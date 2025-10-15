Why Guinness Is An Ideal Brew For Your Beer-Battered Fish And Chips

Fish, chips, and a separate cold pint — ask any Briton and they'll tell you a classic fish and chips is synonymous with "a proper good time." The chefs are going to tell you something different, though — that the cold pint is going to be a lot better when incorporated into the batter of your fish and chips than solely alongside it. But not just any kind of beer is going to give you a good beer-batter. To get the best results, a traditional Irish Guinness is the way to go.

Bold and rich, with a dark color that's a total contrast to the golden brown color you'd imagine fish and chips to have, Guinness is probably not the first beer that comes to your mind when you think of a beer-batter. Surprisingly, though, it works: The complex balance between the sweetness of the malt and the bitterness of the roasted barley lends great flavor depth, while the stout's carbonation is conducive to a light and crispy batter.

While no, Guinness won't turn your entire dish inky black, there is one catch: it doesn't play well with every fish. Cod is a fish and chips classic, but as noted in our round-up of the 15 best types of beers to use in batter, the delicate flavor of the fish can get drowned out by the Guiness's bold maltiness. Knowing that, you'll want to be flexible.