These 15 Trader Joe's Items Belong On The Grill
Now is the perfect time of year to set up your outdoor cabana, get your grill fired up, and invite all your friends over for a barbecue. Cookouts bring people together, and if you're already planning a backyard gathering, you'll need to be prepared. Of course, there are plenty of stores that you can visit to stock up on all of your summer entertaining favorites (including Aldi, which offers plenty of great foods for grilling ), but this is one occasion where Trader Joe's might have its not-so-distant cousin beat.
Trader Joe's is known for its balance of whimsical and (frankly) strange products and staple selections. Not only will you find all your entertaining staples, including an excellent lineup of condiments and plenty of chips to choose from, but TJ's is home to a ton of grillable items that you should most certainly add to your cart. We created a list of some of our Trader Joe's grilling favorites, perfect for whether you're craving a hearty protein, sweet and smoky grilled dessert, or an alternative to classic beef burgers.
Blackened Salmon Seasoned Boneless Fillet
If you're looking for something fresh to grill, check out Trader Joe's Blackened Salmon Seasoned Boneless Fillet. This nutrient-dense, farm-raised fish hails from Norway and is seasoned to perfection with garlic, paprika, chipotle, and sugar. The fish would be excellent served with your favorite rice recipe and some grilled veggies.
Blackened Salmon Seasoned Boneless Filet ($10.99 per pound)
Savory Herbed Chicken Thighs
Trader Joe's takes the guesswork out of seasoning with its Savory Herbed Chicken Thighs. These boneless, skinless thighs are coated in a flavorful medley of lemon, cilantro, pepper, and cardamom, which makes them as fresh as they are punchy. When you're ready to cook, just toss them on the grill, and you'll have dinner on the table in no time.
Savory Herbed Chicken Thighs ($6.99 per pound)
Sweet Italian Chicken Sausage
If you're looking for something a little fresher than classic pork Italian sausages, check out Trader Joe's Sweet Italian Chicken Sausage. Anise and fennel seasonings join a base of juicy, antibiotic-free chicken. Place these sausages between a grilled bun for an easy cookout dish or incorporate them into a pasta dish like this chicken sausage and bell pepper pasta recipe.
Sweet Italian Chicken Sausage ($6.49 per pound)
Super Sweet Fresh Corn
The best corn is the one you don't have to shuck yourself. Trader Joe's Super Sweet Fresh Corn comes four to a pack and is absolutely delicious when grilled. If you are a corn-grilling novice, check out our recipe for easy grilled corn on the cob, which is served with an absolutely divine garlic butter.
Super Sweet Fresh Corn ($4.49)
Plain Pizza Dough
This summer is the time to try making grilled pizza — and this grilled veggie pie is a great place to start. Of course, you can't make pizza without quality dough. Let this Trader Joe's dough help you achieve your grilled pizza dreams. While it is basic, especially compared to some of the more whimsical finds on this list, it is a fridge must-have.
Plain Pizza Dough ($1.69)
Seedless Watermelon
Sure, watermelon is great during the summer, but grilled watermelon, in particular, is top-tier. The fruit takes on smoky, caramelized notes that are far more complex than what you'd get eating the fruit by the wedge. If you need some guidance on how to grill this large yet cumbersome fruit, check out our grilled watermelon salad recipe.
Seedless Watermelon ($5.99)
Garlic Bread Cheese
Although its name may make it sound like it's just garlic bread infused into a cheese, this is actually just a limited-edition version of the Finnish-inspired bread cheese. It's halloumi-esque and super tasty when popped on the grill, as its garlicky flavors become much more pronounced and sweeter. Try it on a wood plank for an even more developed flavor.
Garlic Bread Cheese ($4.29)
Glazed Sour Cream Donuts
If you've never put donuts — specifically, Trader Joe's Glazed Sour Cream Donuts — on a grill, consider this your sign to give it a try. The flavor of the glaze improves, creating a sweet, crunchy treat that will change the way you think of donuts forever. Pair the donut with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or sliced fruit for a simple dessert.
Glazed Sour Cream Donuts ($4.99)
Uncured Beef Hot Dogs
Beef hot dogs on a grill? Who would have thought? Sure, this use is quite predictable, but that doesn't make grilled dogs any less delicious. Smother them in mustard, grilled onions, or whatever your heart desires. After all, is it really a cookout without hot dogs?
Uncured Beef Hot Dogs ($4.99)
Premium Salmon Burgers
For those who consider beef burgers overrated, these Premium Salmon Burgers are a hipper choice of meat. Indeed, these frozen patties are just begging to get tossed on the grill. This simple, high-protein, and downright tasty option will surely switch up your regular barbecue menu.
Premium Salmon Burgers ($7.99)
Yellow Peaches
Before you check out, swing by the Trader Joe's produce section to grab a bag of these limited yellow peaches. These fruits are super plump, and while they may be quite firm at first, they will soften up before they make it on your grill. Serve them with a scoop of vanilla ice cream or a sprinkle of your favorite granola for a simple dessert.
Yellow Peaches ($4.99)
Homestyle Angus Beef Meatballs
Don't knock meatballs on the grill until you try them. You can pop these Angus beef meatballs in a grill-bound cast iron skillet or stick them on soaked wooden skewers for a twist on kebabs to give them a smoky depth of flavor that you can't get from a broiler or a stovetop. Either way, you won't want to miss out on these this summer.
Homestyle Angus Beef Meatballs ($9.99)
Potato Buns
If you're making burgers and not grilling your buns, you're doing them a disservice. These potato buns are only available at Trader Joe's during peak grilling season — between May and September — so add some to your cart while you can. Oh, and don't forget to slather them with butter first to get them super crispy.
Potato Buns ($3.49)
Caramelized Onion & Bell Pepper Turkey Patties
Who said turkey burgers had to be boring? These limited-edition patties are filled with sweet caramelized onion and bell pepper to give them dimension. Made with thigh meat, these patties are a juicy selection primed for grilling. Serve them with a slice of your favorite Trader Joe's cheese, and you have a dish that no one will be able to say no to.
Caramelized Onion & Bell Pepper Turkey Patties ($6.99)
Portabella Mushrooms
If you're inviting vegans or other non-meat-eaters to your barbecue, you'll want to pick up a pack of these massive portabella mushrooms at Trader Joe's. Simply coat them in oil before tossing them on the grill; an important step that will prevent them from sticking. Alternatively, cube up these mushrooms and add them to vegetable skewers if you prefer.
Portabella Mushrooms ($3.49)