Repurpose Old Cans To Start A Rustic Indoor Herb Garden

Having fresh herbs available in the kitchen is a surefire way to enhance your recipes, and the best way to ensure a constant supply all year is to start your own indoor herb garden. You don't need a lot of space or money, either. A sunny windowsill will do for most herb plants, and you can always repurpose containers you would otherwise discard as planters. While extra glass jars make great vessels for growing herbs in water or soil, old cans can be another sustainable option for creating a unique herb garden with rustic charm.

First, make sure the can is food safe. That means you probably shouldn't use cans that previously contained harmful chemicals. Wash them well to remove any residue and remove the labels, scrubbing off any leftover glue. Carefully punch a few drainage holes in the bottom using a hammer and large nail. Fill the cans with good-quality, well-draining potting mix. This is especially important since herbs don't like damp soil, and when growing in a non-porous small container like a can, good drainage is essential.

Before you plant the herbs, you can decorate the cans in myriad ways. Some cans have printed designs directly on the tin, especially those used to hold imported products like Spanish olive oil or Italian tomatoes, which would look adorable in the kitchen just as they are. Otherwise, you can paint them (be sure to keep the paint on the outside of the cans) or decoupage them — using empty seed packets would be so cool! You can also wrap them in natural twine with help from a glue gun for a rustic countryside look. If the cans are rusty, use that to your advantage! Lightly sand any loose rust and proceed to decorate as you like.