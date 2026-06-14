7 Delicious Dunkin' Iced Coffee Hacks
There are plenty of coffee chains in the United States, from must-try regional establishments to the most recognizable names on the chain coffee circuit. But Dunkin' just happens to be one of our favorites. Its approachable prices, large variety of coffee options, and tasty breakfast sandwiches make it a top choice for coffee lovers across the country. But you don't have to sample all of the chain's new drink concoctions to get a taste of what it arguably does best — you just have to order an iced coffee. What you may not realize, though, is that there are quite a few hacks you can employ to make your Dunkin' iced coffee taste better than ever.
Want to switch up the flavor of your drink? We have some fun flavor swirl and shot combos for you. Trying to ensure that you don't end up with a watery drink? We've got you covered on that front, too. Whether you're the kind of coffee drinker who prefers your coffee black or you like to work with some creaminess and sweetness in the mix, these delicious Dunkin' iced coffee hacks will have your next order from the coffee chain tasting more delicious than ever.
Order your coffee with a hazelnut shot and mocha swirl for a sweet, nutty twist
Although a plain iced coffee can do the trick a lot of the time, there may be trips you take to Dunkin' when you want to tap into a different flavor profile for your beverage. Luckily, with so many different flavor options at Dunkin', you can experience a surprising array of flavor combos in your iced coffee. One of Dunkin's own suggested iced coffee hacks is ordering your coffee with both a hazelnut shot and a mocha swirl.
Order your coffee like this, and you'll find that it takes on a distinctly nutty flavor, while at the same time allowing the richness of those chocolate notes to shine through. These flavors both temper and complement the bitterness of the coffee, while giving your drink a dose of sweetness that's pronounced, but not overpowering. Basically, this flavor combo is going to make your iced coffee taste like it has Nutella in it, just without the gloopy texture. A lot of people tend to prefer ordering iced coffee during the hotter months of the year, but with this richer flavor combo, we think this drink is appropriate even when the weather is cold.
Add an extra espresso shot to prevent a watery flavor
As much as we love Dunkin's iced coffee for its price point and convenience, it's not without its faults. One of the most egregious iced coffee sins you might witness at Dunkin' is painfully watered-down coffee. There's nothing worse than taking a sip of what's supposed to be strong and bold iced coffee only to get a drink that tastes weak, thin, and muted. Luckily, though, there's one simple hack to ensure your iced coffee from Dunkin' tastes just as strong as it's supposed to. When you're ordering your coffee, just ask the staff to add an extra espresso shot.
Of course, this works with any iced coffee drink that's espresso-based, but it's also effective with plain iced coffee as well. You're going to get more of that pronounced coffee flavor, which will effectively cut any wateriness you might experience. If you're ordering a large, you can even order more than one espresso shot, but just keep in mind that you're significantly increasing the amount of caffeine you're ingesting if you do so. A single shot of espresso at Dunkin' has 118 miligrams of caffeine.
Try adding a blueberry flavor shot to a mocha latte
Craving an iced coffee that feels a bit fresher and fruitier? Look no further than this Dunkin'-approved iced coffee hack. First, order an iced mocha latte. Yes, it has that distinct chocolatey flavor to it, but since it's blended with the bitterness of the coffee, it's not so bold that it's the only thing you'll taste in the drink. But there's still room for more flavor — be sure to tell the Dunkin' employee helping you that you'd also like to add a blueberry flavor shot to the drink.
For the uninitiated, this may not sound like a very appetizing flavor combo, but hear us out: Blueberry is absolutely one of the best flavor shots available at Dunkin'. It's not going to add a ton of extra sweetness to your beverage, but it will infuse your drink with a fruit-forward flavor that immediately makes it taste more refreshing. When paired with those mocha notes, you get sort of a fruity dessert vibe in your cup. It's a simple addition to the drink, but it's one that's instantly going to elevate your iced coffee in a super unique way.
Order an iced cappuccino for a creamier take on an iced coffee
When a lot of people think of iced coffee, they just think of cold brew or plain old drip coffee served over ice. But iced coffee can be so much more than that if you're willing to experiment with different preparations, especially when it comes to espresso. And while an iced latte from Dunkin' can definitely be delicious, we think an iced cappuccino is even better. So, what exactly is an iced cappuccino? Well, the Dunkin' employee making your drink will essentially take the espresso and milk (in this case, without steaming it) and blend it in the store's Coollatta machine for just a few seconds. This makes it somewhat creamy and foamy, instead of the flatter consistency you'd get with an iced latte.
We love the creaminess that you get from an iced cappuccino, which makes for a more decadent coffee experience than you'll get from most other conventional iced coffee options at Dunkin'. If you've never ordered a cappuccino this way, you have to give it a try — it remakes the classic beverage in the coolest way. Forget the iced latte and check out this more unique iced coffee hack the next time you're at Dunkin'.
Pair toasted almond and French vanilla shots for a decadent drink
There's a time and a place for plain iced coffee, but when you're making a Dunkin' stop for fun and not convenience, there's a good chance that you're looking for something a bit more interesting than a standard cold cup of joe. For lovers of nutty and toasty flavors, this Dunkin' iced coffee hack is hard to beat. You'll pair both the toasted almond and French vanilla shots to create a subtle, but undeniably toasty, flavor profile in your coffee that doesn't infuse too much sweetness into the drink. To really drive that nutty flavor home, opt for almond milk over cow's milk for this order.
Not only does this create a deeply flavorful, unexpectedly toasty iced coffee drink, but it's also dairy-free. So, if you avoid dairy for health or ethical reasons — or you're just looking for a somewhat lighter take on a typical iced coffee with added flavorings — this is an excellent Dunkin' ordering hack to try. The result isn't a drink that's too creamy, but rather one that's mild enough to enjoy on the hottest days of the year when you're craving iced coffee the most.
Ask for cream in your iced coffee instead of milk
With this one we're completely switching gears from our previous hack, as its not for the lactose intolerant or those that are vegan. We've already discussed the fact that Dunkin's ice coffee can unfortunately come out kind of watery, which makes for a less-than-appetizing sip. After all, who wants to drink what's essentially water-flavored coffee? While adding an extra espresso shot to your iced coffee is an excellent way to reduce that wateriness, it's not ideal when you are trying to watch your caffeine intake. That's why other solutions for making your Dunkin' iced coffee less watery-tasting are worth seeking out.
One of the easiest ways to get a creamier, thicker, and less watery-tasting coffee? Ask for cream instead of milk. Dunkin' reportedly uses light cream, which falls somewhere on the creaminess spectrum between half and half and actual heavy cream. Because this stuff is creamier and less watered down than standard milk (especially dairy-free options like almond milk), you won't be diluting your watered-down coffee even more. Plus, that extra richness helps make the drink taste fuller and less thin on your palate. Will you be adding a few more calories to your drink? Sure. But it's worth it when you taste the rich, creamy, and decidedly less-watery results.
Add a flavor shot for extra flavor without extra sugar
Have you ever felt like you wanted more flavor in your Dunkin' iced coffee without a ton of extra sugar? Because, let's be honest: A lot of Dunkin's iced coffees are quite sweet, which isn't what everyone is looking for in a coffee beverage. At the same time, though, that doesn't mean you want your coffee to be served black or prepared in an otherwise bland fashion. This is when Dunkin's flavor shots can come in handy. These coffee additions are sugar-free and totally unsweetened, but they can add a variety of different flavors to your drink. These can range from fruity flavors like blueberry and raspberry to richer flavors like hazelnut and vanilla, all of which can upgrade the flavor of your iced coffee without making it taste sweeter in the process.
So, how do Dunkin's flavor shots differ from its flavor swirls? Unlike the shots, flavor swirls do contain sugar and also add a creamy richness to your drink. Therefore, if you're looking for a less-sweet iced coffee from Dunkin', you should skip the swirls (or keep them to a minimum) and prioritize flavor shots instead.