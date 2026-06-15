9 Little Caesars Pizzas, Ranked

Pizza is such a staple dish. Many people not only eat somewhat frequently, but also grew up eating it. I specifically used to get the Little Caesars Hot-N-Ready $5 pizzas, which are no longer offered at the same price. You may catch an occasional deal, but prices have gone up just like virtually everything else. But it can still make an affordable meal for a family, a party, or yourself.

I've tried random Little Caesars pizzas over the years, but never compared them directly one after another. I wanted to try one of each crust type, as well as some other toppings that seemed interesting for my taste test. I chose pepperoni for all crust types and then picked some other pizzas based on my preferences. Some locations now also have the pretzel crust, which I was interested in trying, but the nearest one was quite far from me — hopefully you have something closer.

I ultimately judged them on how the cheese, crust, sauce, and toppings tasted, whether it had enough of said topping, the texture of the crust, and the overall value. Not all criteria apply to all pizzas. Some were great, and others I would not feel inspired to order again. Hopefully, you find a new favorite as I did.