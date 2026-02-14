Boston's 14 Best Irish Pubs
Irish bars are as synonymous with Boston as corner pizza shops are with New York. According to 2024 Census data, people of Irish descent make up one of the largest ethnic groups in Massachusetts, so it's no surprise that Irish pubs are ubiquitous throughout the capital city.
However, not all Irish bars are the same. Every Boston local will have their own favorite spot. Some have been in operation for over 100 years and offer simple pours and a corner bar vibe, while others are new to the city's food and drink scene and offer refined takes on traditional Irish menus. You'll even find ones offering live Irish music several nights a week, and ones located central to others — perfect for a mini-pub tour.
To generate this roundup of the best Irish bars in Boston, I focused on spots that offered high-quality Irish fare (both in food and drink), great hospitality, and a strong connection to Irish culture. I started with my experience of having lived in the city and my time in some of these establishments. I also reached out to friends still living in Boston to solicit their recommendations. Beyond that, I focused on the names that kept coming up, again and again, in published reviews. Without further ado, here is a rundown of some of Beantown's most-loved Irish watering holes.
The Black Rose in Faneuil Hall
The Black Rose has been a local and tourist favorite for over 50 years. When I lived in Boston, a visit here was a frequent request from out-of-town guests. Its location in the historic Faneuil Hall-Quincy Market area makes it easy to pop in for a bite or a brew while playing tour guide to visiting family and friends. It's a great place to stop in for New England clam chowder, a Boston dip, or a more traditional Guinness beef stew or shepherd's pie.
For locals, its location near the Financial District makes it a convenient meeting place for business lunches or an after-work drink. As in any city, in Boston, proximity is key, and The Black Rose sits at the intersection of many of the city's financial and tourist hubs.
If you're feeling nostalgic for both New England and Ireland at the same time, you can have a slice of Boston cream pie while sipping on a Jameson coffee. The Boston Globe once called The Black Rose "The Fenway Park of Irish pubs." You can't get a higher recommendation than that!
JJ Foley's Café in the South End
J.J. Foley's Café has been in operation since 1909 in Boston's South End. The family-owned spot offers a full dinner menu in its dining room, which is a relatively newer addition to the establishment, especially considering that its bar, where it offers pints and TVs boasting sporting events, was built before Prohibition.
Called one of Boston's "greatest Irish pubs" by Boston Magazine, this Irish pub would never have survived for so many generations in a town packed with Irish venues if it wasn't truly great. Case in point? In 2025, world-renowned Guinness reviewer Jason Hackett named Foley's one of the best pints in the United States. A great pour is as much technology as it is product, which J.J. Foley's has perfected over its 100+-year run. One of my bartender friends commended J.J. Foley's system — everything from pressurization to the manner in which the beer is served, even down to details as small as how the bar washes its glasses — all of which he says have been carefully titrated for optimal results.
For everything it represents, from being a historic Boston establishment to being named the "best of," not just in Boston but in the United States, generations of Foleys have paid attention to details large and small to ensure they've earned their place on this list.
The Druid in Cambridge
The Druid, located across the Charles River in Cambridge, is praised for its atmosphere and live music on the weekends. It was also named one of Boston's best by the Boston Globe in 2012 and Boston Magazine's Best Irish Pub in 2015. Besides weekend music, visitors can expect to find perfectly poured Guinnesses and friendly bartenders at this low-key pub.
Three times a week, The Druid offers traditional Irish music sessions. Seisiúns, the Irish word for "sessions," are an important cultural touchstone. They're generally held in pubs and are open to both professional and amateur musicians. They're not just a public performance; they're a communal event and a celebration of friendship and Irish culture.
If you visit The Druid on your next trip to Cambridge, you'll encounter typical pub food (burgers, salads, chowders) along with Irish classics like seafood stew, bangers and mash, and fish and chips. If you go for Sunday brunch, treat yourself to a full Irish breakfast.
The Burren in Somerville
The Burren looks, from the outside, like what you'd expect from a quintessential Irish pub — a black and gold facade with contrasting, red-trimmed windows and, in season, a flower pot-trimmed outdoor seating area. Founded in 1996 by two Irish musicians, co-owners Tommy McCarthy and Louise Costello, The Burren hosts nightly musical shows with both local and international acts, featuring Irish music along with jazz and other genres, and offers a menu with traditional favorites, including Guinness beef stew, Shepherd's pie, and fish and chips.
The Burren has made the news many times, but it also has a more unique claim to fame. In 2025, The Burren distinguished itself by being crowned "The Love Pub," thanks to influencer Krissy Bets and a flood of followers who cite the pub as the spot where they met their significant other. Its laid-back, unassuming vibe and community-centric atmosphere make it easy to strike up conversations with strangers who might just become friends ... or something more. According to one of my local friends, The Burren is simply "a classic."
The Plough and Stars in Cambridge
Spend any time across the Charles River and you'll hear the name The Plough and Stars — for good reason. This Cambridge establishment on the corner of Massachusetts Avenue has been in operation since 1969 and is an institution popular with patrons of all ages. It's a two-time winner of Boston Magazine's Best Irish Pub category in 1984 and again nearly 30 years later, in 2003.
Its menu nods to its Irish heritage, with staples like Irish lamb stew, curried lentils, and a full Irish breakfast. However, it also has a decidedly global influence, offering dishes like huevos rancheros, New Orleans gumbo, and braised pork Cuban sandwiches.
A fun fact that distinguishes The Plough and Stars from some of the other pubs featured on this list? It has a history not just of curated live music and good drinks but also of literature. One of its co-owners, Peter O'Malley, co-founded the literary magazine Ploughshares in 1971, which has published such literary greats as Toni Morrison, Claudia Rankine, and Lauren Groff.
Brendan Behan Pub in Jamaica Plain
Brendan Behan Pub is another no-frills pub on this list, located on Center Street in Jamaica Plain, about a half-mile walk from the Stonybrook stop on the Orange Line. Luckily, it's an uphill trek to get there, so the walk back down to the T station after a few pints is all downhill.
A seven-time Best of Boston winner, this cash-only bar offers beers by the bottle and on draft, wine, and select cocktails. In addition to the expected Guinness, the Behan offers an appreciable lineup of New England beers. However, it doesn't offer food, so if you're going to have multiple drafts, plan on bringing in takeout from one of the local restaurants along Center Street.
If you want to get a feel for what you'll experience at the Brendan Behan, consider its barebones website and lack of official social media profiles. This, combined with its TV-free walls and pared-down drinks menu, aligns with the pub's values, namely creating a friendly neighborhood bar that fosters good conversations and good vibes. If you visit the Brendan Behan, expect it to be worn but loved, a place where Irish bartenders pour a properly-fashioned Guinness. Brendan Behan also hosts Irish music sessions every Saturday.
McGonagle's in Dorchester
McGonagle's opened in December 2024, and it didn't take long for it to be named one of the top 50 restaurants in the United States by The New York Times. Its elevated menu and attention to craft detail are what made it such a quickly rising star, and not just in Boston.
That detail begins with the technology employed by the restaurant. Chef Aidan McGee, originally from County Donegal, brought over a potato cutting machine from the U.K. for authentic fish and chips. The sausage used in the restaurant's pigs in a blanket is reportedly sourced from an Irish butcher, and the line used for Guinness drafts was installed according to Irish specifications, which mandate a ½-inch beer line rather than the traditional American ¼-inch line. One of McGonagle's most beloved offerings is the traditional Irish spice bag: fried chicken bits tossed with chile, cumin, turmeric, and other spices and served with fries in a paper bag.
Walking into McGonagle's, with its paneled, polished wood bar and leather-upholstered seating, is reminiscent of entering an upscale private club, save for the flatscreens displaying football (soccer) matches. Owner Oran McGonagle lived two blocks away from the restaurant's site in Dorchester for over 10 years and launched his namesake establishment in order to present patrons with a more modern Irish pub. Elements of this new variety of Irish pub include internationally flavored cuisine, craft cocktails, and live music that features an Irish twist on modern songs.
Mr. Dooley's Boston Tavern in the Financial District
Mr. Dooley's Tavern has been serving customers from its corner location in downtown Boston since 1991. Known for its laid-back hospitality, Mr. Dooley's is a perennial favorite because of its blend of classic New England and Irish cuisine. Highlights include New England clam chowder and lobster, as well as Irish favorites like Irish sausages, country cottage pie, and a full Irish breakfast, complete with black and white pudding. According to the menu at Mr. Dooley's, its steak tips won accolades from Somers Pubs.
Mr. Dooley's also offers both scheduled and impromptu live music. As one Reddit user claimed, "Mr. Dooley's is the best fun I've ever had in an Irish pub," while others herald it as one of the best spots in the city.
Emmets Pub & Restaurant in Beacon Hill
Emmets Pub & Restaurant is tucked into one of Boston's most historic neighborhoods in Beacon Hill. It has been named one of the city's must-visit spots by local radio station WROR. For visitors to Boston, Emmets is conveniently located near the Massachusetts State House, the famed Boston Common and Public Garden, and stops along the Freedom Trail, making it particularly easy to pop in for a pint while adventuring through the city's historic sites.
Emmets Pub's menu features both Irish and American fare, including Guinness onion soup, bangers and mash, shepherd's pie, and a beef and Guinness pie. It hosts traditional Irish music on Saturday and Sunday afternoons and Saturday evenings and offers a mix of Irish beers and American varieties, including a hometown favorite: Sam Adams.
The Dubliner Pub in Downtown
The Dubliner Pub is another comparatively new arrival on this list, having opened in 2022. It was recommended to me by my Boston friends, though it's also been praised by publications like Boston Magazine. It's an impressive feat considering how young this pub really is. The accolades draw attention to its fish and chips, Sunday roast, and Irish whiskey list. In 2025, Ed Sheeran did a pop-up performance at the Dubliner on St. Patrick's Day with folk band Beoga, which is reason enough to make the list.
Eater Boston billed The Dubliner's fare as the offspring of a marriage between Ireland and New England, and indeed, Chef McGee — yes, the same McGee of McGonagle's renown — has fused Irish staples with New England classics, like a seafood chowder that might be familiar to residents of either side of the Atlantic, a vegetarian twist on a traditional shepherd's pie, and fish and chips served with mushy peas and curry sauce.
For those looking for lighter fare, there's a daily soup served with Irish soda bread and Kerrygold butter, which goes well with sips from the restaurant's 50+ whiskey options, which range from $10 to $450 a pour.
Tavern at the End of the World in Charlestown
Tavern at the End of the World is situated on the line between Somerville and Charlestown. It serves up more than 50 beers and offers live music and a bar menu that includes staples like fish and chips, Guinness beef stew, and various curries. The Boston-based food TV review show "Wicked Bites" highlighted the Tavern's Irish spice bag and hog wings as must-try dishes.
The Tavern at the End of the World may be so aptly named because it is a bit of a hike to get there, but it is small touches, like the hospitality of the Tavern's staff and their willingness to go that extra mile, that make it such a perfect fit to be called one of Boston's best. Plus, another fun add-on that distinguishes the Tavern at the End of the World from its peers is the tavern's Airbnb, conveniently located upstairs from the bar.
Irish Village in Brighton
Irish Village is a no-frills pub in Brighton. It was founded by a Galway native in the 1970s and is beloved for its simplicity, despite the fact that it offers very little in the way of food — save for toasties.
Irish Village was within walking distance of my former street in Brighton, and "neighborhood bar" is exactly the Irish Village's vibe. It's the kind of watering hole you can wander into from the street as a stranger or frequent on a weekly basis, perhaps for Tuesday Trivia nights. It's a known gathering spot for Irish emigrants and offers multiple Irish beers and live music on Friday and Saturday nights. In addition, the Village supports local songwriters with several nights each month dedicated to local artists and original music, which just goes to show how thoroughly this neighborhood bar is committed to the local community.
The Corrib Pub in Brighton
The Corrib Pub is another Irish pub based in Brighton. While it's not an award winner, it is a place where locals gather and is a worthy stop on your Brighton mini-Irish pub tour. Started by Irish transplant Hughie Bligh in 1969, the establishment bills itself as a friendly and welcoming neighborhood bar fitting of its motto: "There are no strangers, just friends you haven't met yet."
If you're looking for more than a pint, you can visit The Corrib Pub for weekend brunch, complete with a traditional Irish breakfast. For lunch, choose between traditional Irish meals like chicken curry and bangers and mash. Its dinner menu highlights New England favorites, including seafood dishes like lobster ravioli and a fisherman's platter.
Porter Belly's in Brighton
Completing the tour of Irish pubs in Brighton, Porter Belly's may be more of an unassuming neighborhood favorite than some of the award-winning pubs on this list, but it's a commonly mentioned name among locals. Located just a 10-minute walk from the Irish Village, it's a three-minute walk from the Corrib Pub, making it a convenient last stop on a DIY pub crawl in Brighton.
Porter Belly's features an open mic night every Monday and offers Irish music sessions on Saturday evenings. Its drinks menu offers a blend of Irish (like Guinness and Harp) and New England beers (Sam Adams, Sea Dog, and Fiddlehead, to name a few), while its dinner menu has a few Irish entrees, including fish and chips and Irish vegetable curry. Perhaps a bowl of sticky toffee pudding and an Irish coffee is the best way to cap off your pub crawl in Brighton and Boston.
Methodology
To compile this list, I first pulled from my knowledge of pubs I visited during the years I lived in Boston. I next relied on recommendations from Boston-based friends. Beyond that, I studied Boston-based food publications, including Boston Magazine and Eater Boston, to assess which names kept coming to the top. Finally, positive reviews from Boston Reddit threads were consulted to incorporate locals' opinions of consistently highly-rated places and to identify bars that might not have won city-wide accolades but are staples for local bar-goers. Some of the bars were chosen specifically because of their drinks list, others because of their menu's emphasis on Irish cuisine — whether traditional or globally influenced — or the quality of their pour and attention to detail. Still others infuse Irish heritage through their atmosphere or through offering live Irish music.
At the end of the day, many names were mentioned across multiple sources, and by and large, those names were included on this list. There were also many others that, in a city packed with Irish pubs, there simply wasn't room to include.