14 Costco Products You Need When Making Cheeseburgers
The majority of Americans consider a burger to be an iconic part of any barbecue, and most of those same folks want you to please add cheese to that burger. Who can blame them? A good cheeseburger, especially one fresh off the grill, boats a nostalgic, comforting taste that you can't always get every day. Since cheeseburgers are so easy to personalize, they are simply the perfect cookout offering.
No matter if you've ever made a homemade burger yourself or if you're flipping patties for a crowd of friends and family — we have got you covered. From meat and cheese to recipes, condiments, plates, and even grills (yes, we looked into the best grills), we're here to set you up for success. Doing our due diligence and rabbit hole research, we have compiled a list of everything you need from Costco to create and offer the best cheeseburger possible. Are you ready? Because this needs to happen.
Kirkland Signature Sartori Bellavitano Cabernet Sauvignon Cheese
For a good cheeseburger, a lot of pressure can be put on the cheese itself. From these 10 Kirkland Signature cheeses, the Sartori Bellavitano Cabernet Sauvignon most stands out. This cheese unites both the flavors and textures of parmesan and cheddar, adding a brilliant kiss of "cab sav" to finish it off. Buttery sweet, with nutty, fruity, and salty notes, this will elevate your burger to the next level.
Kirkland Signature Sartori Bellavitano Cabernet Sauvignon Cheese (around $10)
Castello Havarti Cheese Slices
For a truly gooey cheeseburger, add Havarti. While this cheese is a bit of a sophisticated taste, it melts beautifully and offers a cheesy flavor that even the simplest palate will savor. Paired with the Bellavitano, it can smooth out the texture and add another dimension to the taste profile. Costco carries Havarti cheese slices, making it easy to toss a slice on your patty before they come off the grill.
Castello Havarti Cheese Slices ($9.75)
La Boulangere Brioche Buns
To serve up a great cheeseburger, you need a bun worthy of carrying all that flavor. As far as Costco shoppers are concerned, once you try these La Boulangere Brioche Buns, no other bun will do. Soft and pillowy, these robust-sized buns come in a pack of 12, so invite a crowd. The sweet butteriness of the brioche is sure to enhance any salty, savory, or umami notes infused in your burgers.
La Boulangere Brioche Buns ($5.66)
Kirkland Signature Ground Beef Patties
A good frozen burger patty can take a lot of prep work off your hands, and, fortunately, Costco offers some great frozen patties. While there are grass-fed and Wagyu options available, folks online encourage shoppers to grab the Kirkland Signature offerings that come in the blue bag. Bonus: this 18-pack contains more patties and is cheaper than the other options.
Kirkland Signature Frozen Ground Beef Patties ($39.71)
Rastelli's Grass-fed Ground Beef
If you're a barbecue purist, you may want to make your own burger patties so that you can season them as you wish. To help you succeed, Costco lovers highly recommend the 85/15 Rastelli's Grass-fed Ground Beef. It comes in three 4-pound packages, so you can use what you need now and freeze the rest. If you're new to making your own patties, we suggest Bachan's Japanese barbecue sauce or one of our yummy burger recipes.
Rastelli's Grass-fed Ground Beef (around $30)
Kirkland Signature Sliced Hickory Smoked Bacon
It's hard to beat a great cheeseburger, but then, adding bacon might just do it. We've already taste-tested all the Kirkland Signature bacon, so we can report that this is the best one. No need to get fancy with thick sliced; just go ahead and get the good old hickory-smoked four-pack and dress your burgers accordingly. Each slice is sure to offer that salty, smoky, crisp flavor you're looking for.
Kirkland Signature Hickory-Smoked Sliced Bacon (around $20)
Heinz Classic Variety Pack
When it comes to condiments, everyone has a preference. So, it's best to have all possible options available. Costco makes this easy with this Heinz variety pack, which includes two bottles of ketchup, one bottle of yellow mustard, and one bottle of barbecue sauce. It's the best bang for your buck, and it should last through a whole summer of barbecues (and possibly longer).
Heinz Classic Variety Pack ($13.50)
Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce
If you have never tried one of Bachan's Japanese barbecue sauces, now is the time. This delicious, savory sauce adds depth-defying, umami flavor to any burger. Add some to your burger patties before (and after) they hit the grill — you won't regret it. Then, leave it with the condiments and watch what your guests put it on. Don't worry about the ample bottle size; there are so many uses for Bachan's out there.
Bachan's Japanese Barbecue Sauce ($11.57)
Famous Dave's Sweet 'n Spicy Pickle Chips
Sweet and tart with a kick so slight, you will do a double take to see where it came from. Refreshing and tasty, these Famous Dave's pickles take dill, bread, and butter and mix them together before throwing in some heat. Your cheeseburger will love it. Not only do these pickles accentuate the other flavors of any sandwich, but they are great by themselves as well.
Famous Dave's Sweet 'n Spicy Pickle Chips (around $8)
Artstyle Paper Plate & Napkin Bundle
If you're making cheeseburgers for a barbecue on the Fourth of July, then Costco has festive paper plates and napkins to assist you. Celebrate every day of America's 250th summer in star-spangled style with this 200-count set. Hosting a birthday party or a casual get-together? Costco carries these Artstyle bundles for a variety of occasions, so you never have to worry about timely dinnerware. Reviewers appreciate the style, quality, and price.
Artstyle Star-Spangled Paper Plate and Napkin Bundle ($29.99)
Kirkland Signature Clear Cutlery
When it comes to disposable cutlery that can stand up to what you are serving, Kirkland Signature is the way to go. Costco shoppers have counted on these for years due to their well-crafted nature. They stand up to dishwashing and can be reused. So, load up those cheeseburgers and plates with all the forkable, spoonable, and cuttable foods, because this set will have you covered bite after delicious bite.
Kirkland Signature Clear Cutlery ($18.99)
Kingsford Competition All Natural Briquets
You're going to need fuel if you plan on grilling those cheeseburgers on an open flame or throwing them on your smoker. Thankfully, Kingsford is incredibly cost-effective when you get a double pack at Costco. 100% natural and professional grade, these briquets offer memorable smoky flavor. One of these 18-pound bags should provide several cookouts worth of heat.
Kingsford Competition All Natural Briquets (around $25)
Kirkland Signature Premium Blend BBQ Hardwood Pellets
If you've got a pellet grill, no worries. Costco has you covered in that department too. Kirkland Signature pellets are all-natural and offer notes of cherry, maple, oak, and hickory to your flavor lineup. The pellets add a sweetness and excellent taste profile to a variety of meats, all while being affordable. Costco shoppers have commented on how well they perform on different models of Weber, Yoder, and Traeger grills.
Kirkland Signature Premium Blend BBQ Hardwood Pellets (around $20)
Pit Boss Heritage Wood Pellet Grill
In the market for a grill? Although you may not actually "need" this item, we can tell you exactly what shoppers consider the best grills to buy at Costco. The Pit Boss Heritage Pellet Grill won the top spot in some reviewers' hearts and boasts features generally seen on more expensive models. Even better: From now until July 12, 2026, you can take advantage of a $150 manufacturer's rebate at Costco.
Pit Boss Heritage Wood Pellet Grill ($999.99)