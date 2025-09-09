17 Hole-In-The-Wall NYC Restaurants You Need To Seek Out

New York City is filled with some of the most spectacular eateries. From reservations that are nearly impossible to get to restaurants frequented by your favorite celebrities to your average neighborhood hangout — there's truly something for everyone. When most people think of restaurants in New York City, they think of places that are modern, nicely decorated, aesthetically pleasing, and have top-tier service.

If you take a deeper look, however, there are many restaurants in New York that don't necessarily fit that bill. Instead, some look more like a "hole in the wall" on the street. What if we told you that these hole-in-the-wall restaurants might just offer you an affordable, well-made, delicious meal? We've scoped out 17 hole-in-the-wall restaurants that you need to visit in NYC, so read on to see what these restaurants have to offer.