Boston's 14 Best Irish Pubs

Irish bars are as synonymous with Boston as corner pizza shops are with New York. According to 2024 Census data, people of Irish descent make up one of the largest ethnic groups in Massachusetts, so it's no surprise that Irish pubs are ubiquitous throughout the capital city.

However, not all Irish bars are the same. Every Boston local will have their own favorite spot. Some have been in operation for over 100 years and offer simple pours and a corner bar vibe, while others are new to the city's food and drink scene and offer refined takes on traditional Irish menus. You'll even find ones offering live Irish music several nights a week, and ones located central to others — perfect for a mini-pub tour.

To generate this roundup of the best Irish bars in Boston, I focused on spots that offered high-quality Irish fare (both in food and drink), great hospitality, and a strong connection to Irish culture. I started with my experience of having lived in the city and my time in some of these establishments. I also reached out to friends still living in Boston to solicit their recommendations. Beyond that, I focused on the names that kept coming up, again and again, in published reviews. Without further ado, here is a rundown of some of Beantown's most-loved Irish watering holes.