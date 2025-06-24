Grilling Portobello Mushrooms? Here's How To Avoid Sticking

Oiling the grates is essential to leaving your portobellos intact when you flip them and pull them off the grill. But there are other tips to further ensure portobellos don't stick. The grill grates need oiling, but a brush of oil over the portobellos themselves delivers an extra layer of protection. Another key to avoid sticking is to preheat the grill so it's extra hot before placing the portobellos on the grate. Letting the portobellos heat up with the grill grates is a recipe for a sticky disaster.

If you're using a marinade, be sure to get as much off of the portobellos as you can before placing them on the grill. The same goes for washing the mushrooms; it's better to use a wet cloth to wash them than to saturate them with water by placing them under a faucet. Excess water or moisture is another cause for portobellos sticking to the grill grates. Placing the portobellos cap-side down will keep them moist and tender while creating the charred crust, but don't be impatient! If you try to flip them before the charred crust has formed, they'll stick to the grates.

We have many recipes for portobellos that pan fry them, but you can swap the pan for the grill in many of them. For example, portobello gyros and portobello fajitas would both taste even better over the grill. You could grill the portobellos whole before slicing them and incorporating them into pita or tortillas.