the Irish Pubs Global Conference and Awards. When it comes to the pub's food offerings, Scotch eggs are a favorite among customers, as is the Irish mac and cheese with corned beef.
(406) 952-0393
116 1st Ave S, Great Falls, MT 59401
Nebraska: The Dubliner Pub
The Dubliner Pub might be tucked away in the basement of Omaha's John A. Horbach building, but we'd argue that's part of the charm. It boasts a schedule packed full of live music and a ton of beer options — including seasonal offerings and Irish beers. Imagine a fun and friendly spot, reliably outstanding music, and a well-poured Guinness, and that's this place.
(402) 342-5887
1205 Harney St, Omaha, NE 68102
Nevada: McMullan's Irish Pub
McMullan's takes things seriously, from the award-winning fish and chips to providing the perfect place to watch soccer and other sports. There's live music, holiday celebrations, and fundraisers to participate in as well, and a whiskey selection that keeps customers talking. Guinness is always on point, homemade crisps and curry with shepherd's pie are a must, and so is the sticky toffee pudding.
(702) 247-7000
4650 W Tropicana Ave, Las Vegas, NV 89103
New Hampshire: The Shaskeen Pub and Restaurant
Even in Ireland, Matt Molloy's pub is legendary. Music fans know him from The Chieftains, and he's one of the founders of the Shaskeen Pub in Manchester. The current owners made sure to keep his vision alive, and yes, there's music on weekends. Expect great Guinness, Smithwick's and Kilkenny Irish Cream on draft, and while the Scotch eggs are both limited and delicious, standards like the mac and cheese with sausage are delish, too.
(603) 625-0246
909 Elm St, Manchester, NH 03104
New Jersey: McGovern's Tavern
Every U.S. state has its wonderful old restaurants, and while McGovern's Tavern isn't quite as old as some of them, it still dates back to 1936. Men and women might not have to use separate entrances anymore, but the service is still winning fans. You'll never have to ask for a refill before you get one, and the burgers are outstanding and have been a favorite for a long time.
(973) 643-3984
58-60 New St, Newark, NJ 07102
New Mexico: Quarter Celtic
Visit Quarter Celtic in Albuquerque on Juan Tabo or on San Mateo, and you'll find award-winning craft brews. Order a pint of the Irish red ale Crimson Lass or Quarter Celtic's take on an Irish stout — the MacLomas — for something unique, and don't leave without sampling one or a few of the house-made meads. Customers also like Pedro's Fish Plate, which includes Crimson Lass-battered haddock and garlic-rosemary mashed potatoes.
Multiple locations
New York: McSorley's Old Ale House
Anyone looking for a New York City bar to celebrate St. Patrick's Day in will be spoiled for choice, but we're giving McSorley's a shout-out. This old-timer opened in 1854, and some things have changed. Women are now allowed in, for example. You'll still order a light or dark ale — and both come highly recommended — and just having a drink in this place is an experience. (Grab a hot dog while you're there!)
(212) 473-9148
15 East 17th St, New York, NY 10003
North Carolina: Tra'Li
Anyone looking for an Irish pub with delicious food needs to give Tra'Li a try. Chef (and owner) Eamonn Kelly is a Co. Galway native and has training and experience from both sides of the pond. It shows, with dishes such as the lamb burger, Scotch eggs, Guinness burger, and the boxty getting rave reviews.
(919) 544-4141
10370 Moncreiffe Rd. Suite 109, Raleigh, NC 27617
North Dakota: Ebeneezer's Eatery & Irish Pub
Established with the goal of bringing a traditional experience to North Dakota, plenty say Ebeneezer's Eatery & Irish Pub succeeded — especially those who stop by on one of the nights there's live music on. (And that's six nights a week.) Don't sleep on the bangers and mash, or the Fat Frog, a chicken and bacon hoagie with Irish fries and mozzarella sticks.
(701) 852-8110
300 Central Ave E, Minot, ND 58701
Ohio: Red Leprechaun
A swanky and chic Irish pub with red lighting and a hand-carved bar rescued from a Dublin pub just before it was demolished? That's what you'll find at the Red Leprechaun, along with a menu that features reimagined classics like a highly-recommended Killarney Moon Beer Cheese Burger and pasties with shepherd's pie filling. Consider cocktails like the creative takes on espresso martinis.
(513) 268-6701
20 West Freedom Way, Cincinnati, OH 45202
Oklahoma: Kilkenny's Irish Pub
Kilkenny's Irish Pub has earned awards for everything from serving up Tulsa's best bloody mary to its service. There's also a whiskey selection offering standouts like Midleton, Connemara, Teeling, and Spot whiskeys, earning some serious love. Menu highlights include different types of boxty — with a vegetarian option with Portobello mushrooms — and a sticky toffee pudding.
(918) 582-8282
1413 E 15th St, Tulsa, OK 74120
Oregon: T.C. O'Leary's
T.C. O'Leary's has a community at the heart of everything. You'll find musicians setting the vibe, and the pub's Literary Society has meetings several times a week to read aloud and discuss different works. Take advantage of the fine whiskey selection, and enjoy what some call the best shepherd's pie in the Pacific Northwest.
(503) 477-5969
2926 NE Alberta St, Portland, OR 97211
Pennsylvania: McGillin's Old Ale House
It's not every day that you get the chance to visit a place that had just recently opened when Abraham Lincoln became president, but walk into Philly's McGillin's Olde Ale House, and you're stepping that far back into history. There are events from game day parties to historical lectures, and you can expect the kind of quality cooking that will make you love Brussels sprouts. The French onion soup and the cheesesteaks are legit, too.
(215) 735-5562
1310 Drury St, Philadelphia, PA 19107
Rhode Island: McBride's Irish Pub
McBride's has a neat history. The building was previously a garage for a funeral home, and Ireland's pubs have a long history of serving as community morgues. It still honors those who have gone before by observing Last Call — a nightly toast and signing of a memorial book. Add in a quiet, cozy vibe and outstanding fish and chips, and it's clear why this is a favorite.
(401) 751-3000
161 Wayland Ave, Providence, RI 02906
South Carolina: Seanachai Whiskey & Cocktail Bar
Want to disconnect from tech for a while? Head to Seanachai Whiskey & Cocktail Bar, a pub that prides itself on having zero televisions. As the name suggests, there's an impressive number of regular and rare spirits on offer, and if you have questions, the staff will answer them. Cheesy croquettes are delicious, and so is the shepherd's pie.
seanachaiwhiskeyandcocktailbar.com
(843) 737-4221
3157 Maybank Hwy, Johns Island, SC 29455
South Dakota: Dempsey's Brewery, Pub & Restaurant
Dempsey's family traces its history back to Co. Tipperary. Here, you'll find seriously award-winning pizza. It's all overseen by pub owner Sean Dempsey, who's a member of the United States Pizza Team and brought home a 2026 win from the Pizza Senza Frontiere competition in Italy. The Margarita is delish, but don't overlook the ever-changing specialty pizzas.
(605) 882-9760
127 N Broadway, Watertown, SD 57201
Tennessee: Bog & Barley
For an upscale, ultra-chic pub, check out Bog & Barley. The passion project of a Co. Mayo native who arranged for the place to be built in Ireland, there's an extensive whiskey selection, signature flights and cocktails, and spot-on Guinness. Duck fat chips and roasted chicken come highly recommended, and so is the Guinness chocolate cake.
(901) 805-2262
6150 Poplar Ave, #124, Memphis, TN 38119
Texas: The Dead Rabbit
Yes, this is a branch of New York City's famous, award-winning Irish pub of the same name. It's continuing the tradition of offering perfectly-poured pints of Guinness, and the Irish coffee here? It's made with Teeling, and it gets rave reviews. Customers love the sausage roll, and the chicken pot pie is tasty, too.
(737) 530-8830
204 E 6th St, Austin, TX 78701
Utah: Piper Down Pub
Back in 2015, The Irish Times did a feature on Piper Down as a part of its search for the best Irish pub in the world. Years later, it's the atmosphere that still makes for repeat customers, and there's also a lot of love for the extensive vegan menu. A vegan Irish breakfast? Try it to believe it.
(801) 468-1492
1492 S State St, Salt Lake City, UT 84115
Vermont: McGrath's Irish Pub at Inn at Long Trail
Live music on Fridays and Saturdays? Check. Largest whiskey selection in the state? Check. A gorgeous location in the Vermont mountains? Check. Welcoming staff, and a vibe that just makes you happy? Check, and check. The Guinness stew is a favorite that will set the bar, and you can finish that off with some apple crisp.
innatlongtrail.com/mcgraths-irish-pub
(802) 775-7181
709 Route 4, Sherburne Pass, Killington, VT 05751
Virginia: The Celtic House Irish Pub & Restaurant
Back in 2024, Celtic House debuted as a whiskey bar customers laud for being an oftentimes quiet place to retire to. The main pub, meanwhile, is host to everything from music to wine nights, Irish dancing, and trivia contests. You'll want to try the salmon salad and the chicken curry, and for dessert? An Irish coffee will do just fine.
(703) 746-9644
2500 Columbia Pike, Arlington, VA 22204
Washington: Mulleady's
Mulleady's offers a little something extra: Co-owner Sarah Zehner is a Level 3 sommelier, so you can count on some delicious wine along with an exciting selection of whiskey. Locals become regulars when they discover dishes like lamb-based shepherd's pie, sausage rolls, and the burgers.The friendly, neighborhood pub feel doesn't hurt, either.
(206) 402-5725
3055 21st Ave W, Seattle, WA 98199
West Virginia: Paddy's Irish Pub
Paddy's has history covered: It's in the oldest building in Charles Town, initially erected in 1787. Today, customers return for friendly staff who are serving up some delicious French onion soup. The fish and chips are highly recommended along with the crab cakes, and the atmosphere? Bring a deck of cards and play a few hands as you wait.
(304) 725-4999
210 W Liberty St, Charles Town, WV 25414
Wisconsin: County Clare Irish Pub and Restaurant
County Clare Irish Pub and Restaurant claims impressive accolades, including a nod from a Guinness Brewmaster for Guinness pours, and a shout-out from the Food Network for colcannon poppers. You'll hear this getting recommended to out-of-towners as a great option for food, and it certainly doesn't hurt that you can stay in the attached inn. Be sure to try the cottage pie, as it's been a favorite for a long time.
(414) 272-5273
1234 N Astor St, Milwaukee, WI 53202
Wyoming: Mulligan's Pub
A combination of a pub and a package liquor store? Why not! Mulligan's Pub in Laramie is described by regulars as the perfect spot to head after those long and difficult days, where you can sit back, relax with a drink, and pick up something for home, too. You might find a food truck making an appearance, and even if there's not, there will probably be delicious homemade pizzas available.
facebook.com/profile.php?id=100027924566747
(307) 745-9954
1115 S 3rd St, Laramie, WY 82070
Methodology
To pick the best Irish pubs, we started by finding the places locals love, and those that foster the sense of community and camaraderie Ireland's pubs have long been known for. Then, we looked for indications that a place was going above and beyond the norm, whether that was offering live music most nights, staging special events, importing ingredients, Guinness systems, or even the bar itself.
Online reviews needed to report consistently great Guinness pints, delicious traditional Irish dishes, and/or dishes that got a creative reimaging, and a warm, welcoming atmosphere. We also avoided pubs that had offensive and/or outdated items like a black and tan or a car bomb.