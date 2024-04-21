8 Portobello Mushroom Recipes To Add To Your Rotation

There are many types of mushrooms that are commonly found in all sorts of dishes, especially those that adhere to meat-free diet restrictions — and portobellos are the ideal ingredient when you want a firm, meaty texture. The large, dense mushrooms stand up to an array of cooking techniques, and can be served on a sandwich or chopped to go into a stir-fry. There's also the umami flavor factor portobellos add to any dish, and the long list of nutrients that come along for the ride.

If you're looking to take advantage of the perks of cooking and eating portobello mushrooms, you might be looking for recipes to add to your weekly meal rotation. Here at Tasting Table, we have several recipes that focus on portobellos from appetizers to complete meals. To make your life easier, and to give you more time in the kitchen, we've compiled our top picks here.