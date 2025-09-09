17 Hole-In-The-Wall NYC Restaurants You Need To Seek Out
New York City is filled with some of the most spectacular eateries. From reservations that are nearly impossible to get to restaurants frequented by your favorite celebrities to your average neighborhood hangout — there's truly something for everyone. When most people think of restaurants in New York City, they think of places that are modern, nicely decorated, aesthetically pleasing, and have top-tier service.
If you take a deeper look, however, there are many restaurants in New York that don't necessarily fit that bill. Instead, some look more like a "hole in the wall" on the street. What if we told you that these hole-in-the-wall restaurants might just offer you an affordable, well-made, delicious meal? We've scoped out 17 hole-in-the-wall restaurants that you need to visit in NYC, so read on to see what these restaurants have to offer.
Toribro Ramen
You'll find Toribro Ramen in the Hell's Kitchen neighborhood of Manhattan. Down a flight of stairs off the street, you'll enter the small restaurant. With just a few tables and a long bar, you can watch the cooks prepare the ramen. Toribro makes the soup fresh in the restaurant daily, with a focus on authentic Japanese ingredients.
There are eight different variations of ramen at Toribro for you to choose from. You can add extra toppings to your ramen, like extra protein, a seasoned boiled egg, or bamboo shoots. There are also appetizers offered, like pork buns, kimchi, gyoza, and onigiri. If you'd like to have an alcoholic drink with your meal, there is Sapporo draft beer (the best beer to pair with ramen), two types of sake, and a chu-hi cocktail as well.
(646) 964-5863
366 W 52nd St, New York, NY 10019
Margon
In midtown Manhattan, you'll find Margon, a Cuban counter-service restaurant. Sandwiched among a cluster of various restaurants, Margon has a simple red awning and narrow entrance. Inside, the restaurant is quite long and is regularly filled with locals. Margon is open from 7:00 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and the menu is quite extensive with Cuban specialties.
For breakfast, you can get a double café con leche paired with a ham and cheese omelette. Hot, everyday entrees are offered at a great price for New York City – many at $16 or less for a full plate of food. You can get items like a Cubano sandwich, roast chicken plate, beef stew, pork chops, and fried king fish. Each day of the week, there are also set specials in addition to the everyday menu, which keeps things exciting and fresh.
(212) 354-5013
136 W 46th St, New York, NY 10036
Mombar
Popping over to Astoria, Queens, you'll want to check out an Egyptian-Mediterranean spot called Mombar. It's located on Steinway Street, which is filled with stores and restaurants. The facade is quite deceiving, looking more like an eclectic shop than somewhere to eat. But that is part of the charm.
Inside, you are welcomed with tapestries strewn throughout, mismatched tables, and walls filled with Egyptian decor. The menu is authentic Egyptian cuisine, and has multiple courses to choose from. Appetizers like lamb cheeks, grilled liver, and lamb brain can start your meal. For the mains, there is fresh fish of the day, various meat kabobs, shawarma, and more. You can finish your meal with a delicious baklava for dessert.
(718) 726-2356
25-22 Steinway St, Astoria, NY 11103
Paul's Da Burger Joint
If you're looking for a classic burger, but don't need any sort of elevated dining experience, Paul's Da Burger Joint in the East Village is the place to go. It's been open since 1989, and the facade and interior decor are still stuck in that time. On the outside, there are multiple neon signs flashing at you, including one that says "NYC's Best Burger." The inside is almost like an old-school diner, with a long bar to eat at, multiple small tables throughout, and messy, mismatched decor on the walls.
Here, you'll find an impressively large menu with nearly two dozen different burger options. Of course, you can get a classic cheeseburger, but you can also get a chili burger, a pizza burger, a burger with a fried egg, and even a burger served on an English muffin. The menu doesn't stop there, as there are other sandwiches, omelettes, and various hot platters as well.
(212) 529-3033
131 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003
Zaragoza
If you're in the East Village and craving an authentic Mexican dish, head over to Zaragoza. This is both a small grocery store and a deli, and it's a family-owned spot that is a favorite amongst people in the neighborhood. On the outside, many would think that the restaurant was just another New York City bodega, but on the inside, you can grab one of the few available tables and enjoy a full Mexican meal.
The menu is written on whiteboards inside the restaurant, and you can choose from many Mexican favorites. Dishes like enchiladas, burritos, tostadas, tamales, and tacos are often offered. Many are served with rice and beans; you can order them on the side if not. The restaurant also caters to people with dietary needs, specifically sharing on its website that it's a great spot for vegetarians.
zaragoza-mexican-deli-grocery.thaitomseattle.com
(212) 780-9204
215 Avenue A #217, New York, NY 10009
Roti Roll
For a small, authentic Indian meal, Roti Roll may just be the perfect spot. It's located a few blocks from the northwest corner of Central Park, and specifically specializes in a food called the Bombay Frankie. Frankies are a popular street food in Bombay, India, with origins dating back to the 1930s. They consist of an Indian flatbread that gets grilled and stuffed with your choice of fillings.
The fillings for the Bombay Frankie are quite extensive. You can choose from things like masala unda, channa masala, lamb boti, chicken makhani, and many more. Beyond the Bombay Frankie, you can also get various finger foods at Roti Roll, like samosas, chicken wings, and hot aloo fries. For dessert, you can order kheer, an Indian pudding made from rice, milk, cardamom, and brown sugar.
(212) 666-1500
994 Amsterdam Ave, New York, NY 10025
El Sabroso
A few blocks from Times Square, there's an Ecuadorian restaurant called El Sabroso. It's so much of a "hole-in-the-wall" that the spot could be mistaken for an industrial loading dock. There's a small sign above the restaurant, and to enter, you go down a long, gray-walled hallway. Once inside, however, you're greeted by a few tables, a counter where you can peek over to see the chefs at work, and televisions.
The menu is small and specific, featuring many popular dishes from Ecuador. You can choose from options like roasted pork, baked chicken, pork chops, stews, fried fish, and steak with fried onions. The meals usually include various sides like rice, beans, and vegetables. Lunch specials are also frequently on offer.
(646) 846-5121
265 W 37th St, New York, NY 10018
Johny's Luncheonette
Finding a diner that doesn't have ridiculously high prices in New York City isn't easy. Johny's Luncheonette, however, definitely fits the bill. This small diner is located in the Flatiron neighborhood of Manhattan and has been open since the mid-'90s. It's tucked away on a side street, and the red awning and old-school-looking logo wouldn't necessarily draw in tourists. The inside is incredibly narrow, with a counter and bar stools to sit, which almost fills the entire width of the restaurant. There are also a few tables in the rear for extra seating.
The menu has a near-endless list of categories, with the all-day breakfast being a popular offering. You can get bagels, pancakes, French toast, and full breakfast platters. If you're not in the mood for breakfast, don't worry: There are wraps, burgers, sandwiches, salads, and more. The prices are incredibly fair for New York City, making it a well-loved spot in its neighborhood.
(212) 243-6230
124 W 25th St, New York, NY 10001
Woorijip
Near the Empire State Building, there is a bustling, no-frills, authentic Korean restaurant called Woorijip. This restaurant opened in 2000, and it specializes in homestyle grab-and-go Korean meals. While the spot is designed for you to take your food away, there are also plenty of tables inside where you can sit and enjoy your meal right on site. The exterior of the restaurant has a minimalist black awning, making it blend seamlessly into the hustle and bustle of the city. It's not until you look inside the windows that you realize what a busy restaurant it is.
Everything on the menu at Woorijip is made on-site and from scratch, and the menu is quite extensive — though it does change day to day, depending on what's available. You can get things like beef fried rice, grilled salmon, clear noodles, simmered pork cubes, kimchi and pork dumplings, and more.
(212) 244-1115
12 W 32nd St, New York, NY 10001
Spicy Village
Chinatown in Manhattan is filled with great places to get authentic Chinese dishes, including incredible noodle spots, dim sum parlors, and boba tea shops. One place that serves a wide array of Chinese dishes is Spicy Village, which specifically serves food from the Henan region in China. The exterior of Spicy Village is incredibly unassuming, with a faded red awning, a small logo, and the menu plastered on the windows.
Once you're inside, there are tables where you can sit and enjoy your meal, and you will have many options to choose from when ordering. Many of the dishes are made with a base of hui mei, which is a homemade wheat noodle. They are served in various stews and soups and paired with different types of meats, vegetables, spices, and flavors. The noodles at Spicy Village are prepared fresh each day.
(212) 625-8299
68 Forsyth St B, New York, NY 10002
Comfortland
Astoria, Queens, is filled with some of the best restaurants in all of New York City. There are tons of spots that represent nearly any type of cuisine that you can think of. Sometimes, however, you just want some classic comfort food. That's where Comfortland comes in — a spot that, by the exterior, you may not expect to serve such a great spread of dishes. The outside looks a bit dated, with a sign that looks like it was made in the '80s, and the windows are filled with stickers and strange memorabilia.
Inside, there is a counter where you can place your order, and there are plenty of tables to sit at. The menu is displayed on a board with handwritten names, descriptors, and prices, and tends to rotate through things like specialty sandwiches and burgers, fries, empanadas, ice creams, and more. There is a new location of Comfortland in the Lower East Side of Manhattan as well, however the Astoria location holds the true "hole-in-the-wall" charm.
(347) 642-9932
40-09 30th Ave, Astoria, NY 11103
Nepali Bhanchha Ghar
In Jackson Heights, Queens, there is a Nepalese restaurant called Napali Bhanchha Ghar. Authentic Nepali cuisine can be hard to find, so if you want to give it a try, this could be a great spot. The exterior of the restaurant features various photos of dishes you can order inside. And inside, the menu is quite organized and thorough.
To start, there is a spread of Nepali dumplings (momos), which are made fresh every day. You can get paneer momo, chicken momo, shrimp momo, and more. Next up is the barbecue, which has various chicken, duck, and goat dishes. For snacks, you can get things like beef tongue, spicy noodle salad, and fried rice. There are also various noodle dishes, samay baji (bento boxes), and thali. A thali dish includes curry, soup, lentils, vegetables, chutney, pickles, and is usually served with rice.
(917) 745-0533
74-15 Roosevelt Ave, Jackson Heights, NY 11372
Shu Jiao Fu Zhou
For another solid Chinatown spot, head to Shu Jiao Fu Zhou. This shop specializes in soups, noodles, and dumplings. The facade of the restaurant blends into the other storefronts on Grand Street, but inside, you'll find an open area with tons of seating. One thing to know is that Shu Jiao Fu Zhou is cash only, so be prepared before visiting.
The menu features many types of dumplings, including chicken, shrimp, vegetable, and more. For noodle soups, you can get various types of beef and vegetable soups that have different types of noodles and broths. There are also classic Chinese noodle dishes like wheat noodles with peanut butter sauce. Most meals at this restaurant cost under $10, and you can also buy frozen meals to bring home, which is great to keep stocked in your freezer to eat throughout the week.
(212) 625-2532
295 Grand St, New York, NY 10002
Streecha
Down in lower Manhattan's Ukrainian Village, there's a small restaurant that you might just miss if you're not paying attention. Streecha is located underneath a chiropractic office, with only a sign in Ukrainian signaling that it's there. Inside, the restaurant is one large open room with multiple tables.
In May 2024, Streecha announced that it was closing after five decades and looking for a new partner. Within a few weeks, Streecha was back open, this time being run by parish volunteers from the nearby St. George Ukrainian Catholic Church. Streecha serves classic Ukrainian fare, and the menu has a wide array of dishes. One of the main options is a special plate, where you choose various meals for a set price. For example, you can choose a base of mashed potatoes, rice with vegetables, or roasted potato. Then, you choose your protein: baked meat, salmon, or a salmon patty. As a side, you can choose between a beet salad or regular salad. Beyond that, there are other dishes like a soup of the day, stuffed cabbage, and blintzes with meat.
No website or phone number
33 E 7th St, New York, NY 10003
A&A Bake, Doubles, and Roti Shop
In the heart of Brooklyn, you can get some classic Trinidadian fare at the A&A Bake, Doubles, and Roti Shop, a small neighborhood spot that earned a prestigious James Beard "American Classics" award in 2019. It's a counter-service spot, but there are tables and seats where you can sit and enjoy your food.
One of the main things offered is roti wraps, which are made from unleavened flatbread. There are many different types you can order, like wraps filled with vegetables or potatoes. For various meat fillings, you can choose from fish, chicken, shrimp, beef, goat, duck, or oxtail. Other popular menu items are the doubles, which are curried chickpeas within a soft flatbread. Lastly, the fry bakes are soft rounds of dough that get filled with things like salmon, corned beef, saltfish, and vegetables.
(347) 425-0016
1337 Fulton St, Brooklyn, NY 11216
B&H Dairy
In the East Village, there is a kosher diner called B&H Dairy. This restaurant has been on 2nd Avenue since 1938, and is currently one of New York City's last remaining kosher dairy lunch counters. If you passed this spot on the street, you might not realize what a historical relic it is. Although it has a tiny facade, the interior stretches far back. There is a classic counter where you can enjoy a meal, or there are tiny tables lined up along the side.
On the menu, there is a full breakfast spread including pancakes, eggs, and oatmeal. For lunch, you can enjoy an array of soups, macaroni and cheese, pierogi, salads, and more. If you're in the mood for a sandwich, you can get an overstuffed one and choose from options like a smoked whitefish melt, chopped egg salad, fried breaded flounder, or a classic grilled cheese.
(212) 505-8065
127 2nd Ave, New York, NY 10003
New Asha Sri Lanka Restaurant
If you're over in Staten Island and craving some Sri Lankan cuisine, New Asha Sri Lanka Restaurant may just hit the spot. Located on a quiet street with a few other shops and stores, the simple green and yellow awning might not grab the average person's attention. If you head inside, however, you'll be able to get large portions of authentic Sri Lankan food for a fair price.
The menu has various curries including chicken, beef, and shrimp. There is also a selection of kottu roti, which is a dish that has chopped flatbread, a protein, vegetables, and spices. There are also various snacks like fish buns and specials that happen throughout the week, so be sure to check out what else might be on offer.
instagram.com/newashasrilankanrestaurant
(718) 420-0649
322 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10301
Methodology
When choosing which hole-in-the-wall restaurants are worth visiting in New York City, we kept our focus on non-aesthetic, underwhelming-in-appearance, small-sized places that offered delicious and affordable meals. Each of these spots has overwhelmingly positive reviews across multiple platforms, has been highly recommended by fellow Tasting Table staff, or is spoken highly of in online forums. While these restaurants are modest and unassuming in the way they look, they are impressive in both food quality and price.