These 15 Trader Joe's Items Belong On The Grill

Now is the perfect time of year to set up your outdoor cabana, get your grill fired up, and invite all your friends over for a barbecue. Cookouts bring people together, and if you're already planning a backyard gathering, you'll need to be prepared. Of course, there are plenty of stores that you can visit to stock up on all of your summer entertaining favorites (including Aldi, which offers plenty of great foods for grilling ), but this is one occasion where Trader Joe's might have its not-so-distant cousin beat.

Trader Joe's is known for its balance of whimsical and (frankly) strange products and staple selections. Not only will you find all your entertaining staples, including an excellent lineup of condiments and plenty of chips to choose from, but TJ's is home to a ton of grillable items that you should most certainly add to your cart. We created a list of some of our Trader Joe's grilling favorites, perfect for whether you're craving a hearty protein, sweet and smoky grilled dessert, or an alternative to classic beef burgers.