The Subtle Difference Between A Grilled Cheese And English Toastie

The first recorded recipe for a cheese toastie comes from an 1861 English cookbook, and many argue that the toastie was the precursor to the American grilled cheese sandwich. However, the distinguishing characteristic between the toastie and the grilled cheese starts with buttering the bread from the inside instead of the outside. The buttered side of bread is topped with slices or shredded cheese. Of course, American cheese singles don't factor into the cheese toastie, but instead a rich, sharp cheese like cheddar is used, or milder Cheshire cheese that was particularly popular during the 19th and early 20th centuries.

The biggest difference lies in the cooking method, which is inherent in the name of the two sandwiches. Grilled cheese sandwiches are exposed directly to the heat of the skillet, but toasties are, well, toasted. They're either baked in the oven or toaster baskets. Since they're not buttered on the outside nor touching the heat source, the bread on toasties is dry and airy, like a piece of toast. However, it is also common to make them in an electric sandwich toaster. Toasties also take considerably longer to cook. Plus, many Brits claim that the original toastie is an open-faced sandwich called cheese on toast, wherein cheese is placed onto toasted bread and placed under a grill becoming bubbly with bits of char. Instead of ketchup or tomato soup, Brits often enjoy their cheese toasties dotted with drops of Worcestershire sauce.