British Cheese On Toast Relies On Worcestershire Sauce For An Umami Kick

From flatbread to grilled cheese sandwiches, melting cheese over bread has a longstanding place in hearts and stomachs worldwide. In the United Kingdom, cheese on toast is the preferred nomenclature for this simple yet delicious duo. Brits have enjoyed cheese on toast for over a century as a snack or part of breakfast or lunch.

Just as Italians use tomato sauce, and Americans use butter or mayo, British cheese on toast adds a powerful flavor boost with Worcestershire sauce, a highly complex condiment that draws inspiration from the fermented fish sauces of South Asia. The process of fermentation and anchovies pack Worcestershire sauce with a powerful umami kick that enriches a savory, salty, creamy food like cheese. Worcestershire sauce also has tangy vinegar and sweet molasses, which deliver even more complimentary flavors for cheese.

As a native British sauce, Worcestershire sauce makes cheese on toast a little more authentic. It originated in the early 19th century and has also been popularized as a key ingredient in the Welsh rarebit, a predecessor to cheese on toast that pours a more elaborate cheese sauce over toasted bread. Even famed American chefs like David Chang add Worcestershire sauce to cheesy dishes like mac and cheese after sampling it in cheese on toast during a trip to the U.K.