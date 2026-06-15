9 Little Caesars Pizzas, Ranked
Pizza is such a staple dish. Many people not only eat somewhat frequently, but also grew up eating it. I specifically used to get the Little Caesars Hot-N-Ready $5 pizzas, which are no longer offered at the same price. You may catch an occasional deal, but prices have gone up just like virtually everything else. But it can still make an affordable meal for a family, a party, or yourself.
I've tried random Little Caesars pizzas over the years, but never compared them directly one after another. I wanted to try one of each crust type, as well as some other toppings that seemed interesting for my taste test. I chose pepperoni for all crust types and then picked some other pizzas based on my preferences. Some locations now also have the pretzel crust, which I was interested in trying, but the nearest one was quite far from me — hopefully you have something closer.
I ultimately judged them on how the cheese, crust, sauce, and toppings tasted, whether it had enough of said topping, the texture of the crust, and the overall value. Not all criteria apply to all pizzas. Some were great, and others I would not feel inspired to order again. Hopefully, you find a new favorite as I did.
9. Thin Crust Pepperoni
The Thin Crust Pepperoni is my least favorite by a landslide. It's not a doughy crust whatsoever; instead, it resembles a cracker or a thicker tortilla. I've made many tortilla pizzas, and I enjoy them, but I don't want to pay the same price as a standard pizza. This Little Caesars offering doesn't hit the spot because it's overly crisp with little flavor. The crunchiness takes over the senses, so the cheese and pepperoni fall to the wayside. The sauce seems extremely light, so this pizza is a total miss for me.
I understand that someone might get this, particularly if they want something lighter and not as carb-heavy. Still, honestly, I'd say you're better off finding a different option elsewhere. It's overly crunchy and not entirely pleasant. In every bite, all I could think about was the crust; it was so overpowering that I couldn't notice anything else about the pizza. Considering it's the same price as some other pizzas, this just doesn't seem worth the cost or the experience. Skip it!
8. Large Classic Mushroom
This doesn't rank low because I don't like mushrooms — I wouldn't have ordered a mushroom pizza if that were the case — but rather because it doesn't deliver enough of them. If I want a topping, it should cover a good portion of the pizza. As you can see, there's nary a mushroom in sight. They're very lightly applied, so you have many (if not most) bites that are untouched by the fungi. The lack of them simply doesn't hit the spot. I would also like to note that these appear to be canned mushrooms, which I think is a safe choice for a pizza since they aren't as wet as fresh ones (at least in my experience using both in my homemade pizzas).
The mushrooms taste good, and I like the slightly chewy texture they add to the pizza, giving it some depth. I can appreciate the canned mushrooms, but there just isn't enough to make this a worthwhile topping. The crust has a firm exterior but remains fluffy in the center; it's neither too crunchy nor too limp. The thickness works, given its ratio to the cheese. The only case where this amount of mushrooms is appropriate is when you get multiple toppings to balance each other out.
7. Extramostbestest Pepperoni
To be honest, I didn't even realize this was the Extramostbestest Pepperoni based on taste or appearances alone. This 'za is supposed to be the large classic pepperoni, but with more pepperoni and cheese. You can spot them if you really look. The added cheese is slightly noticeable when you take a deep look at the pizza because you'll see some pepperoni under the layer of cheese, then more pepperoni on top. I was just expecting more pepperoni on top to make it obvious; it's unclear how much more there really is.
You can also see that the box has much more oil from the added elements. Another differentiator, though, is that the Extramostbestest crust appears slightly thicker, likely to withstand the added cheese and overall heaviness. That said, the description says that it merely has more cheese and pep and doesn't mention a different crust.
Sure, there's more here, which means it's slightly more expensive than the classic pepperoni. Extramostbestest? More like Extra-mediocre. It is by no means bad, so feel free to purchase it if it truly calls to you. I think I'd rather put the small added fee toward another topping to offer more flavor. Even though this didn't impress me all too much, I'd say it at least delivered an appropriate amount of pepperoni compared to the mushrooms.
6. Large Classic Pepperoni
The Large Classic Pepperoni uses Little Caesars' staple go-to crust, similar to the one on the mushroom. Here, pepperoni is the topping all-star, and the execution is great. There's way more pepperoni, so it feels like you get a piece in every bite — if you're struggling to pick between mushroom or pep for the classic large, go with the latter.
Additionally, the price seems better suited to what you get compared to the Extramostbestest, so I'd also pick this for value. In this economy, it doesn't hurt to save a buck, especially if the extra cost doesn't seem to deliver much more flavor. The pepperoni adds a mild touch of heat to juxtapose the rich cheese and bready crust. I think the proportions and price warrant it getting the sixth and highest position yet.
Plus, if you're new to Little Caesars, I'd suggest getting this over anything else I've mentioned so far. This certainly falls toward the middle of the ranking because it's perfectly okay, not bad, but it's also not the most scrumptious of the ones I tried. Another writer felt similarly when comparing Little Caesars' pepperoni pie to other chain pizzerias.
5. Ultimate Supreme
The Ultimate Supreme uses the large round crust we've seen in both the mushroom and pepperoni iterations. This time around, we have some added toppings to make it extra flavorful: pepperoni, Italian sausage, mushrooms, onions, and green peppers, bringing a mix of hot meats and fresh ingredients. The mushrooms have a bit of chew, as I mentioned earlier, but the onions and green peppers retain some snappiness. They are not quite as crunchy as they would be fresh, but they're not so limp and overcooked either.
They have a lighter, somewhat softer texture, thanks to their bake in the oven. I like the balance of pepperoni and Italian sausage for a rich mouthfeel that isn't too heavy, since we have some produce to even it out. The Ultimate Supreme has the most intrigue, the best flavor, and the most dynamic blend of textures, giving it the edge over classic pepperoni. My husband said that this was among his favorites because of the fresh ingredients like onion, which added a lot of flavor.
4. Hula Hawaiian
Little Caesars' version of Hawaiian pizza, called Hula Hawaiian, is quite tasty. Rather than classic Canadian bacon slices, this uses smoked ham pieces. It's not lost on me that both are pork products; I'm talking more about how ham offers a unique and captivating texture that I've always found lacking in a classic Hawaiian. Here, they're a little chewier and denser. They are similarly sized to the pineapple, which offers a better mouth feel. Some pizza brands julienne-cut the Canadian bacon to give a similar size, but the ham is still quite thin in that application.
Little Caesars has a thicker piece that feels richer and contrasts with the gooeyness of the cheese. I am a big fan of this pizza and can safely recommend it; the price is pretty nice, too. This pizza has the perfect balance of salty, sweet, creamy, and even that touch of acidity from the tomato sauce. It results in a wonderfully complex pizza that I would be pleased to get again. Of course, Hawaiian is quite a polarizing pizza flavor: Alton Brown thinks that pineapple belongs on pizza, while Gordon Ramsay says otherwise. But if you're a fan, you might want to try the Little Caesars spin on it.
3. Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pepperoni
There's a local pizza chain near me that offers Detroit-style deep-dish pizza, which was the first time I tried the crust type — I'm based in Southern California, so this type of crust isn't widely available, but I've noticed it growing. I've come to love the thicker, slightly fried texture of the crust. The crust has an airy, fluffy quality that I find slightly similar to focaccia, while the edges are crisp because of the oil that typically coats the pan as the crust bakes.
I was interested to see how Little Caesars' version would fare. Well, as you might have determined from the ranking, it is better than any of the crusts, including the thin and the classic round. Here, we have a slightly oily mouthfeel and a crisper exterior due to the Detroit-style crust. Interestingly, this is actually made with two separate pizza rectangles pushed together. Each has four slices, so you end up with an edge piece no matter which one you get. I particularly like the crust and how much you get in each piece. The Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pepperoni is ideal when you want something slightly different than your average fast food pizza option. As you can see from the box, though, this is quite oily. Keep your napkins handy.
2. Detroit-Style Deep Dish 3-Meat Treat
Next up, we have the Detroit-Style Deep Dish 3-Meat Treat, which edges out the pepperoni purely based on taste. On the one hand, I'm not all that fond of the $5 upcharge for adding those two meats, but as I said, value is just one of the criteria. Ultimately, the flavor of the 3-Meat Treat is considerably more enticing and complex than that of the Detroit-Style Deep Dish Pepperoni, giving it an obvious lead.
It has Italian sausage, pepperoni, and bacon for a fantastic salty, spicy, smoky, fatty meat trifecta. There's an interesting balance of heavy meats and a fluffy dough base. There are bits that are chewy from meat, rich and creamy from hot cheese, and then the crunch and softness of the crust. It's truly a tasty option. I also like that it isn't extremely cheese-heavy; the crust remains the star. It makes a wonderful combination that clearly ranks very well. The crust and toppings are the most successful out of the previous options. However, I should note that if you don't like this style of crust, stick with my next option instead.
1. Stuffed Crazy Crust Pepperoni
The Stuffed Crazy Crust Pepperoni was the best pizza I tried, and it's not just my millennial nostalgia talking here. Growing up in the '90s and early 2000s, stuffed pizzas were the epitome of cool. My family did not purchase them, so I was always interested in them. If I had it, it was probably at a friend's house. All these years later, it's still really delicious. Little Caesars actually has two types of stuffed crust options.
The "Crazy" one gets brushed with a garlic buttery spread and a peppering of Parmesan. This creates an even more dynamic and interesting crust experience, elevating it from the standard stuffed crust you may know and love (which merely has a cheesy crust). The crust is soft, and the cheese is pliable. Unlike other cheeses that become hard at room temperature, this one still retains a little softness, similar to that of string cheese.
I found myself eating the pizza and then tearing off the crust to eat it as its own little appetizer. This is a classic pepperoni pizza, but with an elevated essence that makes it whimsical and delicious. I can guarantee the stuffed "Crazy" version is much more flavorful than the regular stuffed one, so I'm glad I chose to try it. The pizza pairs delicious pepperoni with a highly flavorful, uniquely textured crust for a wonderful experience that's great for families, parties, and kids. It shouldn't come as a surprise that my toddler really enjoyed it.
The biggest caveat, of course, is the price, which is several dollars more than the standard pepperoni pizza (so I can understand why my family never got this). The regular stuffed crust is a couple of dollars cheaper than the Crazy one, so that is a happy medium if you're on a budget but still want to try it.
Methodology
These pizzas are ranked mostly by taste. I judged the crust, toppings, sauce, and cheese, looking for a balance of ingredients and enough toppings to add flavor. Crust texture plays a part, too, as I was looking for something that held the weight of the products without overwhelming them. Value pops up occasionally to reiterate something's low or high placement.
High-ranking pizzas had toppings that were abundant enough to warrant ordering, with a flavorful crust, cheese, and toppings. Low-ranking pizzas felt uneven, underwhelming, or overwhelming in some way, and didn't deliver a uniform flavor experience. I included minor insights from my husband and toddler for added context, because we all have different opinions and preferences; this additional knowledge may help you decide what to order for your family. The final pizza ranking is based solely on my opinion.
I ordered everything in one trip and ate it right after taking photos to ensure the pizzas were warm and fresh. I cut a slice of each pizza in half to try them all. I had leftovers (as you might expect from one person ordering nine pizzas), which fed my family, extended family, and even some neighbors for several days. The pizzas reheat well in the oven, except for the Thin Crust, which was hard to begin with. Although Little Caesars falls toward the bottom of the fast-food pizza chain ranking, you can still find some tasty pizzas that provide a good value in 2026.